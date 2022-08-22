In the second Valley District golf match of the season, it was once again Spotswood pulling away for a convincing team victory on Monday with a score of 282 at Woodstone Meadows.
Rockbridge County sophomore Andrew McCoy earned medalist honors with a one-over-par 66 and the Wildcats finished as runner-up as a team, but were still a ways off with 301 team strokes.
The Trailblazers were led by seniors Ben Edwards and Ryan Asfa with a 68 and 69, respectively, while sophomore Jack Baugher shot a six-over-par 71 and Gray Urglavitch, a senior, shot a 74.
Rockbridge senior Sofia Vargas put up another impressive performance with a 72 while freshman Harrison Tanner shot a 75.
Turner Ashby finished third as a team with 323 points, led by standout sophomore Ryan Hutchinson with a two-over-par 67.
Other key performers for the Knights included sophomore Jacob Alderfer with an 83 while junior Easton Crockett shot an 84.
The fourth-place team, Harrisonburg, shot a 350 on the day and was led by senior Toby Corriston, who shot an impressive 68.
Broadway (365) was led by senior Eli Hall with a 71 on the day while sophomore teammate Tanner Fulk finished with an 84.
In other prep sports Monday:
Green Hornets Continue To Dominate
Sophomore Chase Snyder shot an even-par 71 to earn medalist honors and Wilson Memorial extended its Shenandoah District lead to 39 strokes by scoring 321 as a team and cruising past the rest of the field in the third district golf match of the year at Ironwood.
Junior Grant Wright and Conner Miller were also impressive for the Green Hornets in the victory, both carding a 79 on the day.
Staunton shot 340 as a team to finish second, led by John Elam with an 81, Harrison Wallace with an 84 and Mac Carr’s 87.
Riverheads sophomore JP Crawford shot an 88 as the Gladiators (378) finished third while Waynesboro sophomore Jackson Darden carded an 83 and the Little Giants (378) placed fourth.
Kasey Fitzgerald shot a 90 to lead Buffalo Gap (418), Hayden Parkulo shot a 92 for Stuarts Draft (423) and Isaac Marshall carded a 96 to lead Fort Defiance (405), which finished fifth.
Volleyball
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0: Caroline Alger dished out 22 assists as Buffalo Gap opened its season by going on the road and earning a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 non-district sweep of Bath County.
Teagan Via filled up the stat sheet for the Bison (1-0), finishing with eight kills, seven digs, a trio of blocks and a pair of aces.
Also chipping in for Gap was Ella Williams with five kills and two aces while Taylor Via finished with six digs, three kills and two aces. Trinity Cline led the Bison with a team-high nine digs.
“I am proud of my girls tonight,” Gap coach Jessi Knott said. “They played with heart and had fun and it definitely showed.”
