Elizabeth Blatz was 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and a trio of RBIs as fourth-seeded Spotswood took care of business with an 8-2 win over fifth-seeded Monticello in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals Monday.
Taelor Ware pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out seven in the home win for the Trailblazers (16-5) while freshman catcher Charley Bentley was 2-for-3 with a home run and a trio of RBIs as well.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Ciera Rodriguez with two RBIs.
The Trailblazers will now travel to top-seeded, and unbeaten, Fort Defiance on Wednesday for a semifinal contest with a state berth on the line.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Stuarts Draft 7, East Rockingham 0: Dawson Jones got the start, tossing four shutout innings and giving up just two hits and a walk with two strikeouts before Trent Coffey and Nate Wayne combined to toss three no-hit innings in relief as fourth-seeded Stuarts Draft earned a shutout of fifth-seeded East Rockingham in the Region 2B quarterfinals at SDHS.
At the plate for the Cougars (10-8), Dalton Christian had two hits and an RBI while Symeon Balser finished 2-for-4 with a double to lead the way.
Other key contributors for Draft included Dawson Jones with an RBI single and Nate Wayne and Steven Ramsey with one hit apiece in the victory.
For the Eagles (5-18), Will Brown and Quinton Hensley had one hit each.
With the win, the Cougars advance to the regional semifinals and will travel to top-seeded Madison County on Wednesday with a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament and the regional title game on the line.
East Rockingham 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Stuarts Draft 002 221 x — 7 8 2
Brown, Baker, D. Hensley and J. Hensley. Jones, Coffey, Wayne and Balser. W — Jones. L — Brown.
Strasburg 9, Page County 3: James Sibert Jr. was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs as third-seeded Strasburg defeated sixth-seeded Page County in the Region 2B quarterfinals at SHS.
Tanner Jenkins added a two-run single for the Rams (20-4) while Hayden Fravel tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five.
For the Panthers (11-12), Adam Painter finished with a pair of hits and an RBI in the loss while Caleb Knighton tossed 4.1 innings in relief.
Strasburg will travel to No. 2 Buckingham County — a 3-0 winner over Central on Monday — for the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Page County 000 111 0 — 3 5 1
Strasburg 140 220 x — 9 6 2
Lucas, Knighton and Bradley. Fravel, Goldsmith and Sine. W — Fravel. L — Lucas. HR — STR: Sibert Jr., second inning, two on.
Wilson Memorial 8, Fluvanna County 1: In Fishersville, Finn Irving tossed five innings, giving up zero runs on two hits and three walks while racking up 10 strikeouts as third-seeded Wilson Memorial defeated sixth-seeded Fluvanna County in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Mason McDowell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Green Hornets (16-5) while Dusty Cash had a two-run homer and Jalen Rowzie had two RBIs.
Wilson will travel to No. 2 Spotswood on Wednesday for the regional semifinals with the winner clinching a berth in the Class 3 tournament.
Fluvanna County 000 000 1 — 1 4 3
Wilson Memorial 230 120 x — 8 8 0
Gomez, Glasscock, Gragg and Coleman. Irving, Podgorski and Leavell. W — Irving. L — Gomez. HR — WM: Cash, second inning, one on.
Girls Soccer
Liberty Christian Academy 4, Spotswood 3: In Lynchburg, sixth-seeded Spotswood saw its season come to an end with a loss to third-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Riley Thorpe, Nicole Syptak and Katelyn Kim all scored goals for the Trailblazers (11-6) in the season-ending setback on the road.
Maggie Thorpe and Lily Cresawn added one assist each for Spotswood.
In goal for the Trailblazers, Sadie Mayhew impressed with 13 saves.
The Bulldogs will travel to No. 2 Wilson Memorial for a semifinal match on Wednesday. The Green Hornets defeated No. 7 Monticello 3-2 on Monday.
Luray 8, East Rockingham 1: Emilee Weakley had two goals and an assist and Hazel Parlett added two goals as second-seeded Luray defeated seventh-seeded East Rockingham in the Region 2B quarterfinals at LHS.
Annah Whitmer, Emily Donovan and Eris Parlett added a goal each for the Bulldogs (15-3) while Diamond Martin and Olivia Scalsie had an assist.
Luray will host No. 3 Strasburg on Wednesday in the regional semifinals.
Stuarts Draft 4, Central 2: Allison Quick scored twice as No. 4 Stuarts Draft defeated No. 5 Central in the Region 2B quarterfinals at SDHS.
Sarah Taylor and Kaycee Linke added a goal apiece for the Cougars (7-8).
Also chipping in for Draft was Linke with two assists while Kenny Wood and Maddy Floyd finished with one apiece in the impressive victory.
The Cougars will travel to top-seeded Clarke County for a semifinal clash on Wednesday in Berryville with a VHSL Class 2 state berth at stake.
Boys Soccer
Clarke County 14, Luray 0: Caleb Neiman had a hat trick as top-seeded and unbeaten Clarke County put on a show with a rout of eighth-seeded Luray in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs in Berryville.
Caden Mercer, Oakley Staples and Charles Frame added two goals apiece for the Eagles (19-0) while Harim Torres, Leo Morris, Jose Ramirez and Callaway Beckett also chipped in with one goal apiece in the blowout win.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 5, Monticello 2: Top-seeded Wilson Memorial clinched a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament with an impressive victory over fifth-seeded Monticello in the Region 3C semifinals on a hot afternoon Monday in Fishersville.
With the victory, the Green Hornets advance to the championship today to take on second-seeded Liberty Christian Academy back in Fishersville.
Picking up singles victories for Wilson (17-1) was Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler and Jack Reed at the top four spots on the ladder.
Pullin and Miller then won the No. 1 doubles match by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
