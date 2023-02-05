6-foot-2 junior forward Jonathan Harding erupted for a career-high 24 points as Spotswood cruised to an impressive 66-42 home rout of non-district opponent Fluvanna County in boys basketball action Thursday.
Harding hit nine shots from the field and was 6-of-7 from the charity stripe for the Trailblazers, who built a double-digit first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Camryn Pacheco, a standout sophomore guard for Spotswood, and junior guard Jackson Li finished with 13 points apiece in the victory, while another skillful sophomore guard Tyler Sprague chipped in 10.
Ty Barnes, a sophomore forward, added five for SHS.
The Trailblazers (18-2), who have now reeled off eight straight victories, will return to the court Tuesday in Penn Laird against county rival Turner Ashby at 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County 6 9 16 11 — 42
Spotswood 24 37 51 66 — 66
FLUVANNA COUNTY (42) — Gardner 3 1-4 7, Denby 2 0-0 4, Coleman 2 0-0 6, Barksdale-White 3 0-0 8, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Bruce 5 2-2 12, Payne 0 0-0 0, Jefferies 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Glasscock 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 3, Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-7 42.
SPOTSWOOD (66) — Li 4 3-4 13, Pacheco 5 1-2 13, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 3 2-2 10, Leslie 0 1-2 1, Harding 9 6-7 24, Barnes 1 2-2 5, Chaluisant 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-19 66.
3-Point Goals — Fluvanna County 5 (Coleman 2, Barksdale-White 2, Robinson), Spotswood 7 (Li 2, Pacheco 2, Sprague 2, Barnes).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 59, Luray 46: Behind a 23-point performance from junior guard Kain Shifflett, East Rockingham bounced back from a difficult loss with a Bull Run District rivalry win over Luray on Friday at LHS.
Dean Robinson, a sophomore guard improving as the season progresses, added 16 points in the victory.
The Eagles, who have won nine of their last 12, also got 10 points from versatile 6-foot-3 senior Xavier Butler.
The win was a solid bounce back for East Rock from a 54-42 loss to Bull Run opponent Madison County on the road Thursday in a battle of two of the league’s top teams.
Shifflett finished with 16 points in that setback to lead the Eagles, while Butler had 13 and Ryan Williams had eight.
As for the Bulldogs, who dropped their second straight, junior forward Christian Lentz had another strong outing with 14 points, while fellow junior Ryder Liscomb had 13.
Blake Jenkins, a sophomore guard, added nine for Luray.
East Rock (13-7, 11-3 Bull Run) is back on the court Tuesday for a Bull Run home game with Central, while the Bulldogs (6-14, 5-9 Bull Run) travel to Strasburg that night.
East Rockingham 20 11 13 15 — 59
Luray 7 10 15 14 — 46
EAST ROCKINGHAM (59) — Williams 1 1-2 3, Robinson 7 1-3 16, Yancey 1 1-2 4, Brown 1 0-3 2, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Butler 3 4-6 10, Shifflett 6 7-9 20, Lawson 1 0-0 2, Sweet 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-25 59.
LURAY (46) — Lawson 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 2 5-5 9, Owens 1 0-0 3, Graybeal 1 0-0 2, Vile 0 5-6 5, Lentz 5 4-4 14, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Liscomb 0 0-0 0, Ancell 4 5-7 13. Totals 13 19-22 46.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 3 (Robinson, Yancey, Shifflett), Luray (Owens).
Wilson Memorial 56, Fort Defiance 35: Standout senior wing Finn Irving scored 15 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, as Wilson Memorial coasted to a blowout of Shenandoah District foe Fort Defiance on Friday at home.
Irving, a silky-smooth 6-foot-4 guard and the reigning Shenandoah District Player of the Year, also had six rebounds, four steals and three assists in the victory.
6-foot-7 senior forward Lucas Schatz, meanwhile, added 14 points, seven boards and a pair of blocks for the Green Hornets, while senior guard Aiden Podgorski scored nine.
Also chipping in for Wilson, which has won six of its last eight, was junior Max Vess with six points and four boards.
The Green Hornets built an 18-point lead by halftime.
The Indians, who had a two-game winning streak snapped, were led by senior Tyreek Veney’s 10 points.
Sam Garber, a junior, added six points in the low-scoring effort for Fort, while senior Henry Gutshall added five.
Wilson (13-6, 8-2 Shenandoah) returns to action Tuesday at home against district rival Riverheads, while the Indians (10-8, 5-4 Shenandoah) host Waynesboro that evening.
Fort Defiance 9 9 7 10 — 35
Wilson Memorial 16 19 12 9 — 56
FORT DEFIANCE (35) — Armendariz Cruz 2 5-6 10, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Fink 0 0-0 0, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 3 0-0 6, Metz 0 0-0 0, Veney 3 2-2 10, Jones 1 0-0 2, Liskey 1 0-0 2, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 8-10 35.
WILSON MEMORIAL (56) — Flesher 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Lavender 2 0-0 5, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 3 0-0 9, E. Irving 2 0-0 5, Dana 0 0-0 0, Vess 2 0-0 6, F. Irving 4 5-6 15, Schatz 7 0-0 14, Wright 1 0-0 2, Harman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-6 56.
3-Point Goals – Fort Defiance 3 (Veney 2, Armendariz Cruz), Wilson Memorial 9 (Podgorski 3, Vess 2, F. Irving 2, Lavender, E. Irving).
Central 57, Page County 46: In Woodstock, Central earned its second victory in as many nights with a solid Bull Run District win over Page County on Friday.
Senior guard Ben Walters led the way for the Falcons with 15 points, while forward Zachary Cooper finished with 11.
Jake Boyce, another senior, added nine points for Central, while fellow senior Elijah Barahona finished with eight, and junior forward Hayden Pence chipped in with seven.
On Thursday, Walters and Cooper led the way again with 15 and 12 points, respectively, as the Falcons earned a 54-46 district victory over Rappahannock County at home.
Boyce was also solid, with 11 points for Central in the win.
The Falcons (8-12, 7-7 Bull Run), who snapped a three-game skid with the win over the Panthers on Thursday, will travel to East Rockingham on Tuesday.
Clarke County 66, Mountain View 38: Behind 17 points and eight rebounds from junior forward William Booker and 17 points, four assists, and five steals from junior guard Louis Marino, Clarke County rolled to a Bull Run District road blowout of Mountain View on Friday.
Moses Day, another junior, added 14 points for the Eagles, while sophomore guard Tanner Sipe added six points and four boards, and junior Michael Kerr-Hobert had a solid stat line with five points, eight assists, and four steals.
Nate Thompson, a senior, had five points and nine boards.
Clarke (13-7, 11-3 Bull Run), which is now on a five-game winning streak, will host Rappahannock County on Tuesday, while the Generals (1-19, 0-14 Bull Run) are on the road Monday for a district contest at Page County.
Hargrave Military 102, Fishburne Military 54: In Waynesboro, Fishburne Military suffered a lopsided conference loss at the hands of Hargrave on Friday.
Senior guard Dajor Carter led the Caissons (6-12, 1-6 VISAA D-II) with 12 points, while juniors Bryan Tosam and Giovana Belisle finished with 10 apiece in the loss.
Fishburne is back in action Tuesday at Eastern Mennonite.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 66, Fluvanna County 37: In Palmyra, Zoli Khalil filled up the stat sheet as Spotswood coasted to a non-district route of Fluvanna County on Thursday.
Khalil, a 6-foot-1 wing that has signed with Virginia Commonwealth, finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the Trailblazers’ second straight victory.
Meanwhile, sophomore point guard Madison Doss had a consistent line with eight points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, while freshman Alana Taylor totaled 14 points.
Other key contributors for Spotswood, which has won five of its last six, were sophomore Sadie Mayhew with six points, and senior Brooke Morris with five. Freshman Alana Fisher and senior Aspen Jones each chipped in with four.
The Trailblazers (17-4) will have a chance to win the Valley District title outright on Tuesday when they head to Bridgewater for a rivalry game at Turner Ashby at 7 p.m.
Spotswood 17 31 24 11 — 66
Fluvanna County 9 9 17 2 — 37
SPOTSWOOD (66) — A. Jones 2 0-0 4, Doss 4 0-0 8, Khalil 9 4-7 22, H. Jones 1 0-0 3, Taylor 5 0-0 14, Mayhew 3 0-0 6, Fisher 2 0-0 4, Morris 2 0-0 5, Moats 0 0-0 0, B. Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-7 66.
FLUVANNA COUNTY (37) — Webb 6 0-0 13, Carter-Johnston 4 1-3 9, Turner 1 0-0 2, Seal 1 0-0 3, McCall 1 1-3 5, Spruill 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 2-6 37.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (Taylor 4, H. Jones, Morris), Fluvanna County 2 (Seal, Spruill).
Broadway 62, Harrisonburg 34: Solid defense and a balanced approach on offense allowed Broadway to earn a Valley District victory at rival Harrisonburg on Friday.
Junior wing Maya Bacon had one of her best outings of the season with 16 points to lead seven Gobblers in the scoring column, while sophomore Wren Wheeler had 13.
Lindsey Wimer, a senior guard, also hit double digits with 10 points for Broadway, while junior forward Lexi Dingus had nine and freshman center Jerin Billmeyer added eight.
April Gingerich, another freshman, chipped in with six.
For the Blue Streaks, who suffered their fourth straight loss to close the regular season, freshman Terrya Shifflett finished with nine points, while sophomore McKenna Dayton and junior Timberlyn Moore added seven each.
The Gobblers (12-9, 3-4 Valley District) will return to the court Tuesday for a district home game with Rockbridge County, while Harrisonburg now turns its attention toward the Region 5D sub-regional in a couple of weeks.
Broadway 13 23 16 10 — 62
Harrisonburg 6 12 7 9 — 34
BROADWAY (62) — Runion 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 4 3-6 13, Wimer 3 3-4 10, Gingerich 2 0-1 4, Deavers 0 0-1 0, Bacon 7 2-5 16, Tinnell 1 0-0 2, Billmeyer 3 2-4 8, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 2 5-5 9. Totals 22 15-27 62.
HARRISONBURG (34) — Arebalo 1 0-1 3, Santiago Henriquez 2 0-0 5, Dayton 1 5-6 7, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 1-3 7, Shifflett 3 2-4 9, Abraham 0 1-2 1, Alvarado 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-16 34.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Wheeler 2, Wimer), Harrisonburg 3 (Arebalo, Santiago Henriquez, Shifflett).
Luray 46, East Rockingham 39: In Elkton, Luray snapped a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham on Friday.
Jaidyn McClung, the versatile senior wing for the Bulldogs, led the way with 16 points in the win, while fellow senior Lindsay Bly, a 6-foot forward, finished with 11 points.
Also chipping in for Luray, which has now won five of seven, was junior guard Emily Donovan with nine points, while junior forward Summer Forder totaled four.
The Eagles got a massive effort out of junior guard Lauren Townsend, who poured in a game-high 23 points.
Senior wing Kaicey Foltz finished with four for East Rock.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 9-5 Bull Run) are back in action Tuesday for a big Bull Run District home game with Strasburg, while the Eagles (8-12, 4-10 Bull Run), who have lost six of seven, will travel to Central that evening.
Luray 8 11 9 18 — 46
East Rockingham 5 6 18 10 — 39
LURAY (46) — Foltz 1 0-0 2, Ancell 1 0-0 3, Dudley 0 0-0 0, McClung 4 7-16 16, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 4 3-10 11, Forder 2 0-0 4, Donovan 4 0-0 9, Parlett 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 11-28 46.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (39) — Knorr 1 0-0 2, Sipe 1 0-0 3, Foltz 2 0-0 4, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Custer 1 0-0 2, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Townsend 9 1-2 23, Herring 1 0-0 2, Monger 0 1-2 1, Funkhouser 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-4 39.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (Ancell, McClung, Donovan), East Rockingham 4 (Townsend).
Clarke County 65, Mountain View 41: Senior wing Keira Rohrbach had one of her best games of the year, scoring 19 points to help Clarke County earn its fifth straight win with a Bull Run District rout of Mountain View on Friday.
The Eagles outscored the Generals by 21 after halftime.
Junior Kaiya Williams also impressed, scoring 15 points for the Eagles in the home win, including a pair of 3s.
Senior guard Hailey Evans, meanwhile, finished with 11 points, while freshman Alaniah McKavish added seven.
For the Generals, who have now lost seven straight, senior guard Bre Franklin led the way with 16 points, five rebounds, and a pair of assists, while Ava Pittington, a junior forward, added 13 points and six boards.
Mya Councill, a senior guard for Mountain View, was also solid with six points, six assists, and three rebounds, while senior Jasmine Zbinden Disdier scored four points.
Clarke (17-3, 12-2 Bull Run), which has won 10 of its last 11, is back in action Tuesday at district foe Rappahannock County, while the Generals (4-16, 1-13 Bull Run) have a district home game on Monday against Page County.
Mountain View 12 10 9 10 — 41
Clarke County 14 11 20 20 — 65
MOUNTAIN VIEW (41) — M. Stanley 1 0-0 2, Councill 0 6-8 6, Franklin 5 5-8 16, Disdier 2 0-0 4, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 5 3-4 13. Totals 13 14-20 41.
CLARKE COUNTY (65) — Good 0 1-4 1, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Williams 4 4-9 15, Rohrback 6 7-9 19, McKarvish 2 3-4 7, Beard 1 0-0 2, Evans 3 3-5 11, Emmart 2 0-0 4, Simmons-McDonald 1 1-4 3. Totals 20 19-35 65.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View (Franklin), Clarke County 6 (Williams 3, Evans 2, Nelson).
Central 61, Page County 40: In Shenandoah, junior forward Makenna Painter had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds while also racking up four steals as Central cruised past Page County on Friday.
Freshman guard Vanessa Gordon continued to open eyes with 16 points, three assists, and a pair of steals for the Falcons (13-7, 9-5 Bull Run), while senior Chloe Helsley also hit double digits with 10 points and had two steals.
Kynli Hoover, another freshman, added six points and three steals for Central, which also earned a 68-48 win over Rappahannock County on Thursday on the road.
In that win, Painter finished with 28 points, while Gordon added 15, and sophomore Aamori Williams had eight.
The Falcons will host East Rockingham in another Bull Run District game on Tuesday in Woodstock, while the Panthers (10-10, 7-7 Bull Run), who have now lost four of their last six, are back in action Monday at Mountain View.
Strasburg 44, Rappahannock County 31: Freshman guard Jayden Stinnette finished with 18 points, and six rebounds as Strasburg earned a Bull Run District home victory over Rappahannock County on Friday.
Junior guard Macy Smith, who surpassed 1,000 career points last week, added 15 points, eight boards, and two assists for the Rams, who have now won five of seven.
Senior forward Jada Hill had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Strasburg (15-5, 11-3 Bull Run) returns to the court Tuesday for a big-time district road game at Luray.
Gladiators Win 8th Straight 1B Crown
Riverheads captured its eighth consecutive Region 1B wrestling championship on Saturday, scoring 260.5 points to cruise past the rest of the field by over 130 points.
Buffalo Gap scored 94 points and finished fourth.
Mariah Roberts (106), Jesse Oldham (113), Jake Yowell (126), Caleb Ramsey (132), Evan Annese (138), Ethan Eppard (144), Jax Allebaugh (150), Cody Cash (165) and Luke Bryant (190) all earned gold for the Gladiators.
Preston McCauley (120), Colby Cash (157), Noah Ross (175), Conner Hagberg (215) and Kobe Ayers (285), meanwhile, were all runner-ups in their weight classes.
For the Bison, Devyn Simmons (120) and Jacob Carter (285) both earned wins, while Tucker Smiley (126), Caleb Yoder (138) and Colby Yeago (165) were runner-ups.
Yowell was named the Region 1B Wrestler of the Year.
CCHS Boys, Strasburg Girls Win 2B Titles
It was a strong effort by both winners as the Clarke County boys won by a wide margin of 53 points, and the Strasburg girls were victorious by a convincing 32 points at the Region 2B swimming and diving championships at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility on Saturday.
East Rockingham’s girls team finished second with 88 points, ahead of the Clarke girls, who totaled 84.
The Mountain View boys were second with 70 points, while Strasburg (66) rounded out the top three.
The Eagles’ 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Rachael Bing and a trio of freshmen in Adrianna Suttell, Alison Hooke, and Nora Fox won with a time of 2:07.02.
Hooke also won the girls 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke for East Rock, while Bing captured first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:27.37).
The ERHS 200-yard medley relay team also formed to win the 200-yard freestyle relay later in the competition.
For the East Rock boys, who finished sixth as a team, Ethan Cundiff was third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
