Dani Kunkle had a near double-double of nine kills and 10 digs as Spotswood stayed blistering hot with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Broadway in prep volleyball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Jo Robertson added five kills in the win for the Trailblazers (13-2, 2-0 Valley) while Raygan Wade also impressed with 12 assists.
The Gobblers (6-8, 0-1 Valley) were led by Ashlyn Spitzer with nine digs while Vivian Fear had five kills and Clara Denman added three aces.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: In Lexington, Rockbridge County swept Harrisonburg 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 in Valley District play.
Macy Waid dished out 13 assists for the Blue Streaks (2-6, 0-1 Valley).
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was Teagan Miller with 11 digs and three aces, Thaneisha Cedeno with five kills and Chloe Dameron with 18 digs.
Rappahannock County 3, Luray 1: Jaidyn McClung had 12 kills and 27 digs, but Luray suffered a four-set road loss to Rappahannock County.
Caydence Cave had 24 assists and 20 digs for the Bulldogs (6-4, 3-4 Bull Run) in the district loss while Lindsay Bly filled up the stat sheet again with seven kills, seven digs, six blocks, two aces and a pair of assists.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Chatham Hall 1: Augusta Seibert tallied 12 kills, five aces, seven assists and a trio of digs as Eastern Mennonite earned a 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20 win over Chatham Hall in Harrisonburg.
Rachelle Martin added 15 assists, seven digs, nine aces and a trio of kills for the Flames (3-3, 1-1 Blue Ridge) in their first conference victory of the year.
Stuarts Draft 3, Waynesboro 0: Zoe Payne had a huge night with 11 kills and 28 digs as Stuarts Draft completed a 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of longtime Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro on the road.
McKenzie Tillman added seven kills, 12 assists and 12 digs for the Cougars (4-4, 2-2 Shenandoah) while Amelia Bartley had 15 assists and 10 digs.
For the Little Giants (4-8, 1-2 Shenandoah), Amber Witry finished with seven kills and a match-high 34 digs while Aaliyah Diggs had 20 digs.
Buffalo Gap 3, Riverheads 0: In Swoope, Taylor Via had 14 digs and six kills and Teagan Via added eight kills, nine digs and three aces as Buffalo Gap swept Riverheads 25-22, 26-24, 25-8 in Shenandoah District action.
Ella Williams had seven kills, six digs and a trio of aces for the Bison (5-5, 1-2 Shenandoah) while Caroline Alger dished out 21 assists with three aces.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, Virginia Episcopal 0: In Lynchburg, Andrew Lantz and Tyler Shank each scored as Eastern Mennonite picked up a shutout win over Virginia Episcopal in Blue Ridge Conference action.
Langdon Stutzman and Tyler Mast each had an assist for the Flames (3-7-1, 1-1 BRC) while Alex Cline impressed with seven saves in goal.
