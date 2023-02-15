Senior wing Zoli Khalil did what she does best, getting into the lane and operating efficiently from the charity stripe, connecting on 12-of-19 free throws and finishing with a team-high 20 points to help Spotswood wrap up an unbeaten slate in league play with a 48-40 girls basketball win over longtime county rival Turner Ashby in the Valley District Showcase Game on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
Riley Joyner, a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, was the only other Trailblazer to hit double digits in the scoring column as she hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points in the win.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Madison Doss, another sophomore guard, with eight points, while 6-foot junior forward Molly Grefe totaled six in the low post.
In a unique concurrency, Joyner connected on all of the Trailblazers’ made 3-pointers in the contest, and Khalil attempted all of the team’s shots from the free-throw line.
The return of 6-foot-5 junior forward Raevin Washington, who missed the first half of last week’s meeting between the two teams, paid dividends for the Knights on Tuesday.
Washington finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and six blocked shots for TA, while junior guard Kendall Simmer added nine points, two boards, and a steal.
Kendall Conley, the standout freshman who continues to make strides in her varsity debut, totaled eight points and four rebounds for the Knights, while Elizabeth Smith, a junior forward, was solid on the glass with five boards.
Both teams will now prepare for postseason play in the Region 3C tournament, which is slated to begin Friday.
However, Spotswood (19-4), which has won 11 of its last 13, and TA (17-6) have earned first-round byes, meaning their respective playoff journeys begin on Tuesday with quarterfinal home games.
Turner Ashby 4 14 11 11 — 40
Spotswood 11 13 9 15 — 48
TURNER ASHBY (40) — Knight 0 0-0 0, Simmers 2 3-4 9, Gerber 1 0-0 2, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Conley 3 2-2 8, Whetzel 0 2-6 2, E. Smith 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 2, R. Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 7 3-6 17. Totals 14 10-18 40.
SPOTSWOOD (48) — Doss 4 0-0 8, Joyner 4 0-0 12, Khalil 4 12-19 20, H. Jones 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Mayhew 0 0-0 0, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0, Moats 0 0-0 0, M. Grefe 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 12-19 48.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 2 (Simmers), Spotswood 4 (Joyner).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge Christian 41, Valley Thunder 15: In Front Royal, junior standout Callie Paradzinski hit 13-of-25 shots to finish with a game-high 27 points, along with seven rebounds, four steals, and a block, as Blue Ridge Christian won its second straight with a non-conference blowout victory over Valley Thunder Homeschool.
Ava Buczynski, an eighth-grader, added eight points and four boards for the Bears, while junior Kalah Campbell finished with four points, five boards, and two steals.
Blue Ridge (10-4), which has won five of its last six, will now focus on postseason play in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Conference, set to begin next week.
Blue Ridge Christian 14 8 11 8 — 41
Valley Thunder 4 3 3 5 — 15
BLUE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (41) — Paradzinski 13 1-1 27, Wyse 0 0-2 0, Brunk 0 0-0 0, Campbell 1 2-2 4, Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Buczynski 3 2-4 8, Munday 0 0-0 0, Yoder 0 0-0 0, Wheelbarger 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 7-11 41.
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 71, North Cross 60: Standout senior guard Davarion Johnson hit 12-of-22 shots, including five 3-pointers, to finish with 33 points as Eastern Mennonite earned a Blue Ridge Conference win over North Cross.
Johnson also had seven rebounds, four steals, and a pair of blocks for the Flames, while junior wing Drew Hatter totaled 17 points, eight boards, and a pair of assists.
Other prominent performers for EMS included junior forward Shawn Valentine with 11 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Isaiah Campbell had six points, six boards, and four assists, and Rell Hamilton, another sophomore, finished with four points, six rebounds, and eight assists.
The Flames (15-9, 6-5 Blue Ridge) will close the regular season at home on Thursday against Blue Ridge.
