In arguably its most competitive match of the season, Spotswood prevailed.
The top-seeded and unbeaten Trailblazers were pushed to their limits as fourth-seeded Broadway put up an effort that went beyond the scorecard.
Ultimately, it was Spotswood coming away with a 5-1 win over the Gobblers in the Region 3C girls tennis semifinals Thurday in Penn Laird.
With the victory, the Trailblazers clinch a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for the second time in three seasons.
Spotswood’s Meg Dunaway was leading 6-0 after the first set in the No. 1 singles spot before Broadway’s Felicity Copenhaver had to withdraw.
But despite losing their top player, the Gobblers put up quite the fight.
The Trailblazers got wins from Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer, but all four players’ saw their matches go three sets.
Broadway’s lone win in the match came at No. 4 from Laurel Roberts. Despite the closing loss, it was a special year for the Gobblers (15-3).
Spotswood will now turn its attention to the Region 3C title match, where it’ll host No. 3 Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday back at home.
In other prep sports:
Girls Tennis
Liberty Christian Academy 5, Fort Defiance 1: Second-seeded Fort Defiance saw its season come to a close with a loss to third-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the semifinals of the Region 3C tournament at home.
Olivia Schuhmann got the lone win for the Indians (15-3) at No. 6 singles.
Boys Tennis
Charlottesville 5, Spotswood 1: No. 6 Spotswood’s season came to a close with a loss to No. 3 Charlottesville in the Region 3C semifinals.
Nathan Lees, a freshman, had the lone win for the Trailblazers (9-8).
Riverheads 5, East Rockingham 0: In Greenville, Riverheads cruised to an impressive win over East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals.
The Gladiators (10-5) got wins from Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins on the singles ladder before Swats/Higgins, Colby Cash and Ethan Eppard and Randy Cash and Mason Mays swept the doubles matches in the win.
With the victory, Riverheads clinches a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 1/2 state tournament. The Eagles finish the season 6-7.
Stuarts Draft 5, Central 3: Aiden Maddox, Devin Brydge and Levi Willis earned singles victories as Stuarts Draft earned a hard-fought win over Central in the Region 2B semifinals at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock.
The Cougars (9-8) also got a pair of doubles wins from Maddox and Hayden Frame, along with Brydge and Kye Patterson to clinch it.
Draft will take on Riverheads in the regional championship Tuesday and clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament with the win.
Softball
East Rockingham 11, Clarke County 8: Emma Cude went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBIs, Bria Berriochoa was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Sarah Smith added a three-run shot of her own as second-seeded East Rockingham pulled away for a high-scoring victory over third-seeded Clarke County in the Bull Run District semifinals.
Madison Arbaugh was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Eagles (16-6) while Emily Eppard also chipped in with two hits in the victory.
For Clarke (17-5), Madison Edwards was 5-for-5 with an RBI in the loss while Anna Hornbaker went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.
Clarke County 001 700 0 — 8 14 0
East Rockingham 320 303 x — 11 10 3
Hornbaker, Peace and Farmer. Arbaugh, Morris and Cude. W — Morris. L — Peace. HR — CC: Hornbaker, fourth inning, bases loaded. ER: Smith, first inning, two on. Berriochoa, second inning, one on. Cude, fourth inning, one on. Cude, sixth inning, one on.
Page County 6, Central 1: In Shenandoah, Bailee Gaskins tossed a complete game, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven and also had an RBI at the plate in top-seeded Page County’s victory over fourth-seeded Central in the Bull Run District semifinals.
Marissa Monger was 3-for-3 for the Panthers (14-7) while Jocelyne Rinker was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Kirsten Hensley had two hits.
For the Falcons (14-8), Bailey Spiggle led the way with two hits and an RBI.
Page will host No. 2 East Rockingham in the district title game today.
Central 001 000 0 — 1 3 3
Page County 201 102 x — 6 9 1
Mantz and Cook. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Mantz.
Baseball
Rockbridge County 8, Fort Defiance 4: Will Murdock pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and six walks with three strikeouts as No. 7 Rockbridge County earned a hard-fought victory over No. 10 Fort Defiance in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.
Cohen Paxton tossed the final two innings in relief for the Wildcats (10-11), giving up zero runs on just one hit and zero walks while striking out two.
Also chipping in for Rockbridge was Clay Irvine with a trio of hits and an RBI while Derek Smith had a double and three RBIs at the plate.
For Fort (7-13), Sam Garber led the way with a trio of hits in the loss.
Fort Defiance 010 003 0 — 4 4 2
Rockbridge County 240 002 x — 8 8 1
Shifflett, Cole, Tindall and Johnson. Murdock, Paxton, Owens and Golladay. W — Murdock. L — Shifflett.
East Rockingham 11, Page County 9: In Shenandoah, Joshua Hensley was 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and four RBIs as eighth-seeded East Rockingham continued its special postseason run with another upset, defeating fourth-seeded Page County in the Bull Run District semifinals.
With the victory, the Eagles (5-17) advance to the district championship game today, where they’ll take on second-seeded Strasburg at 6:30 p.m.
In the win over Page, Ryan Williams had two hits and a pair of RBIs for East Rock while William Brown and Benjamin Dinkel had two hits each.
Bentley Hensley added a two-run single for the Eagles in the victory.
For the Panthers (11-11), Mitchel Gaskins was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Gavin Gochenour had two hits and an RBI and Hayden Plum had a two-run homer. Adam Short also chipped in with two hits and an RBI.
East Rockingham 211 142 0 — 11 10 1
Page County 000 603 0 — 9 10 3
Bruce, Baker and J. Hensley. Cave, Foster and Bradley. W — Lawson. L — Foster. HR — ER: J. Hensley, fifth nine, two on. PC: Plum, fourth inning, one on.
Strasburg 9, Central 4: James Sibert Jr. had a three-run homer and Hayden Gravel was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as No. 2 Strasburg downed No. 6 Central in the Bull Run District semifinals at home.
Tanner Jenkins added two hits and an RBI for the Rams (18-4) while Walker Conrad also had two hits. Jenkins also pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on four hits and five walks while racking out seven strikeouts.
The Falcons (11-12) were led by Caleb Daugherty with a pair of hits.
With the victory, Strasburg advances to the district title game to face eight-seeded East Rockingham tonight at 6:30 p.m. at home.
Central 030 001 0 — 4 5 4
Strasburg 024 003 x — 9 11 2
Bernard, Daugherty and Rice. Jenkins, Dean and Turpen. W — Jenkins. L — Bernard. HR — STR: Sibert Jr., sixth inning, one on. Fravel, sixth inning, none on.
