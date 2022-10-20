Spotswood had its impressive 17-match winning streak snapped on Wednesday as rival Rockbridge County earned a pivotal and impressive 18-25, 25-7, 25-21, 25-22 victory in a key Valley District volleyball match in Lexington.
With the victory, the Wildcats (16-5, 5-1 Valley) moved into a tie with the Trailblazers (19-3, 6-1 Valley) in the loss column at the top of the district standings. Spotswood has just one district game remaining while Rockbridge has two. If neither team loses the remainder of the season, the two teams will share the title of co-district champions.
Dani Kunkle did her part keeping the Trailblazers in the match Wednesday with a double-double of 14 kills and 27 digs while Raygan Wade dished out 17 assists.
Wade also slapped down seven kills of her own for Spotswood while Allie Hoffman, a senior, had a strong outing with 12 digs and a trio of kills herself.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0: East Rockingham closed the regular season with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of Bull Run District foe Mountain View on the road.
Madelyn Williams had a big night for the Eagles (17-6, 14-2 Bull Run) with 25 assists and nine digs while Bria Berriochoa did her thing defensively with 17 digs.
Also coming up big for East Rock was Carolina Vega with eight kills and a pair of blocks while Alliyah McNair finished with nine kills, seven digs and a trio of blocks and Kate Simpkins totaled seven kills, 12 digs and also served up a pair of aces.
The Generals (8-11, 5-10 Bull Run) were led by Annika Dellinger with 11 kills and seven digs while Bre Franklin added eight kills of her own along with 10 digs.
Hannah Whitaker finished with a team-high 19 assists for Mountain View.
