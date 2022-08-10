Western Albemarle, a perennial Class 4 power, broke its program record by an impressive 10 strokes while shooting 273 as a team to defeat longtime rival Spotswood (325) in a non-district golf match at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet on Wednesday.
All four golfers on the scorecard went under par for the Warriors in the impressive outing.
The Trailblazers were led by Ryan Asfa with a four-over-par 76 while Jackson Baugher shot a 77, Ben Edwards finished with an 81 and Ben Moyer carded a 91 to round out the scoresheet.
In other prep sports:
Hall Shines For Gobblers
Broadway’s Eli Hall carded a five-over-par 41 to finish first as an individual in a four-team, nine-hole non-district match at Bryce Resort Golf Course in Basye on Tuesday.
Central came out with the victory as a team, finishing with a score of 202 while Luray finished as runner-up with a 206. The Gobblers brought just three golfers and Page County had one.
Will Gochenour led the Falcons with a 48 on the day while Brady Barr shot a 50.
For Broadway, Tanner Fulk shot a 46 while Dillon Rhodes added a 56 to round out the card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.