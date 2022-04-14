Taelor Ware and Ciera Rodriguez formed quite the 1-2 punch on Thursday.
Ware, a sophomore, and Rodriguez, a junior, combined to toss a no-hitter for Spotswood in an 8-0 shutout of Harrisonburg in Valley District softball action.
Ware pitched the first four frames for the Trailblazers (8-3, 2-0 Valley) in the home win, striking out five and walking two before Rodriguez pitched the final three frames, giving up zero walks and striking out five batters of her own to seal it.
Ware also had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs.
Freshman Charley Bentley continued her strong debut season with a homer and two RBIs while senior infielder Abigail Claytor finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
It was the second no-hitter of the season for Spotswood after Ware opened the year with one against non-district foe Staunton. She walked just two in that win.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Softball
Turner Ashby 11, Broadway 3: Kendall Simmers was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs and Sydney Lyons was 3-for-4 with a solo home run as Turner Ashby got back on track with a Valley District win over Broadway at home.
Reaghan Warner added a two-run homer for the Knights (8-3, 1-0 Valley) while Taylor Adams had two hits and an RBI and Lily Moyers had an RBI double.
For the Gobblers (1-8, 0-2 Valley), Aliza Lokey and Savanah Fox had two hits.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 2: In Elkton, Madison Arbaugh pitched a complete game, giving up just two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine in East Rockingham’s Bull Run District win over Clarke County.
Megan Holland led the Eagles (7-4, 4-2 Bull Run) with a double and an RBI.
For Clarke (10-2, 5-2 Bull Run), Abigail Peace was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Page County 16, Strasburg 0: Bailee Gaskins and Karleigh Austin dominated in the circle and Kirsten Hensley was 3-for-3 with a grand slam as Page County cruised to a rout of Strasburg in Bull Run District action on the road.
Gaskins struck out eight, allowing just two hits over the first five innings for the Panthers (6-3, 5-1 Bull Run) before Austin allowed one hit over the final frames.
Marissa Monger led Page at the plate with four hits and two RBIs in the win.
Fort Defiance 8, Stuarts Draft 3: Lilian Berry had a homer and three RBIs at the plate and struck out four while tossing four innings of one-hit softball in relief for unbeaten Fort Defiance in a huge Shenandoah District victory at Stuarts Draft.
McKenna Mace and Baylee Blalock had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Indians (8-0, 3-0 SHenandoah) while Courtney Begoon and Laura Brown also had two hits apiece, Allison Sheets had a hit and an RBI and Brooke Atkins also had a hit.
For the Cougars (7-3, 3-1 Shenandoah), McKenzie Tillman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Allison Brooks added a pair of doubles in their first district setback.
Buffalo Gap 19, Staunton 2: Jasmine Harris was 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs and Sadie Patterson was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs as Buffalo Gap crushed Shenandoah District opponent Staunton in Swoope.
Caroline Alger was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Bison (5-3, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Paige Fix and Madeline Miller finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
For the Storm (0-7, 0-4 Shenandoah), Kellsye Miller had two hits and two RBIs.
Baseball
Spotswood 10, Harrisonburg 3: Noah Burtner pitched 5.1 innings of one-hit baseball, giving up one earned run and three walks while striking out five for unbeaten Spotswood in a Valley District home win over Harrisonburg.
Brady Hoover, a freshman, pitched the final 1.2 innings for the Trailblazers (11-0, 2-0 Valley), giving up zero runs on two hits and a walk to finish off the win.
At the plate for Spotswood, Burtner was 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Heze Cross was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Elijah Grogg added a single and two RBIs.
For the Blue Streaks (2-5, 0-1 Valley), Evan Bert struck out seven in five innings on the mound while Glenn Vance had a single and two RBIs at the plate.
Page County 10, Strasburg 6: Hagan Bradley was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Caleb Knighton and Aidan Painter each had two-run singles as Page County earned a hard-fought Bull Run District victory at Strasburg.
Jordan Foster pitched 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball for the Panthers (5-3, 5-2 Bull Run), walking on and striking out two while Mitchel Gaskins had an RBI single.
For the Rams (5-3, 3-3 Shenandoah), James Sibert Jr. was 3-for-4 with a homer.
Stuarts Draft 5, Fort Defiance 4: Trenton Coffey’s two run double capped a wild four-run seventh inning and gave Stuarts Draft a thrilling walk-off victory over Augusta County rival Fort Defiance in Shenandoah District action at home.
Coffey, Nate Wayne and Dawson Jones had two hits apiece for the Cougars (5-5, 3-1 Shenandoah) while Andre Ellis was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the victory.
For the Indians (3-4, 1-2 Shenandoah), Jordan Biggs had a trio of hits.
Madison County 5, Luray 0: Kody Dobyns pitched a complete game, giving up just four hits and zero walks while striking out 10 as Madison County earned a shutout win of Bull Run District opponent Luray on the road.
For the Bulldogs (0-9, 0-6 Bull Run), Jacob Shenk gave up just one hit and zero walks in three innings of shutout baseball in relief. He also struck out two.
Buffalo Gap 17, Staunton 7: In Swoope, Blake Robertson was 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs in Buffalo Gap’s rout of Shenandoah District foe Staunton.
Jackson Ingram was 3-for-5 with a solo homer for the Bison (7-3, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Blake Argenbright was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Luke Tinsley had three hits and an RBI as well in the 15-hit attack from the home team.
For the Storm (1-7, 1-3 Shenandoah), Logan Hicks and Landyn Coggins both finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs while William Golden also finished with two hits.
Rappahannock County 1, Mountain View 0: Mason Ramey tossed six innings, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out six as Rappahannock County earned a shutout of Bull Run District opponent Mountain View at home.
For the Generals (6-4, 4-4 Bull Run), Dawson Moomaw struck out 13 over a complete-game effort, giving up just three runs and two walks in the loss.
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 1, Broadway 0: Belinda Campos scored the game-winner as Turner Ashby earned its first win of the season with a Valley District rivalry victory over Broadway on the road.
Ahra Abdulla assisted on the score for the Knights (1-8, 1-0 Valley) while Katelyn Lough posted four saves in goal.
Fort Defiance 8, Stuarts Draft 0: James Madison commit Ellie Cook had a hat trick and now has 51 goals in just 21 career games as Fort Defiance cruised to a dominating rout of Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action at Alumni Field.
Adriana Shields had three goals and two assists for the Indians (7-0, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Emma Staley also chipped in with two goals.
Jessica Monroy-Ponce and Bethany Lang had an assist each for Fort.
Strasburg 11, Page County 0: Morgan Mrizek scored four goals as Strasburg rolled to a Bull Run District shutout of winless Page County at home.
Hannah Kepler finished with two goals for the Rams (6-2, 5-2 Bull Run).
Eastern Mennonite 8, Shenandoah Valley Academy 0: Sarah Drooger had three goals and an assist and Bri Showalter added a hat trick of her own for Eastern Mennonite in a non-conference shutout of Shenandoah Valley Academy.
Avery Nussbaum added two goals and an assist for the Flames (6-1) while Elisabeth Fink added one assist and Joelle Blosser posted three saves in goal.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 4, Broadway 2: In Bridgewater, four different players scored for unbeaten Turner Ashby in a Valley District rivalry victory over Broadway.
Ben Sullivan had a goal and an assist for the Knights (6-0-2, 1-0 Valley) while Alex Molina, Christian Souders and Daniel Hernandez added a goal apiece.
Aiden Polson, Noah Miller and Yaman Aadi each had an assist for TA.
For the Gobblers (3-6, 0-2 Valley), Oscar Cruz Garcia and Leyden Mongold scored one goal apiece while Brayan Cruz had an assist and John Fravel had four saves.
Clarke County 4, East Rockingham 0: Leo Morris scored twice as Clarke County shutout East Rockingham in Bull Run District action in Berryville.
Menes Ajyeman and Callaway Beckett also scored one goal apiece for Clarke (6-0, 5-0 Bull Run), which remained unbeaten to open up the season.
Strasburg 7, Page County 0: Kaden Colcombe scored four goals in Strasburg’s Bull Run District shutout of Page County in Shenandoah.
Ryan Roller, Jonas Zimmerman and Anthony Atchariyakonchai all added one goal apiece for the Rams (4-3-1, 4-1-1 Bull Run) while Tyree Lee and Tristen Froemel combined for four saves in goal.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0: Spotswood stayed unbeaten, getting singles victories from Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer, Madison Knight and Ellee Trout in a Valley District rout of Harrisonburg on the road.
The Trailblazers (8-0, 3-0 Valley) also swept the three doubles matches.
Broadway 8, Turner Ashby 1: Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold all earned singles victories as Broadway got on track with a rout of Valley District rival Turner Ashby at home.
The Gobblers (6-1, 3-1 Valley) also won a pair of doubles matches in the win.
Kendra Gillette/Jolexie Whetzel won No. 2 doubles for the Knights (5-4, 1-2 Valley).
Fort Defiance 9, Buffalo Gap 0: In Swoope, Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Hua, Sara Wine and Olivia Schuhmann all earned singles wins as Fort Defiance defeated Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District action.
The unbeaten Indians (6-0, 4-0 Shenandoah) also swept the doubles matches.
Boys Tennis
Fort Defiance 6, Buffalo Gap 3: Jason Turner, Vincent Johnson, Johnny Whetzel, Nathan Shiley, Tyler Cline and Thomas Van Pelt earned wins to help Fort Defiance pick up a Shenandoah District victory over Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
It was the first win of the season for the Indians (1-6, 1-5 Shenandoah).
Wilson Memorial 7, Riverheads 2: Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald earned singles wins as Wilson Memorial coasted to a Shenandoah District victory over rival Riverheads in Greenville.
The Green Hornets (3-4, 3-2 Shenandoah) also won a pair of doubles matches.
Randy Cash got the lone singles win for the Gladiators (3-2, 2-2 Shenandoah).
Flames Stay Hot
Ryan Slonaker shot a two-under par 34 as Eastern Mennonite (148) crushed Fishburne Military and Miller School in prep golf action at Heritage Oaks.
Grant Pennybacker carded a 37 for the Flames while Schuyler Harmison shot a 38, Adam Hatter finished with a 39 and Andrew Lantz (42) also impressed.
