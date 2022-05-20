Andrew Baugher tossed a five-inning shutout, giving up just two hits and zero walks while striking out six as Spotswood capped an unbeaten season in Valley District play with a 10-0 shutout of league opponent Rockbridge County in prep baseball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Dalton Nicely led the Trailblazers (19-1, 8-0 Valley) with three hits and an RBI at the plate while Luke Keister and Noah Burtner each finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Heze Cross with a pair of hits while Benjamin Craig and Baugher each had RBI singles and Elijah Grogg also added a hit in the win.
The 19 wins for the Trailblazers is the most in school history.
For the Wildcats (9-11, 3-5 Valley), Clay Irvine and Derek Smith had the only two hits of the contest in the setback.
Rockbridge County 000 00 — 0 2 3
Spotswood 152 11 — 10 12 0
Owens, Martino, Entsminger and Higgins. Baugher and Russell. W — Baugher. L — Owens.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Broadway 6, Fluvanna County 4: Broadway capped its regular season with a come-from-behind non-district victory over Fluvanna County on Thursday at BHS.
Hunter Deavers went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Gobblers (14-6) while Sy Crider and Brade Smith each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece in the win.
On the mound for Broadway, Noah Hertzler got the start and struck out nine over 3.2 innings of work while giving up two earned runs on three hits and four walks before Deavers pitched 2.2 innings of shutout baseball in relief.
Fluvanna County 201 100 0 — 4 3 0
Broadway 020 022 x — 6 6 3
Glasscock, Via and Brown. Hertzler, Deavers, Crider and Stuhlmiller. W — Deavers. L — Via.
Softball
Riverheads 18, Strasburg 2: In Greenville on Thursday, Alexis Davis went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Montana Deming, Pearl Bass and Maggie Robertson had three RBIs apiece in Riverheads’ rout of Strasburg.
Cheyenne Deming and Olivia Lyszaz each went 2-for-4 for the Gladiators (13-4) while Destiny Good tossed another complete game, striking out nine in the win.
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 4, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1: Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez and Galilea Santiago Henriquez scored twice each and also had an assist apiece as Harrisonburg defeated Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the opening game of the Region 5D sub-regionals at HHS on Thursday.
“It was a well-fought game and the best one we've had all season,” HHS coach Kelsey Watson said. “Patrick Henry played phenomenal and made it a great game. After all the injuries and struggles we had this season, it was euphoric to have such a great game tonight.”
The Blue Streaks (6-8) will play in another sub-regional on Monday against an opponent to be determined.
Rockbridge County 4, Broadway 1: Broadway had its frustrating season come to an end Thursday with a tough Valley District loss to Rockbridge County in Lexington.
Freshman Anakaren Lopez Aguas, who was one of the many young bright spots for the Gobblers (1-15, 1-7 Valley) this season, had the lone goal in the setback.
Boys Tennis
Central 5, East Rockingham 4: In Woodstock, Ethan George and Ethan Hoover won No. 2 doubles and Anthony Pulizzi and Jackson Herbaugh won No. 3 as top-seeded Central defeated second-seeded East Rockingham in the Bull Run District title match Thursday.
Hoover, Pulizzi and Herbaugh also won the three singles matches for the Falcons (11-5), who will host a Region 2B semifinal match next week with a state berth on the line.
East Rock Boys Win Bull Run Title
The East Rockingham boys outdoor track and field team won the Bull Run District championship on Wednesday, scoring 159 points to blow past the rest of the field.
Strasburg (143) edged East Rock (134) for the girls title.
George Austin III led the ERHS boys with wins in the 800 (2:06.35) and 1600 (4:36.33) while Cal Robertson won pole vault (9-00.00) and Christopher Wylie won shot put (46-06.00). For the girls, Eagles senior Margo Fox was named the top athlete of the meet with wins in the 300 hurdles (48.93), high jump (5-00.00) and pole vault (6-06.00). Emily Washington, meanwhile, won both the discus (109-07.00) and shot put (33-11.00) for ERHS.
Dain Booker led the Clarke County boys with wins in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump while the CCHS girls were led by Bailey Beard’s wins in the 100 and 200.
Strasburg’s Macy Smith won the girls long jump and triple jump while teammate Claire Keefe won the 400.
For the Mountain View boys, Stuart Pirtple won the 300 hurdles while Page County’s Jacob Martz won the boys high jump and Luray’s Drayvin Stevens won the 400.
