E.C. Glass used a third-quarter surge to take the lead and never looked back, avenging an overtime loss from last week at the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic with a 60-57 non-district boys basketball win over previously unbeaten Spotswood in Lynchburg on Wednesday.
Tyler Sprague had one of his best outings of the year for the Trailblazers with 16 points.
Spotswood (10-1) also saw Jonathan Harding score 11 points and Camryn Pacheco add 10.
Other key contributors for the Trailblazers included Parker Webb with nine points while David Gipson and Jackson Li each finished with four. Eight Spotswood players scored in the game.
Spotswood 12 18 8 19 — 57
E.C. Glass 12 12 17 19 — 60
SPOTSWOOD (57) — Li 1 2-2 4, Pacheco 4 1-3 10, Sprague 6 2-4 16, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 0 1-2 1, Harding 4 3-3 11, Shelton 1 0-0 2, Webb 3 2-2 9, Gipson 2 0-1 4, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-17 57.
E.C. GLASS (60) — D. Harris 2 0-0 5, Conner 1 0-0 2, O. Harris 7 7-8 21, Treacy 5 5-6 17, Gilbert 1 5-7 7, Hamlette 1 0-0 2, Knox 3 0-0 6, Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-21 60.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Sprague 2, Pacheco, Webb), E.C. Glass 23 (Treacy 2, Harris).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Albemarle 58, Harrisonburg 48: In Charlottesville, Jadon Burgess had 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Harrisonburg’s non-district loss to Albemarle.
Lathan Fields added 15 points for the Blue Streaks (0-8) while Tiberius Fields had eight.
Girls Basketball
Albemarle 61, Harrisonburg 22: Timberlyn Moore scored eight points, but Harrisonburg remained winless with a lopsided non-district loss at the hands of Albemarle at home.
Soliana Medhin added seven points for the Blue Streaks (0-8) in the setback.
Knights Down Indians In Dual
Turner Ashby picked up a big 42-21 home win over non-district rival Fort Defiance in wrestling.
Jay Bowman (126), Nathaniel Wilkins (138), Homer Doughty (144), Dalton Ray (175), Emikal Porter (190) and Kevin Knight (285) were among the winners for the Knights in the impressive performance.
Landon Yoder (132), Alex McClaren (150), Nathaniel Smoker (165) and Aaron Bailey (215) all picked up victories for the Indians.
