Carmelo Pacheco scored 18 points, but Spotswood couldn’t overcome a big first-half deficit in a 53-44 non-district loss to E.C. Glass in the boys basketball championship of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Ben Bellamy and Camryn Pacheco finished with eight points apiece for the Trailblazers (7-5).
E.C. Glass 13 19 11 10 — 53
Spotswood 7 12 15 10 — 44
E.C. GLASS (53) — De. Harris 0 0-0 0, Knox 2 0-1 4, Conner 2 0-0 6, Dr. Harris 4 4-6 13, Tracy 5 2-4 13, W. Wood 1 0-0 2, Weber 0 0-0 0, E. Wood 4 1-1 9, Dunlap 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-12 53.
SPOTSWOOD (44) — Car. Pacheco 8 0-0 18, Bellamy 3 0-0 8, Cam. Pacheco 4 0-0 8, Li 1 0-0 3, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Harding 0 1-2 1, Craig 1 2-2 4, Dean 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-4 44.
3-Point Goals – E.C. Glass 4 (Conner 2, Dr. Harris, Tracy), Spotswood 5 (Car. Pacheco 2, Bellamy 2, Li).
In other prep sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Jefferson Forest 52, Broadway 45: Senior forward Conner Barnes scored 10 points, but Broadway suffered a 52-45 loss to Jefferson Forest in a non-district contest at Cave Spring.
Breylon Miller and Ben Hutcheson added eight points apiece for the Gobblers (7-3), who now lost back-to-back games, while Dakota Dove had six points and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago had five.
Broadway 12 15 12 6 — 45
Jefferson Forest 13 15 9 15 — 52
BROADWAY (45) — Ca. Barnes 1 2-2 4, Dove 2 0-0 6, Hutcheson 3 0-1 8, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 2 0-1 4, Gonzalez Santiago 2 0-0 5, Co. Barnes 5 0-0 10, Miller 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 4-6 45.
JEFFERSON FOREST (52) — Scott 2 0-0 4, Mays 1 0-0 2, Cherry 2 2-2 7, Wimmer 4 2-2 10, Elliot 0 2-3 2, French 10 2-3 22, Burrill 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 8-10 52.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 7 (Dove 2, Hutcheson 2, Miller 2, Gonzalez Santiago), Jefferson Forest 1 (Burrill).
Page County 56, Manassas Park 47: Dylan Hensley scored 18 points to help guide Page County to its first win with a 56-47 victory over Manassas Park at the Ram Hardwood Classic.
Ricky Campbell, Chase Parlett and Hayden Plum all had 10 points apiece for the Panthers (1-7).
Page County 12 14 10 19 — 56
Manassas Park 7 20 11 9 — 47
PAGE COUNTY (56) — Good 1 0-0 3, Gochenour 0 0-0 0, R. Campbell 3 4-6 10, Hensley 6 6-8 18, Knighton 1 2-4 5, Parlett 3 5-8 10, Plum 5 0-0 10, B. Campbell 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 16-25 56.
MANASSAS PARK (47) — Jace 9 2-2 23, Phillip 2 0-0 5, Devin 5 2-2 12, M. Jordan 2 1-2 5, Rinor 0 0-0 0, Durrahi 1 0-0 2, Myles 0 0-0 0, P. Jordan 0 0-0 0, Ameen 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-6 47.
3-Point Goals — Page County 2 (Good, Knighton), Manassas Park 3 (Jace 2, Phillip).
Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 46: Jacob Keplinger had 17 points and Garret Spruhan added 15 as Turner Ashby rolled to a 61-46 non-district road win over winless Waynesboro.
Adam Bass added 11 points for the Knights (5-2) while Beau Baylor had nine and Noah Gerber added eight.
For the Little Giants (0-10), Charles Haynes finished with a game-high 22 points.
Harrisonburg 75, James Wood 63: Jadon Burgess exploded for 29 points, including 23 in the second half, as Harrisonburg earned a big 75-63 non-district road win over James Wood.
Kayden Hottle Madden added 16 points for the Blue Streaks (3-6) while Zion Cruce had 13 points and Joel Alvarado finished with eight.
Orange County 51, Buffalo Gap 49: Bennett Bowers had 21 points, but Buffalo Gap suffered a 51-49 loss to Orange County at the Ram Hardwood Classic in Strasburg.
Jackson Ingram had eight points for the Bison (7-2) while Micah Canterbury added seven.
South Lakes 82, Stuarts Draft 44: In Strasburg, Stuarts Draft suffered an 82-44 blowout loss at the hands of South Lakes at the Ram Hardwood Classic.
Devin Brydge had 13 points for the Cougars (1-6) while Chase Schages finished with 11.
Girls Basketball
E.C. Glass 48, Spotswood 34: The freshmen duo of Madison Doss and Riley Joyner had eight points apiece, but Spotswood suffered a 48-34 loss to E.C. Glass at the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
Brooke Morris added six points for the Trailblazers (5-5), who have now lost four in a row and played Thursday without leading scorer Zoli Khalil, while Samantha Brady finished with five points.
E.C. Glass 7 12 21 8 — 48
Spotswood 9 14 7 4 — 34
E.C GLASS (48) — Henry 6 6-7 20, Osbourne 2 0-0 4, Sparks 1 1-1 3, E. Williams 1 0-0 2, Goode Williams 7 1-2 15, H. Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-10 48.
SPOTSWOOD (34) — Doss 4 0-2 8, Joyner 3 0-0 8, Jones 1 2-4 4, Brady 2 0-0 5, Morris 2 0-2 6, K. Good 1 0-2 3. Totals 13 2-10 34.
3-Point Goals — E.C. Glass 2 (Henry), Spotswood 5 (Joyner 2, Morris 2, K. Good).
Carroll County 56, Luray 44: Emilee Weakley scored 25 points, but Luray had a 20-game winning streak snapped with a 56-44 loss to Carroll County at the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
Jaidyn McClung added a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-1).
Carroll County 18 20 5 13 — 56
Luray 7 10 16 11 — 44
LURAY (44) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Weakley 9 6-12 25, Alger 0 0-0 0, McClung 4 0-0 11, Bly 0 0-0 0, Vile 3 0-2 6, Donovan 1 0-0 2, Tharpe 0 0-0 0, Belton 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-14 44.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (McClung).
Harrisonburg 49, Albemarle 44: Jay Garcia’s double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds led Harrisonburg to a 49-44 win over Albemarle in the Daily Progress Holiday Classic at Monticello.
Mariah Cain added 17 points and eight boards in the win for the Blue Streaks (5-5).
Fort Defiance 87, Riverheads 65: In Greenville, Kiersten Ransome scored 26 points as Fort Defiance opened Shenandoah District play with an impressive 87-65 win over Riverheads.
