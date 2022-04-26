Early indications are Harrisonburg is the favorite to win the Valley District.
But the Blue Streaks are a Class 5 program and so, naturally, there’s a bit more tension when the Class 3 programs throughout the league meet up.
That’s especially true for Spotswood and Turner Ashby boys soccer, who both entered Tuesday with just one loss apiece to HHS in league play.
Ultimately, it was the Trailblazers coming away with a 2-0 shutout win in Bridgewater. The game was played at 5 p.m. prior to the girls game.
Originally scheduled for Penn Laird but moved to TA at the last minute due to a leak at the Spotswood field, the Trailblazers looked right at home.
Daniel Romanchuk and Kyle Dutt each scored for Spotswood (8-2-1, 3-1 Valley) while Mahamat Atom finished with an assist in the victory.
In goal for the Trailblazers, Aiden Grefe was able to also tally a save.
For the Knights (7-2-2, 2-2 Valley), Omar Celestino Calixto had six saves.
In other prep sports:
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 5, Turner Ashby 2: In Bridgewater on Tuesday, Riley Thorpe had three goals and an assist as Spotswood earned a big-time Valley District win over Turner Ashby.
Maggie Thorpe added a goal and an assist for the Trailblazers (7-4, 4-0 Valley) while Dylan Gregory also scored and Katelyn Kim had an assist.
Sadie Mayhew, a freshman, posted five saves in goal for Spotswood.
Eastern Mennonite 3, North Cross 1: In Harrisonburg on Tuesday, Eastern Mennonite took down previously unbeaten North Cross in a big-time Blue Ridge Conference matchup between two ranked teams.
The Flames entered the matchup as the No. 6 team in the latest Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III poll while North Cross, which was 8-0 before Tuesday, was ranked as the No. 3 squad.
Sarah Drooger had two goals for the Flames (8-2, 4-0 BRC) while Martha Wyse also had a goal and Avery Nussbaum and Fanty Eraza-Polanco each had an assist. Joelle Blosser also impressed with 11 saves in goal.
Strasburg 10, East Rockingham 2: Morgan Mrizek had five goals in Strasburg’s Bull Run District road win over East Rockingham on Tuesday.
Mrizek also had four assists for the Rams (8-2, 6-2 Bull Run) while Kenley Smith and Lily Bowman each finished with a goal and an assist each.
Gabby Fox also scored for Strasburg and Emma Steiner added an assist.
In goal, Smith finished with five goals and Hannah Kepler added two.
Baseball
Harrisonburg 10, John Handley 3: Miguel Fajardo-Luis had a solo homer and Noel Cano Rocha was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Harrisonburg in a non-district home win over John Handley on Monday.
Sawyer Hook had a single and three RBIs for the Blue Streaks (3-7) while Eddy Perez Navarro had a two-run double and Josh Engle had an RBI.
On the mound, Engle tossed six strong innings, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Johnny Wood earned the save.
John Handley 002 001 0 — 3 6 1
Harrisonburg 112 024 x — 10 9 2
Allen, Thome, Mudd, Curtis and Stickles. Engle, Woo and Hook. W — Engle. L — Allen. HR — HHS: Fajardo-Luis, fifth inning, none on.
Staunton 19, Bath County 0: In John Moxie Stadium at Gypsy Hill Park on Monday, Staunton took out some of its early-season frustration as it scored 13 first-inning runs in a rout of non-district foe Bath County.
Haiden Engleman was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs for the Storm (2-9) while John Henderson added three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Aaron Neil added an inside-the-park grand slam for Staunton in the win.
“We needed a day like today to put some quality at bats in and gain some confidence,” Storm coach George Laase said. “We’ve been playing good baseball against great programs, but falling short of a complete game.”
Bath County 000 00 — 0 3 6
Staunton (13)41 1x — 19 14 0
Tucker, Lowry, Jackson and Persinger. Harrell, Henderson and Engleman. W — Harrell. L — Tucker. HR — STA: Neil, second inning, bases loaded.
Softball
East Rockingham 11, Strasburg 3: Bria Berriochoa was 3-for-4 with a triple and a solo homer as East Rockingham continued its recent win streak with a Bull Run District home victory over Strasburg on Tuesday.
Madison Arbaugh and Jayla Whetzel had two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece for the Eagles (10-4, 7-2 Bull Run) while Sarah Smith had a two-run single.
Ashlyn Herring, Emma Cude and Megan Holland added an RBI single each for East Rock while Kendall Morris tossed two perfect innings in relief.
For the Rams (3-7, 2-6 Bull Run), Kiersten Wisely and Rebekah Moxley each homered. Wisely’s was a two-run shot while Moxley had a solo homer. Strasburg 010 200 0 — 3 6 0
East Rockingham 342 020 x — 11 13 1
Arnold, Wisely and Reynolds. Arbaugh, Morris and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Arnold. HR — STR: Moxley, second inning, none on. Wisely, fourth inning, one on. ER: Berriochoa, second inning, none on.
Broadway 4, Skyline 3: On Monday, Leah Sauder placed a perfect bunt to bring home Aliza Lokey and give Broadway a 4-3 win over Skyline.
Lokey finished 2-for-4 with a double in the eighth inning that led to the game-winning run for the Gobblers (3-11) while sophomore Jasmine Gett had a big-time home run in that same inning to tie the game up.
Taylor Suters and Serenity King each had a double for Broadway at the plate while King, Savannah Janzen and Jacklyn Williams combined to give up three runs on five hits and a trio of walks while striking out three.
Harrisonburg 11, John Handley 1: Sophomore Ashlyn Smiley tossed a no-hitter as Harrisonburg defeated John Handley at home on Monday.
Smiley struck out seven in the five-inning non-district win for the Blue Streaks (4-7) while McKenna Dayton, a freshman, was 3-for-4 at the plate.
Central 11, Buffalo Gap 1: In Woodstock on Monday, Trynda Mantz pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine as Central defeated Buffalo Gap in five innings.
Mantz also had a double at the plate for the Falcons (8-5) in the non-district victory while Kristen Hockman was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Also chipping in for Central was Keriana Stottlemyer with two hits and a trio of RBIs and Bailey Spiggle and Kendra Boyce with two hits apiece.
For the Bison (5-6), Jasmine Harris and Madeline Miller had a hit each.
Buffalo Gap 000 01 — 1 2 1
Central 004 25 — 11 14 0
Miller, Alger and Minter. Mantz and Cook. W — Mantz. L — Miller.
Boys Tennis
Broadway 9, Skyline 0: Playing at home on Monday, Broadway bounced back with a convincing non-district home win over Skyline.
Marshall Rao, Casper Rao, Devon Crider, Quang Choii Ung-Liambounheuang, Tanner Fulk and Cason Surratt all earned singles victories for the Gobblers (7-3), who also swept the doubles matches.
Wilson Memorial 9, Waynesboro 0: Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with an impressive start-to-finish victory over longtime rival Waynesboro on Monday in Fishersville.
Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Timothy Cole led the Green Hornets (10-1, 8-0 Shenandoah).
Stuarts Draft 8, Buffalo Gap 1: In Swoope on Monday, Stuarts Draft won all six singles matches in a Shenandoah District win over Buffalo Gap.
Aiden Maddox, Hayden Frame, Devyn Riley Devin Brydge, Levi Willis and Trevor Lockridge all earned wins for the Cougars (5-5, 3-4 Shenandoah).
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 7, Mountain View 2: At New Market Town Park on Monday, East Rockingham defeated Bull Run District foe Mountain View.
Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Loren Dinkel and Dannia Gomez earned singles victories for the Eagles (7-3, 4-1 Bull Run), who swept doubles.
Charlotte Miller and Amelia Hess won for the Generals (6-3, 4-2 Bull Run).
Broadway 9, Skyline 0: In Front Royal on Monday, Broadway had little trouble in earning a convincing non-district victory over Skyline.
Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Annabelle Cook earned singles victories for the Gobblers (9-1).
Maggie Roberts also paired with Bacon to win the No. 3 doubles match.
Turner Ashby 5, Monticello 4: Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, Devon Wichael and Holly Frost earned singles victories as part of Turner Ashby’s thrilling non-district win over Monticello in Charlottesville on Monday.
Dodd/Kate Jones also won a doubles match for the Knights (8-4).
Fort Defiance 8, Staunton 1: Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua and Sara Wine all earned singles victories as Fort Defiance picked up a Shenandoah District win at Staunton on Monday.
The Indians (8-1, 6-0 Shenandoah) also swept the three doubles matches.
Mia Hansen earned the lone win for the Storm (3-9, 3-5 Shenandoah).
“Staunton is a young team that has improved as the season has progressed,” Fort coach John Edgecomb said. “We focused on minimizing our unforced errors and that was the decisive factor in our match.”
Buffalo Gap 5, Stuarts Draft 4: Emma Kate Maxwell, Alex DiGrassie, Emma Pultz and Taylor Hassett earned singles victories as Buffalo Gap earned a Shenandoah District win at Stuarts Draft on Monday.
Maxwell/DiGrassie also won doubles for the Bison (7-3, 5-3 Shenandoah).
Bethany Stevens and Anaya Johnson earned singles victories for the Cougars (0-10, 0-7), who also earned a pair of doubles wins in the loss.
Central 9, Strasburg 0: In Woodstock on Monday, Central’s strong regular season continued with a Bull Run District win over Strasburg.
Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Macy Harris all earned victories for the Falcons (10-1, 5-1 Bull Run).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.