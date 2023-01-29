A battle between two top teams in Region 3C quickly turned into a low-scoring defensive struggle on Saturday.
Ultimately, it was Spotswood coming away with a 42-36 non-district victory over Wilson Memorial at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington.
Sophomore guard Camryn Pacheco led the way for the Trailblazers with 16 points, while Rayne Dean, another sophomore, finished with nine in the vital win.
Jackson Li, a junior guard, totaled eight points for Spotswood, while Tyler Sprague finished with five.
The Green Hornets were led by senior guard Aiden Podgorski with 11 points, while junior guard Max Vess hit two 3-pointers and added eight points in the loss.
Grant Wright, a junior forward, had six points for Wilson.
The Trailblazers (16-2) have now won six in a row and will host Rockbridge County in a Valley District battle on Tuesday, while the Hornets (11-6) will host Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap that same evening.
Spotswood 8 11 16 7 — 42
Wilson Memorial 6 14 8 8 — 36
SPOTSWOOD (42) — Li 3 0-1 8, Pacheco 6 3-5 16, Sprague 2 0-0 5, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 4 1-5 9, Harding 0 0-0 0, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 1 0-0 2, Gipson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-11 42.
WILSON MEMORIAL (36) — Flesher 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Lavender 1 0-0 2, Pittman 1 0-0 2, Podgorski 4 1-1 11, E. Irving 1 0-0 2, Dana 0 0-0 0, Vess 3 0-0 8, F. Irving 1 0-0 2, Schatz 1 0-0 3, Wright 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 1-1 36.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Li 2, Pacheco, Sprague), Wilson Memorial 5 (Podgorski 2, Vess 2, Schatz).
In other prep basketball:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 73, Mountain View 42: Behind 21 points from Kain Shifflett, 16 from Ryan Williams, and 13 from Dean Robinson, East Rockingham cruised to a 73-42 road rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View on Friday.
Xavier Butler, a senior forward, added seven points for the Eagles, while sophomore Xavia Brown finished with six.
The Generals were led by senior Evan Estep with 16 points, while senior forward Michael Spaur had 10.
East Rockingham 19 22 15 17 — 73
Mountain View 17 8 13 4 — 42
EAST ROCKINGHAM (73) — Williams 6 0-0 16, Robinson 3 6-6 13, Yancey 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 0-0 6, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Butler 3 1-2 7, Shifflett 6 6-8 21, Lawson 1 0-0 2, Breeden 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 16-20 73.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (42) — Goodwyn 0 0-1 0, Eaton 0 0-2 0, Patel 2 0-0 4, Reynard 0 0-0 0, Fields 2 0-0 4, Jones 0 0-0 0, Estep 7 2-2 16, Spaur 4 0-0 10, Salinas Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Halterman 0 0-0 0, Halsey 4 0-1 8, Hamilton 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-6 43.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 9 (Williams 4, Shifflett 3, Robinson, Brown), Mountain View 2 (Spaur).
Buffalo Gap 51, Riverheads 45: Senior guard Bennett Bower’s stellar senior season continued as he poured in 24 points to guide Buffalo Gap to a Shenandoah District win over longtime rival Riverheads in Swoope on Friday.
Senior forward Micah Canterbury added 12 points for the Bison (11-7, 4-4 Shenandoah), who have won four straight, while Donald Strother and Jackson LaPorte, a pair of seniors, finished with seven points apiece.
The Gladiators (7-9, 2-6 Shenandoah) were led by sophomore William Gardner with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while senior Carter Mooneyham scored 12.
Bennett Dunlap had five points for Riverheads, which has lost four of its last six, while Jackson Brammer had four.
Gap is back in action Tuesday at Wilson Memorial, while the Gladiators will host district foe Fort Defiance that night.
Spotswood 70, Harrisonburg 62: Behind 21 points from Camryn Pacheco, Spotswood rolled to a 70-62 win over Valley District rival Harrisonburg in Penn Laird on Friday.
Li added 12 points for the Trailblazers, while Dean, Ja’Corey Shelton, and Parker Webb totaled eight each.
Sprague added six for Spotswood, and Ben Edwards, a senior, finished with four. Jonathan Harding also had four.
The Blue Streaks (1-15, 1-5 Valley) were led by sophomore guard Tiberius Fields, who poured in 24 points, while fellow sophomore Latham Fields had 13.
Keith Brown added seven points for HHS, Kayden Hottle-Madden totaled six, and Jadon Burgess had four.
The Streaks host rival Turner Ashby on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg 11 19 17 15 — 62
Spotswood 17 24 14 15 — 70
HARRISONBURG (62) — Burgess 1 2-2 4, Brown 3 1-1 7, T. Fields 10 1-2 24, Hernandez 2 0-0 4, L. Fields 5 1-1 13, Hottle-Madden 2 2-4 6, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Haverty 1 0-0 2, Andrawas 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-10 62.
SPOTSWOOD (70) — Li 3 3-3 12, Pacheco 7 6-8 21, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 2 1-1 6, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 3 2-3 8, Harding 1 2-2 4, Shelton 3 2-3 8, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 3 1-2 8, Gipson 0 1-2 1, Edwards 1 1-2 4. Totals 23 20-26 70.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 5 (T. Fields 3, L. Fields 2), Spotswood 4 (Li, Pacheco, Sprague, Edwards).
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59: Finn Irving dropped 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block as Wilson Memorial earned a Shenandoah District road win over Stuarts Draft on Friday.
Lucas Schatz added 13 points, four rebounds, and three steals for the Green Hornets, while Colton Lavender was solid with five points and two boards in the victory.
The Cougars (7-11, 3-5 Shenandoah), who have lost six of their last seven after falling 61-37 to Rockbridge County at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington on Friday, will travel to Waynesboro on Tuesday for a Shenandoah District rivalry contest at 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County 35, Strasburg 32: Junior forward Moses Day and fellow junior guard Louis Marino scored 10 points apiece as Clarke County rallied for a big-time Bull Run District victory over rival Strasburg on the road Thursday.
Michael Kerr-Hobert, a junior guard, added seven points for the Eagles, who have now won three games in a row.
Clarke (11-7, 9-3 Bull Run) hits the court again Tuesday for a Bull Run Clash at home against Madison County.
Virginia Episcopal 74, Eastern Mennonite 61: Junior wing Drew Hatter’s 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three assists weren’t enough for Eastern Mennonite in a Blue Ridge Conference road loss to Virginia Episcopal.
Davarion Johnson, a senior wing, added 19 points and six boards for the Flames in the Thursday loss, while Rell Hamilton, a sophomore, had 13 points and six boards.
EMS (11-6) bounced back with a 67-55 non-conference win over Parry McCluer at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout on Saturday and will travel to Miller School for another non-conference contest on Tuesday.
Pendleton County 53, Tygarts Valley 43: Sophomore guard Josiah Kimble had 23 points as Pendleton County topped Tygarts Valley in Mill Creek, W.Va., on Friday.
Freshman center Cashton Kisamore had 15 points for the Wildcats, who have won three straight and six of seven.
Pendleton (8-4, 5-2 Potomac Valley) is back in action Monday at non-district rival Petersburg at 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian 45, United Christian Academy 28: Behind 11 points from junior Mattox Purdham and 10 from Conner Lam, Blue Ridge Christian rolled to a Virginia Christian Conference win over United Christian on Friday.
Lam and Purdham also combined for 15 rebounds in the road victory, while freshman Levi Zirk was the leading scorer with 13 points and also totaled four steals.
The Bears (7-7, 3-3 Virginia Christian) are back in action Tuesday at home against conference foe Faith Christian.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 47, Harrisonburg 23: Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil poured in 28 points, including 13 in the paint, as Spotswood coasted to a 64-27 Valley District road win over Harrisonburg on Friday.
Sophomore forward Sadie Mayhew finished with a season-high 10 points for the Trailblazers, while Molly Grefe, a junior forward, totaled nine in the victory.
Junior Hailey Jones added six points for Spotswood.
Astrid Arebalo, a sophomore, led the Blue Streaks with six points, while Timberlyn Moore, a junior guard, had five.
Kayla Alvarado and McKenna Dayton had four each.
Spotswood (15-4, 6-0 Valley), which lost 67-34 to Carroll County in a rematch of last year’s Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinal on Saturday, will travel to Rockbridge County for its next district game Tuesday.
Harrisonburg (2-14, 2-4 Valley) travels to Turner Ashby that evening for a city/county rivalry contest.
East Rockingham 47, Mountain View 37: Lauren Townsend dropped a game-high 17 points as East Rockingham snapped a four-game losing streak with a 47-37 road victory over Mountain View on Friday.
Kaicey Foltz, a senior wing, added 10 points as the other ERHS player in double figures, while sophomore guard Reagan Sipe and freshman center Haley Lucas totaled eight apiece in the Bull Run District win.
Ava Pittington, a junior forward, had another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the setback for the Generals, while Bre Franklin had a team-high 15 points and dished out four assists.
Mya Councill, the versatile senior guard for MVHS, finished with nine points, six boards, and three assists.
The Eagles (8-9, 4-7 Bull Run) hit the road again on Tuesday for a district contest at Rappahannock County.
The Generals (4-14, 1-11 Bull Run), who have now lost five straight, will host Strasburg that evening.
East Rockingham 15 11 12 9 — 47
Mountain View 10 12 7 8 — 37
EAST ROCKINGHAM (47) — Knott 0 0-0 0, Sipe 3 0-0 8, Foltz 2 5-6 10, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-2 0, Lucas 4 0-0 8, Townsend 5 5-7 17, Herring 1 0-0 2, Monger 1 0-0 2, Funkhouser 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-15 47.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (37) — Stanley 0 0-2, Councill 2 5-7 9, Franklin 5 1-2 15, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 6 1-3 13. Totals 13 4-7 37.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 5 (Sipe 2, Townsend 2, Foltz), Mountain View 4 (Franklin).
Fort Defiance 64, Strasburg 55: Fort Defiance put 10 players in the scoring column in a 64-55 non-district win over Strasburg in the opening game of the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington on Friday.
Junior guard Trinity Hedrick once again led the way for the Indians, who have now won back-to-back games, with 13 points, while freshman Jayden Hostetter added 12.
Carleyanne Ryder, a junior forward, added nine points for Fort while senior guard Taliyah Hostetter totaled six, junior Lauren Knott had six, and junior Mia Alexander added five.
The Indians hit 13 treys in the game, led by Hedrick’s four.
It was the second loss in as many nights for the Rams, who still got a big game out of junior guard Macy Smith.
Smith finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Strasburg, while freshman Emily Gorrell finished with 12.
Jayden Stinnette and Addison Morgan, a freshman, and a sophomore, added five points apiece for the Rams.
Fort (10-7) is back in action on Tuesday for a Shenandoah District matchup with Augusta County foe Riverheads, while Strasburg (13-5) travels to Quicksburg that evening for a Bull Run District contest against Mountain View.
Fort Defiance 21 14 14 15 — 64
Strasburg 14 8 15 18 — 55
FORT DEFIANCE (64) — Ryder 4 1-3 9, Blalock 2 0-2 4, Hedrick 4 1-2 13, T. Hostetter 2 1-2 7, Newman 1 0-0 3, Alexander 1 2-2 5, J. Hostetter 3 4-4 12, Frizzelle 0 0-0 0, Dunbrack 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 3, Knott 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 9-15 64.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 13 (Hedrick 4, T. Hostetter 2, J. Hostetter 2, Knott 2, Newman, Alexander, Davis), Strasburg 5 (Smith 2, Gorrell 2, Stinnette).
Shenandoah Valley Academy 40, Eastern Mennonite 35: In New Market, Eastern Mennonite lost its fourth in a row in a Saturday loss to Shenandoah Valley Academy.
Sophomore Makayla Darcus led the Flames with 19 points in the setback, while eighth-grader Augusta Seibert totaled nine points, including an 8-for-9 effort at the charity stripe.
Izzy VonArnswaldt, a sophomore, added four for EMS.
The Flames (8-9) are back in action Tuesday when they hit the road for a non-district contest at Miller School.
Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 32: Behind a dominant effort from CC Robinson, Wilson Memorial won its eighth straight with a Shenandoah District blowout victory over longtime rival Stuarts Draft at home on Friday.
Robinson, a sophomore forward, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the first-place Green Hornets.
Wilson also got 13 points and five boards from sophomore wing Asia Knight, while senior Laci Norman added 10 points, and freshman Kelsey Payne had four boards.
The Hornets (13-4, 8-0 Shenandoah) return to the court Tuesday for a big Shenandoah District contest at red-hot Buffalo Gap, while the Cougars (3-13, 2-6 Shenandoah), who have lost four of five, will host Waynesboro that night.
Central 71, Luray 70: In Woodstock, senior wing Chloe Helsey’s bucket down low at the buzzer gave Central a wild overtime Bull Run District win over Luray on Friday.
Helsley finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Falcons, while junior Makenna Painter had a monster night with 28 points and 17 rebounds in the big win.
Freshman Vanessa Gordon added 13 points for Central, which has won five straight, while Hadley Witherow, another freshman, had seven points and eight boards.
The Falcons (11-6, 7-5 Bull Run) will host non-district foe James Wood on Monday, while Luray (11-6, 8-4), which had a five-game winning streak snapped, will hit the road on Tuesday for a rivalry contest at Page County.
Fort Defiance 52, Rockbridge County 13: Sophomore forward Calleigh Wilkerson scored 10 points to lead a balanced Fort effort in a win over Rockbridge on Thursday.
Riley Davis, another sophomore, added nine points for the Indians in the non-district home win, while Alexander finished with seven and Jayden Hostetter totaled six.
Again, there were 10 Fort players in the scoring column.
Sophomore Emma Clark led the Wildcats with six points.
Rockbridge (2-17) lost to Salem 53-30 in another non-district contest at home on Saturday as part of the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington.
The Wildcats host Spotswood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County 6 3 2 2 — 13
Fort Defiance 22 19 2 9 — 52
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (13) — J. Moore 0 0-0 0, N. Moore 0 0-4 0, Erskine 0 0-0 0, M. Hines 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 1 0-0 2, Homiak 0 0-0 0, R. Hines 1 0-0 2, Bouchard 0 3-5 3, Clark 3 0-1 6, Dameron 0 0-1 0, Dahl 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-11 13.
FORT DEFIANCE (52) — Ryder 0 2-2 2, Blalock 1 1-2 3, Hedrick 0 4-7 4, T. Hostetter 2 0-0 5, Newman 0 0-0 0, Alexander 2 2-2 7, J. Hostetter 1 3-5 6, Frizzelle 1 1-2 3, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 1-1 9, Knott 1 0-0 3, Wilkerson 3 4-6 10. Totals 14 18-27 52.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 6 (Davis 2, T. Hostetter, Alexander, J. Hostetter, Knott).
Blue Ridge Christian 42, United Christian Academy 26: In Stanardsville on Thursday, eighth-grader Keira Wyse had 11 points, four steals and three rebounds, and junior Alisha Gingerich added 10 points and five boards as Blue Ridge Christian earned a 42-26 victory over Virginia Christian Conference opponent United Christian Academy.
The Bears (8-3, 7-2 Virginia Christian) also got eight points and six rebounds from sophomore Anna Brunk, while junior center Callie Paradzinski totaled five points.
Blue Ridge is back at it Thursday at Regents at 5 p.m.
