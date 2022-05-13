Junior right-hander Benjamin Moyer pitched a complete-game one-hitter, giving up four walks and striking out seven as Spotswood dismantled rival Turner Ashby with a 13-0 five-inning shutout in late-night Valley District baseball action Thursday at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
Noah Burtner led the Trailblazers (17-1, 6-0 Valley) at the plate with a pair of hits and four RBIs while Elijah Grogg had two hits and three RBIs.
Also chipping in as part of the 12-hit day for Spotswood was Andrew Baugher with a perfect 3-for-3 effort while Dawson Russell added a single and three RBIs and Hezekiah Cross added a two-run double of his own.
Dalton Nicely, Luke Keister and Brady Hoover added one hit apiece.
For the Knights (7-12, 4-3 Valley), Caden Swartley had the lone hit.
The win clinched the first district title for the Trailblazers since 2013.
Spotswood 410 53 — 13 12 1
Turner Ashby 000 00 — 0 1 2
Moyer and Russell. Hedrick, Simmons and Swartley. W — Moyer. L — Hedrick.
In other prep sports Friday:
Baseball
Rockbridge County 5, Broadway 2: Keswick Owens tossed a complete game, giving up one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out two in Rockbridge County’s road upset of Valley District foe Broadway.
Derek Smith had two hits for the Wildcats (8-10, 2-4 Valley) while Austin Higgins had a two-run double and Owens also chipped in with an RBI.
For the Gobblers (13-5, 3-4 Valley), Sy Crider pitched five innings and gave up three runs on five hits and four walks while racking up 10 strikeouts.
William & Mary signee Noah Hertzler then tossed two innings in relief, giving up one earned run on zero hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
At the plate for Broadway, Brade Smith and Ben Hutcheson had two hits each while Ryan Martin added an RBI single and Ryan Anderson had a hit.
Rockbridge County 000 031 1 — 5 5 4
Broadway 100 000 1 — 2 6 2
Owens and Golladay. Crider, Hertzler and Stuhlmiller. W — Owens. L — Crider.
Page County 5, Central 3: Sophomore Jordan Foster pitched six innings, giving up two runs — neither of which were earned — on three hits and two walks with a trio of strikeouts as Page County earned a hard-fought Bull Run District victory over Central in Woodstock.
Caleb Knighton had a two-run single for the Panthers (9-9, 8-6 Bull Run) while Aidan Painter finished with a double and an RBI in the win.
Jacob Walters struck out six across a complete game for the Falcons (10-10, 8-8 Bull Run) while Allen Brill added a solo home run.
Page County 400 001 0 — 5 5 3
Central 000 200 1 — 3 5 1
Foster, Cave and Bradley. Walters and Rice. W — Foster. L — Walters. HR — C: Brill, seventh inning, none on.
Softball
East Rockingham 12, Madison County 4: In Elkton, Bria Berriochoa went 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and five RBIs as East Rockingham cruised past Bull Run District opponent Madison County.
Emma Cude added a homer and three RBIs for the Eagles (13-5, 10-2 Bull Run) while Braxten Jones had three hits and Madison Arbaugh had two.
Kendall Morris struck out four in two relief innings for East Rock.
Madison County 003 001 — 4 9 3
East Rockingham 430 23x — 12 11 1
Dean and Carver. Arbaugh, Morris and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Dean. HR — ER: Cude, first inning, two on. Berriochoa, second inning, two on.
Page County 3, Central 1: In Woodstock, Bailee Gaskins tossed a complete game, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four for Page County in a Bull Run District victory over Central.
Jocelyne Rinker was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Panthers (11-7, 10-2 Bull Run) while Marissa Monger added two hits and an RBI.
Also chipping in for Page was Savannah Shifflett with a 2-for-3 effort.
For the Falcons (12-7, 8-5 Bull Run), Trynda Mantz gave up two earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in a complete game.
Keriana Stottlemyer led Central with two hits and an RBI at the plate.
Page County 101 100 0 — 3 7 0
Central 100 000 0 — 1 4 5
Gaskins and Hensley. Mantz and Cook. W — Gaskins. L — Mantz. HR — PC: Rinker, third inning, none on.
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 4, Spotswood 0: In Penn Laird, Turner Ashby earned a big-time Valley District rout of rival Spotswood to shake up the league.
Daniel Hernandez, Solomon Kisembo, Alex Maust and Kyle Maust all scored for the Knights (10-4-2, 5-3 Valley) while Bennett Wilburn had two assists and goalkeeper Omar Celestino Calixto had a trio of saves.
With the TA win, Harrisonburg is now the outright district champion.
Central 8, Page County 0: Brandon Gwyn and Luc Retrosi each scored twice as Central coasted to a Bull Run District shutout of Page County.
Diego Gomez and Maxx Stetter added a goal and an assist each for the Falcons (10-3-2, 10-2 Bull Run) while Hayden Pence and Eli Burner scored once each and Michael Williams dished out a pair of assists.
In goal, Aiden Mercer and Wade Gochenour finished with one save each.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0: Riley Thorpe and Maggie Thorpe scored twice in a four-minute span and that was enough for Spotswood in a shutout of Turner Ashby to clinch the Valley District regular-season title.
Riley Thorpe also had an assist for the Trailblazers (10-5, 7-0 Valley).
In goal, freshman Sadie Mayhew posted 10 saves for Spotswood.
For the Knights (6-10, 6-2 Valley), Katelyn Lough had three saves.
East Rockingham 4, Madison County 1: In Elkton, Nicole Landes scored four goals in East Rockingham’s win over Madison County.
Catherine Funkhouser had 10 saves for the Eagles (5-8-1, 5-7-1 Bull Run).
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 8, Staunton 1: Wilson Memorial capped a perfect record in league play and won its second straight Shenandoah District regular-season title with a rout of Staunton in Fishersville.
Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Timothy Cole all won singles matches for the Green Hornets (15-1, 12-0 Shenandoah), who also won two of the three doubles contests.
