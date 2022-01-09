Despite not being at full strength, once again, Fort Defiance sustained momentum on Saturday.
The Indians, who have dealt with injuries, illness and off-the-court adversity through the early portion of the season, won their third straight with a physical 48-39 Shenandoah District victory over Riverheads in boys basketball action at Don Landes Gymnasium on Saturday.
Tyreek Veney continued to shine for Fort (4-3, 1-0 Shenandoah) in the victory with a team-high 20 points while Sam Garber finished with eight and Drew Smith added six on a pair of 3-pointers.
Also chipping in for the Indians was Kaden Johnson and Henry Gutshall with five points apiece.
For the Gladiators (3-2, 0-1 Shenandoah), Levi Byer scored a game-high 24 points in the loss.
Tye Morris added four points for Riverheads while three other players scored three points apiece.
Riverheads 10 11 9 9 — 39
Fort Defiance 6 16 5 21 — 48
RIVERHEADS (39) — Byer 11 5-6 24, Farris 1 0-2 2, Lightner 1 1-2 3, Brooks 0 0-0 0, Slack 1 1-2 3, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Morris 1 2-3 4, Williams 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 10-18 39.
FORT DEFIANCE (48) — Simmons 0 0-3 0, Smith 2 0-0 6, Johnson 0 5-6 5, Garber 3 0-0 8, Veney 6 6-8 20, Hebb 1 2-2 4, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 1 3-3 5. Totals 13 16-22 48.
3-Point Goals – Riverheads 1 (Byer), Fort Defiance 6 (Smith 2, Garber 2, Veney 2).
In other prep sports on Saturday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 81, Floyd County 77: Tyler Nickel erupted for 43 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals and hit the game-tying 3-pointer as time expired in regulation as East Rockingham defeated Floyd County 81-77 in overtime at the Chance Harman Classic at FCHS.
Jayden Hicks had his best game of the season for the Eagles (6-3) with 19 points and nine rebounds while Cooper Keyes scored six points and dished out a team-high nine assists.
Also chipping in for East Rock was Ryan Williams with four points and five boards while George Austin III scored five points and Xavier Butler finished with four points and four rebounds.
East Rockingham 18 19 13 19 12 — 81
Floyd County13 16 23 17 8 — 77
EAST ROCKINGHAM (81) — Williams 1 2-2 4, Austin III 1 2-2 5, Keyes 2 1-2 6, Nickel 15 7-12 43, Butler 2 0-0 4, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Hicks 8 3-6 19. Totals 29 15-24 81.
FLOYD COUNTY (77) — Slusher 0 0-0 0, Agnew 6 2-3 14, Underwood 2 0-0 5, Herrington 3 1-1 7, Contrell 1 0-0 2, Bond 6 1-2 18, R. Swortzel 0 0-0 0, K. Swortzel 13 5-12 31. Totals 34 9-18 77.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 6 (Nickel 4, Austin III, Keyes), Floyd County 6 (Bond 5, Underwood).
William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35: Garret Spruhan had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, but Turner Ashby suffered a 51-35 non-district loss to William Monroe in Stanardsville.
Nolan Bailey added 10 points for the Knights (5-3) while Jacob Keplinger finished with eight.
Turner Ashby 10 9 6 10 — 35
William Monroe 14 15 10 12 — 51
TURNER ASHBY (35) — Geber 1 1-3 3, Keplinger 3 1-2 8, Bass 0 1-2 1, Baylor 0 0-0 0, Kiser 0 0-0 0, Spruhan 4 2-2 13, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bailey 3 3-4 10. Totals 11 8-13 35.
WILLIAM MONROE (51) — Shifflett 6 10-10 25, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Powell-Jackson 2 0-0 4, Lam 0 0-0 0, Jones 5 0-0 13, Early 0 2-2 2, McGann 0 0-0 0, Hildebrand 0 0-0 0, Dement 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-12 51.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Spruhan 3, Keplinger, Bailey), William Monroe 6 (Jones 3, Shifflett 2, Carpenter).
Central 57, Warren County 29: In Woodstock, nine different Central players reached the scoring column in a dominating 57-29 non-district blowout victory over Warren County.
Ashton Baker led the Falcons (7-4) with 11 points while Parker Sheetz finished with 10.
But there were plenty of other Central players contributing, too, as Aiden Nichols scored eight points, Caleb Daugherty and D’Arrick Merit added seven each and Zachary Cooper finished with six.
Warren County 8 7 5 9 — 29
Central 9 18 21 9 — 57
WARREN COUNTY (29) — Martin 0 0-0 0, Pond 0 0-0 0, Atwood 2 0-4 4, Waller 2 1-3 5, Winston 3 1-1 9, Lynch 3 1-1 9, Proctor 0 0-0 0, Foltz 0 1-2 1, Adams 0 0-0 0, Baldwin 2 1-4 5, Lewis 2 1-2 5. Totals 11 5-16 29.
CENTRAL (57) — B. Walters 0 0-0 0, Hammond 1 0-2 2, Baker 5 0-0 11, Nichols 3 1-1 8, Daugherty 3 1-2 7, Sheetz 4 2-3 10, J. Walters 1 1-2 4, Barr 1 0-0 2, Rice 0 0-0 0, Merit 2 2-2 7, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 3 0-2 6. Totals 23 7-14 57.
3-Point Goals — Warren County 2 (Lynch), Central 4 (Baker, Nichols, J. Walters, Merit).
Stuarts Draft 58, Waynesboro 38: Nate Wayne and Chase Schages scored 12 points apiece as Stuarts Draft earned a 58-38 rout of Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro at SDHS.
Blake Stinespring added 10 points in the impressive victory for the Cougars (2-6, 1-0 Shenandoah), who have won two of their last three after a six-game losing streak to start the season.
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 51, Mountain View 42: Led by Macy Smith’s 21 points, Strasburg earned a hard-fought 51-42 victory over Mountain View in Bull Run District action in Quicksburg.
Nyla Sperry had 17 points for the Rams (8-3, 4-1 Bull Run) while Madison Stinnette added five.
The Generals (3-7, 1-4 Bull Run) were led by Mya Councill with 15 points and Alicia Bare with 11.
Strasburg 16 7 9 19 — 51
Mountain View 8 10 10 14 — 42
STRASBURG (51) — A. Crabill 0 0-0 0, Stinnette 2 0-0 5, K. Smith 1 2-2 4, Sperry 6 5-8 17, Hill 0 0-0 0, M. Smith 8 2-2 21, Robinson 1 0-2 2, Hooser 1 0-0 2, R. Crabill 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-14 51.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (42) — Stanley 0 0-0 0, Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 4 4-6 15, Hoover 0 0-1 0, Franklin 2 0-0 5, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 2 2-2 6, Bare 4 3-8 11, Pittington 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 9-15 42.
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 4 (Smith 3, Stinnette 1), Mountain View 4 (Councill 3, Hoover).
Buffalo Gap 36, Wilson Memorial 29: In Fishersville, Bailey Talley scored nine points and Avery Bradley had eight as Buffalo Gap earned a 36-29 Shenandoah District win over Wilson Memorial.
Leah Sherrill added seven points in the much-needed victory for the Bison (7-4, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Paige Fix and Ryleigh Clark added four apiece to the balanced BGHS attack.
Central 56, Warren County 24: Erika Hutton scored 15 points and Aamori Williams added 11 as Central rolled to a 56-34 rout of non-district foe Warren County in Woodstock.
Emma Eberly and Makenna Painter had eight points apiece for the Falcons (9-2) in the win.
Gobblers Fare Well At East Coast Elite
The Broadway indoor track and field team fared well overall as a team on both the boys and girls side of things at the East Coast Elite 2022 Invitational at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
Luke Garber (5-09.75) placed second for the BHS boys in the high jump while Scott Showalter (37-04.00) was fourth in the triple jump and Kristian Beck (8-00.50) was fourth in the pole vault. Caleb Beck (8-00.50), meanwhile, finished just behind at fifth in the pole vault while Luke Nelson (33-09.00) came in sixth in the triple jump, Casper Rao (40-06.25) was the top throw with a seventh-place effort in the shot put and Ryley Tinnell (1:13.27) finished ninth in the 500.
For the girls, Ella Somers (5-00.75) was third in the high jump while Taylor Driver was eighth in the 1600 with a time of 5:33.63 and 10th in the 1000 at 3:22.44. Mia Ryan (1:30.98) was 10th in the 500.
Other locals having big days were Staunton standout Aurora Schwaner, who won the triple jump with a leap of 34-08.50, and finished second in the long jump at 16-07.50. Rockbridge County’s Brianna Marando (29-02.75) was fifth in the shot put while teammates Megan Timmes (13:04.90) finished eighth in the 3200-meter run and Mia Marando (4-02.75) placed ninth in the high jump.
The only other top-10 boys performance from a local came from Staunton’s Ryan Bosserman, who placed second for the Storm in the triple jump (40-05.50) and eighth in long jump (18-06.00)
Knights, Blazers Compete At Liberty
Turner Ashby’s Makenzie Cyzick finished second in the girls long jump with a leap of 15-03.50 to lead a strong day for the Knights indoor track and field team at the Liberty Premier Invitational.
Katie Miller (30-02.50) and Ely Rogers (28-11.50) were impressive in the throws as the duo finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the shot put for the Turner Ashby girls while Drew Teter (5-06.00) was sixth in the boys high jump and Sam Briggs (42-06.00) was fifth in the boys triple jump.
For Spotswood, sophomore Taylor Myers (11:25.79) finished third in the girls 3200 and is now ranked No. 1 in Class 3 in both the 1600 and 3200 and has a state-qualifying time in the 1000.
Russell Kramer, meanwhile, finished ninth in the stacked 3200-meter run field with a time of 9:54.78.
Driver Impresses For BHS Gymnastics
Senior Jordan Driver won all five events as Broadway dominated a four-team city/county gymnastics competition at North Mountain Gymnastics.
The Gobblers won the competition with 88.75 points, followed by the Blue Streaks (82.60), Knights (74.40) and Trailblazers (40.95).
Driver earned first-place finishes in the vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around. Harrisonburg's Legacy Wright was second in the bars, floor and all-around and third in the beam while Turner Ashby's Lexie Layman was third in all-around, vault and floor.
Harrisonburg's Maya Sarco was second in the vault while Broadway's Joy Bergan was runner-up in beam and Spotswood's Savannah Church was third in bars.
