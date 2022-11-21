Stuarts Draft’s Zane Marshall has been named the Virginia High School League Class 2 Cheerleader of the Year and his coach, Tammy Carter, is the state’s Coach of the Year.
Marshall and Carter helped guide the Cougars to their fifth state title in six seasons.
Joining Marshall on the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team were teammates Sofia, Coppola, Amya Swats and Caydence Morris, along with Strasburg’s Madison Dofermire.
The Class 2 second team consisted of East Rockingham’s Haven Merica and Reagan Voight, Strasburg’s Aurora Rinehart and Averi Starkey and Riverheads’ Sadie Strickler.
In Class 3, Wilson Memorial’s Hayley Clinton, Chi’yere Williams, Mackenzie Campbell, Alyssa Seamster and Gracie Branham all earned first-team all-state honors after a successful year.
Fort Defiance’s Payton Miller, Tiara Stevens, Hannah McNulty and Megan Jones, along with Turner Ashby standout Lilliana Hernandez, earned second-team honors in Class 3.
In other prep sports:
Bison, Gladiators Named To All-Region Team
The Region 1B volleyball team was announced last week with several local names featured.
Buffalo Gap’s sisterly duo of Teagan and Taylor Via were named to the all-region first team while Riverheads’ Taia Chandler and Autumn Burkholder also earned first-team honors.
