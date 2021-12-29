Emilee Weakley’s early-season terror reached a new level on Wednesday in Penn Laird.
The Shepherd commit exploded for 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as Luray earned one of its biggest regular-season victories in program history with a 65-49 non-district win over perennial power Spotswood in girls basketball action at the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic at SHS.
"Our idea going into this season was that we wanted to be battle-tested going into the second half of our season — specifically in February and March," LHS coach Joe Lucas said. "We want to play in a good atmosphere against great teams. I'm proud of how our kids executed the game plan and, more importantly, for how hard we played. It was a true team win with everyone playing their roles."
Jaidyn McClung had a double-double of 13 points and 15 boards for the Bulldogs (7-0).
Also chipping in for unbeaten Luray was Lexie Vile with nine points and six rebounds while Emily Donovan finished with eight points and Averie Alger added four in the victory.
Zoli Khalil and Brooke Morris added 10 points apiece for the Trailblazers (5-4), who have now lost three in a row, while Riley Joyner finished with nine and Kailee Good chipped in with eight.
The Bulldogs will take on Carroll County today at 6 p.m. in the championship game of the tournament. Spotswood, meanwhile, will host E.C. Glass in the third-place game at 2 p.m.
Luray 23 15 14 13 — 65
Spotswood 13 4 15 17 — 49
LURAY (65) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Weakley 13 3-6 31, Alger 2 0-0 4, McClung 6 1-3 13, Bly 0 0-0 0, Vile 4 1-2 9, Donovan 2 3-3 8, Tharpe 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-14 65.
SPOTSWOOD (49) — Doss 3 0-0 6, Joyner 3 0-0 9, Brady 1 0-0 2, H. Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 4 0-0 10, Khalil 2 6-8 10, K. Good 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 6-8 49.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (Weakley 2, Donovan), Spotswood 5 (Joyner 3, Morris 2).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Girls Basketball
Buffalo Gap 44, Broadway 36: In Strasburg, Paige Fix scored 14 points as Buffalo Gap earned a 44-36 victory over Broadway in the white bracket’s third-place game at the Ram Hardwood Classic.
Bailey Talley and Leah Sherrill added 10 points each for the Bison (6-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak with the much-needed non-district victory, while Hannah Coffman had seven.
The Gobblers (4-6), who were without leading scorer Emma Bacon for a second consecutive game, got 19 points from freshman Wren Wheeler while Lexi Dingus chipped in with seven.
Buffalo Gap 14 10 7 13 — 44
Broadway 5 11 14 6 — 36
BUFFALO GAP (44) — Talley 5 0-0 10, Sherrill 4 0-0 10, Minter 0 0-0 0, Fix 4 3-6 14, Coffman 3 0-0 7, Whitlock 0 0-0 0, Clark 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 4-8 44.
BROADWAY (36) — Arwood 0 2-2 2, M. Bacon 0 1-2 1, Dingus 3 1-1 7, Gatesman 0 0-0 0, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Spencer 1 0-2 2, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 7 0-0 19, Wimer 1 2-4 5. Totals 12 6-11 36.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 6 (Fix 3, Sherrill 2, Coffman), Broadway 6 (Wheeler 5, Wimer).
Central 58, John Handley 39: In Woodstock, Makenna Painter had 15 points and Emma Eberly added 13 as Central picked up a 58-39 blowout win over non-district foe John Handley.
Kennedy Whetzel added nine points for the Falcons (7-2) while Chloe Helsley had seven.
John Handley 3 11 11 14 — 39
Central 21 8 13 16 — 58
JOHN HANDLEY (39) — Washington 0 4-8 4, Warrell 3 5-6 11, Robinson 1 0-0 3, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Long 1 0-0 2, Yerkie 3 0-0 6, Jett 3 0-2 7, Hogan 1 0-0 2, Roe 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 9-16 39.
CENTRAL (58) — Stephens 1 0-0 2, Luyando Disdier 0 0-0 0, Eberly 3 5-6 13, Hutton 1 0-0 3, Helsley 2 3-5 7, Dodson-Perez 0 1-2 1, Toothman 0 4-4 4, Whetzel 3 0-0 9, Erickson 0 0-0 0, DiNardo 0 2-2 2, Hoover 0 2-4 2, Painter 3 9-12 15. Totals 13 26-35 58.
3-Point Goals — John Handley 2 (Robinson, Jett), Central 5 (Whetzel 3, Hutton, Eberly).
Covenant 60, Harrisonburg 28: Jay Garcia had 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 60-28 loss to Covenant in the semifinals of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.
Mariah Cain and Maribel Tirado finished with four points apiece for the Blue Streaks (4-5).
Harrisonburg will play Albemarle in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. today at Monticello.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 78, Central 33: Carmelo Pacheco scored 29 points as Spotswood made a statement with a convincing 78-33 rout of Central at the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic in Penn Laird.
Freshman Camryn Pacheco added 16 points for the Trailblazers (7-4) while Ben Craig finished with 11, Ben Bellamy added 10 and Rayne Dean, another freshman, finished with six in the victory.
The Falcons (6-3) were led by Ashton Baker and Zachary Cooper with eight points apiece while Caleb Daugherty had five and Cullen Hammond, Aiden Nichols and Parker Sheetz had four each.
Spotswood will face E.C. Glass in the tournament’s title game tonight at 8 p.m. at SHS.
Central 11 3 15 4 — 33
Spotswood 27 17 20 14 — 78
CENTRAL (33) — Hammond 0-0 4, Baker 3 0-0 8, Nichols 2 0-0 4, Daugherty 2 1-2 5, Boyce 0 0-0 0, Sheetz 2 0-0 4, J. Walters 0 0-0 0, Rice 0 0-0 0, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 1-2 33.
SPOTSWOOD (78) — Car. Pacheco 11 2-2 29, Bellamy 4 0-0 10, Cam. Pacheco 7 2-3 16, Li 2 0-0 4, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 1 0-0 2, Harding 0 0-0 0, Craig 5 1-2 11, Dean 3 0-0 6, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-7 78.
3-Point Goals — Central 4 (Baker 2, Cooper 2), Spotswood 7 (Car. Pacheco 5, Bellamy 2).
Knights Drop Two Of Three At Quad Meet
The Turner Ashby wrestling team dropped two of three at a quad meet at Parry McCluer.
The Knight fell 44-30 to James River and 42-39 to Strasburg, but beat the host Blues 66-12.
Daniel Rogers (138), Isaac Hiner (170) and Cohen McDorman (182) all went unbeaten for TA.
Jay Bowman (126), Nate Wilkins (132), Wyatt Haskell (152), Sami Muhito (160), Emikal Porter (220) and Daniel Offenbacker (285), meanwhile, all won two of their three matches for the Knights.
