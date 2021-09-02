It was a battle of two of the area’s top teams on Thursday in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Maddie Dahl had 17 digs, 10 kills, seven blocks and a trio of aces as Rockbridge County handed Fort Defiance its first loss of the season with a 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 non-district road victory.
McKenzie Burch dished out 35 assists while racking up 20 digs for the Wildcats (6-1) in the win.
Also chipping in for Rockbridge was Alenna Williamson with 13 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks and a pair of aces, Nala Shearer with eight kills, 31 digs and an ace and Grace Cauley with nine digs as well.
Sophia Vaught had 29 digs, five kills and two aces for RCHS while Sarah Clements added 16 digs.
For the Indians (5-1), Lani Goggin had 14 kills and 22 assists to lead the way while Ellie Cook had 42 digs and nine kills and Caroline Simonetti had nine kills, 12 digs and a trio of blocks at the net.
Baylee Blalock added 36 assists, eight kills and 21 digs for Fort while McKenna Mace had 21 digs.
In other sports Thursday:
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0: In Elkton, East Rockingham earned a big-time early-season Bull Run District victory with a smooth 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 sweep of Clarke County.
Margo Fox led ERHS (3-4, 1- Bull Run) with 10 kills and eight aces while Madelyn Williams had 30 assists.
Bre Dofflemyer added six kills and two blocks for East Rock while Aliyah McNair had five kills.
For Clarke (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run), Allie Lynch had 15 assists while Bella Stem added 10 kills to lead the way.
Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 0: Delanie Propst had 22 digs and a trio of aces as Turner Ashby cruised to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 non-district sweep of Monticello in Bridgewater.
Jadin Thomas led the Knights (5-3) with 17 assists while Taylor Adams had 12 kills, Harleigh Propst added 13 kills and Carson Griffin finished with seven kills and five blocks.
Staunton 3, Broadway 2: Lindsey Wimer scooped up 39 digs, but Broadway suffered a 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 13-25, 10-15 non-district loss to Staunton in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Allison Bryan had 15 assists, 13 digs and a pair of aces for the Gobblers (5-1) while Sydney Collins added seven kills, Joy Bergan finished with six and Alyssa Mongold had 27 digs and three kills.
Taylor Suters also chipped in with 16 digs, five kills, three blocks and a trio of aces.
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 1: Spotswood suffered its second consecutive loss with a disappointing 17-25, 25-22, 11-25, 19-25 non-district loss to William Monroe on the road.
Sydney Litwiller had 17 digs, eight kills and four aces for the Trailblazers (3-4) in the loss.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Raygan Wade, who dished out a team-best 11 assists.
Central 3, Luray 2: Peyton DiNardo had eight kills and eight digs as Central defeated Luray 19-25, 25-12, 14-25, 25-18, 15-8 in a huge early-season Bull Run District match at LHS.
Emily Funkhouser added seven kills and four aces for the Falcons (3-0, 2-0 Bull Run) while Ella Toothman had five kills and five block and Erika Hutton finished with 11 assists and 10 digs.
Also chipping in for Central was Bailey Sheetz with 13 assists, four aces and a trio of kills and Bailey Spiggle, who finished with 15 digs and five aces in the victory.
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0: Emma Kate Maxwell had 20 assists as Buffalo Gap’s strong start to the season continued with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 non-district sweep of Bath County in Swoope.
Leah Sherrill had 10 kills and 13 digs for the Bison (4-1) while Taylor Via finished with six kills and eight digs, Teagan Via had six kills and 10 digs and Taylor Woods chipped in with 10 digs as well.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 5, Christ Chapel 2: In Woodbridge, Nathan Phillips had a hat trick as Eastern Mennonite won its third straight with a convincing 5-2 non-conference victory over Christ Chapel.
Joshua Early and Logan Weaver scored a goal apiece for the Flames while Phillips also had an assist. Tyler Mast led Eastern Mennonite with two assists and Tyler Shank added another.
In goal for the Flames (3-1), Schuyler Harmison finished with three saves.
Clem Continues To Perform Well For ERHS
East Rockingham standout Chase Clem continued to impress on Thursday.
The Eagles junior shot a four-over-par 40 to lead the three ERHS golfers who played.
Central (199), meanwhile, defeated Rappahannock County (227) for the team title in the three-team, nine-hole Bull Run District match at Bowling Green Country Club in Front Royal.
Isaac Kriel shot a 55 for the East Rockingham while Ike Dean carded a 67.
College Soccer
Virginia Tech 3, James Madison 2: Lexi Vanderlinden had two goals for the Dukes, but the host JMU women lost 3-2 to the Hokies in soccer.
