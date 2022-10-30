Maddie Dahl slapped down a match-high 20 kills, scooped up 13 digs and added two blocks for good measure as Rockbridge County completed a 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13 win over Spotswood to capture the Valley District regular-season championship in high school volleyball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
McKenzie Burch finished with 48 assists, 17 digs and a trio of aces for the Wildcats (19-5) while Nala Shearer added 42 digs and served up five aces and Sophia Vaught finished with 13 kills and 16 digs of her own.
Also chipping in for RCHS was Jaden McCoy with 10 kills and five digs and Sophia Perlozzo with seven kills.
"The girls fought hard and played together as a team," Rockbridge first-year head coach Kassidy Beagan said. "We're proud of this team and how far they have come this season and I’m extremely proud to be their coach."
The Trailblazers (20-4) were led by another strong performance from Dani Kunkle with 18 kills and 21 digs.
Addi White filled it up for Spotswood with 30 digs, 11 aces and 10 kills while Callie Weaver had 25 assists.
Oddly enough, the two teams will face off again on Tuesday in the Region 3C quarterfinals, where the Trailblazers will serve as the No. 3 seed and host the sixth-seeded Wildcats at 6 p.m. back in Penn Laird.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1: Kate Simpkins had a huge night and one of her best matches of the season, racking up 17 kills and 20 digs as top-seeded East Rockingham defeated third-seeded Clarke County 25-8, 25-14, 28-30, 25-14 in the Bull Run District tournament championship in Elkton on Thursday.
Madelyn Williams dished out 47 assists to surpass 2,000 for her decorated career with ERHS (20-6) while also serving up five aces and Alliyah McNair continued to impress with a double-double of 13 kills and 10 blocks.
Also coming up big for East Rock was Bria Berriochoa with 21 digs and a trio of aces while Carolina Vega had 10 kills and eight blocks and Nora Fox, a freshman, had another solid postseason outing with 12 kills.
ERHS is the No. 1 seed in the Region 2B tournament and will host No. 8 Mountain View on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 0: Harrisonburg's season came to an end with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 sweep at the hands of Albemarle in the Region 5D sub-regional on Saturday in Charlottesville.
Teagan Miller had six digs and a trio of aces for the Blue Streaks (3-18) while Macy Waid dished out six assists.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was senior Kai Blosser with four kills, a block and an ace in the setback.
McClung Named Bull Run POY
For the second straight year, Luray senior Jaidyn McClung is the Bull Run District Volleyball Player of the Year.
McClung was joined on the All-Bull Run District first team by East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair, Madelyn Williams and Bria Berriochoa, Central's Bailey Sheetz and Peyton DiNardo, Clarke County's Anna Spencer and Natalia Rodriguez, Madison County's Whitlee Swink and Rappahannock County's Savannah Loving.
The second team, meanwhile, is made up of Luray's Lindsay Bly and Caydence Cave, East Rock's Kate Simpkins, Strasburg's Hannah Kepler, Central's Chloe Hensley, Mountain View's Annika Dellinger, Rappahannock's Summer Shackelford and Abigail Atkins, Clarke's Allie Lynch and Madison's Gracie Cooke.
Football
Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23: Rockbridge County had its best offensive performance of the season in an impressive 44-23 rout of Valley District foe Harrisonburg on Friday in Lexington.
Garrett Claytor had 100 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats (4-5, 2-1 Valley).
It was one of the best offensive outings of the season for the struggling Blue Streaks (0-9, 0-3 Valley).
Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24: James Lamb booteda game-winning field goal in the final two minutes to lift Madison County to a thrilling 25-24 Bull Run District win over East Rockingham on Friday.
The home victory secures the first six-win season for the Mountaineers (6-3, 2-3 Bull Run) since 2016.
The Eagles (4-6, 2-4 Bull Run) have a bye this week before beginning play in the Region 2B playoffs.
