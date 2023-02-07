Senior guard Jacob Williams scored 15 points, and junior forward Seth Cloude added 13 as Page County fought off a pesky Mountain View squad for a gritty 61-55 Bull Run District boys basketball victory in Shenandoah on Monday.
The Panthers have now won three of their last four.
Noah Lucas, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, added 10 points for Page, while senior forward Hayden Plum totaled seven.
Senior Logan Heiston and freshman Caden Combs, a pair of guards, had six points apiece for the Panthers, while senior Brett Paul Campbell, another guard, added four.
The Generals were led by senior guard Evan Estep’s 17 points, while Michael Spaur, a senior forward, finished with 15, and junior guard Johnny Hasley totaled 14 in the loss.
Sophomores Caleb Eaton and Shreejee Patel also were solid, scoring five and four points for Mountain View.
Page (10-11, 6-9 Bull Run) closes the regular season at home Friday against East Rockingham, while the Generals (1-19, 0-14 Bull Run) traveled to Madison County on Tuesday.
Page County 12 22 10 19 — 61
Mountain View 12 13 14 16 — 55
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Pendleton County 81, Pocahontas County 42: In Dunmore, W.Va., senior wing Clayton Kisamore poured in 26 points as Pendleton County got back on track with a Potomac Valley road blowout of Pocahontas County.
Chase Owens, a 6-foot freshman wing, added 13 points for the Wildcats, while senior guard Brayden Beachler also reached double digits in the scoring column with 12.
Josiah Kimble, a sophomore, added nine points for Pendleton, while senior Jacob Beachler totaled seven.
The Wildcats (11-5, 6-3 Potomac Valley), who have reeled off six wins in their last seven, are back in action Wednesday for a non-district contest against Keyser at home.
Pendleton County 28 25 17 11 — 81
Pocahontas County 13 17 7 5 — 42
PENDLETON COUNTY (81) — Cl. Kisamore 11 2-4 26, J. Beachler 3 1-2 7, Vandevander 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 3, Owens 4 4-4 13, B. Beachler 4 0-0 12, Kimble 2 3-4 9, Armentrout 1 0-0 2, Teter 1 0-2 2, Ca. Kisamore 0 2-2 2, Bowers 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-18 81.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY (42) — McQuain 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Burns 2 0-0 4, Hendrick 3 0-0 8, Carroll 1 1-2 3, Dunz 5 5-6 17, Brock 3 0-0 6, Halterman 0 2-2 2, Burgess 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 0-0 0, Petite 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-10 42.
3-Point Goals — Pendleton County 11 (B. Beachler 4, Cl. Kisamore 2, Kimble 2, Vandevander, Smith, Owens), Pocahontas County 4 (Hendrick 2, Dunz 2).
Girls Basketball
Page County 63, Mountain View 34: Junior post Adryn Martin posted 20 points, and fellow junior Faith Mason added 16, including 7-of-9 from the charity stripe, as Page County earned a Bull Run District win at Mountain View.
Senior guard Alexis Frymyer added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers for the Panthers, while junior Bailee Gaskins and freshman Ali Purdham finished with six each.
Montana Foltz, a senior, also scored four for Page.
For the Generals, who have lost eight straight, senior guard Bre Franklin had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists, to lead the way.
Also for Mountain View, junior forward Ava Pittington scored eight points, senior Jazmine Zbinden Disdier added six, and McKenzie Stanley, a sophomore, had four.
The Panthers (11-10, 8-7 Bull Run) are back at it Friday with a district contest at rival East Rockingham, while the Generals (4-17, 1-14 Bull Run) had a quick turnaround with a home game against Mountain View on Tuesday.
Page County 24 16 12 11 — 63
Mountain View 9 12 9 4 — 34
PAGE COUNTY (63) — Frymyer 4 0-0 11, Mason 4 7-9 16, Gaskins 3 0-2 6, Eppard 0 0-0 0, Martin 7 6-13 20, Purdham 2 0-0 6, Foltz 1 1-4 4, Umberger 0 0-2 0, Rinker 0 0-0 0, Hensley 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 14-32 63.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (34) — M. Stanley 2 0-2 4, Councill 1 0-2 2, Franklin 2 7-9 12, Disdier 3 0-1 6, Hedrick 1 0-0 2, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 7-14 35.
3-Point Goals — Page County 7 (Frymyer 3, Purdham 2, Mason, Foltz), Mountain View (Franklin).
Staunton 39, Harrisonburg 31: In Claude Warren Fieldhouse, sophomore Samantha Swift scored 12 points, freshman Jordan Bell added 11, and senior Kourtlyn Stewart had 10 as Staunton snapped a five-game losing streak with a gritty non-district win over Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks, who have now lost five straight, were led by sophomores McKenna Dayton and Kayli Alvarado with 10 points apiece, while Asrid Arebalo, also a sophomore, finished with eight in the home loss.
The Storm (4-16) were right back in action Tuesday, traveling to Shenandoah District foe Buffalo Gap.
Harrisonburg (2-18) will host Wilson Memorial in another end-of-season non-district matchup on Thursday.
Staunton 6 17 7 9 — 39
Harrisonburg 9 2 10 10 — 31
STAUNTON (39) — Floyd 1 0-0 2, Johnston 0 1-2 1, Stewart 4 2-2 10, Bell 5 0-0 11, Nash 0 0-0 0, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Pittman 1 0-0 3, Swift 5 1-3 12, Park 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 4-7 39.
HARRISONBURG (31) — Arebalo 3 0-0 8, Henriquez 0 0-0 0, Dayton 4 0-1 10, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2, Abraham 0 1-2 1, Alvarado 3 4-11 10. Totals 11 5-14 31.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 3 (Bell, Pittman, Swift), Harrisonburg 4 (Arebalo 2, Dayton 2).
Pendleton County 57, Tygarts Valley 33: Behind 15 points and three assists from senior Ariana Young, Pendleton County earned a 57-33 win over Potomac Valley opponent Tygarts Valley in Mill Creek, W.Va.
It was a trio of sophomores also coming up big as Jenna Smith added nine points for the Wildcats, who have won three straight and five of six, while Lizzie Alt had nine points and five rebounds, and Baylee Beachler had eight points and 10 boards to go along with a block and a steal.
Avery Townsend, another sophomore, had five points and four assists for Pendleton, while junior Gabrielle Depue finished with four points, three rebounds, and two blocks.
The Wildcats (9-3, 6-1 Potomac Valley) had a quick turnaround with a district home game against longtime rival East Hardy on the schedule for Tuesday at home.
