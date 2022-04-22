Mason McDowell went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Kyle Wingfield had a pair of hits and three RBIs himself as Wilson Memorial got back on track with a 10-6 win over Staunton in Shenandoah District baseball action in Fishersville on Friday.
Aiden Podgorski also had two hits and three RBIs for the Green Hornets (7-4, 4-0 Shenandoah) and Nathan Goff, Jalen Rowzie and Jaden Rose had two hits each.
Jacob Leavell and Dusty Cash finished with a single and an RBI each for Wilson.
For the Storm (1-9, 1-4 Shenandoah), John Henderson had three hits and an RBI while Job Harrell had two more hits and an RBI of his own in the setback.
Staunton 101 021 1 1 — 6 9 3
Wilson Memorial 000 730 x — 10 17 2
Coggins, Tovar, Engleman and Harrell. Irving, Podgorski and Leavell. W — Leavell. L — Coggins.
In other prep sports:
Baseball
Turner Ashby 10, Rockbridge County 9: Grayson Smith’s RBI double to center brought home Micah Matthews and Turner Ashby remained perfect in Valley District play with a thrilling walk-off victory over Rockbridge County on Friday.
Matthews finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Knights (5-8, 3-0 Valley) while Smith had two hits and a trio of RBIs himself in the victory.
Peyton Rathbun finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as well for Turner Ashby.
For the Wildcats (6-7, 1-2 Valley), Derek Smith was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Owens, Paxton, Mcaloon and Golladay. Hedrick, Simmons and Swartley. W — Hedrick. L — Paxton. HR — TA: Matthews, third inning, one on.
Luray 6, Page County 3: Isaiah Mongold and James Cash combined to give up three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six as Luray earned its first win with a Bull Run District victory over Page County on the road Friday.
Jacob Shenk had three hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (1-10, 1-7 Bull Run).
For the Panthers (5-5, 5-4 Bull Run), Mitchel Gaskins had a pair of hits.
Luray 300 110 1 — 6 8 3
Page County 000 012 0 — 3 3 0
Mongold, Cash, Lentz and Deeds, Painter. Foster, Plum and Bradley. W — Mongold. L — Foster.
Fort Defiance 4, Waynesboro 1: At Kate Collins Field, Jace Cole pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight and Jacob Shifflett tossed two no-hit innings in relief as Fort Defiance earned a hard-fought Shenandoah District victory over Waynesboro on Friday.
Sam Tindall added a single and an RBI for the Indians (4-5, 2-2 Shenandoah).
For the Little Giants (2-9, 0-4), Zach Rankin had a pair of hits while Jackson Sherman struck out seven, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.
Fort Defiance 100 002 1 — 4 7 2
Waynesboro 000 010 0 — 1 4 4
Cole, Shifflett and Mayhew. Sherman, Barker and Aleshire. W — Shiflflett. L — Sherman.
Buffalo Gap 8, Riverheads 6: Jackson Ingram was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs as Buffalo Gap defeated Shenandoah District rival Riverheads on Friday.
Kody Bright added a double and two RBIs for the Bison (9-3, 3-1 Shenandoah).
On the mound, Micah Canterbury struck out seven across the final four frames in relief. Blake Robertson also finished with a trio of hits at the plate for Gap.
Henley Dunlap had two hits and two RBIs for the Gladiators (8-3, 1-3 Shenandoah) while Ryan Farris finished with two hits and an RBI of his own in the setback.
Riverheads 401 001 0 — 6 10 0
Buffalo Gap 103 121 x — 8 12 1
Kweicinski, Lilley, L. Dunlap, Austin, Farris and Farris, Huffer. Ingram, Arenbright, Canterbury and Canterbury, Bright. W — Canterbury. L — L. Dunlap. HR — BG: Ingram, first inning, none on.
Spotswood 8, Wilson Memorial 3: On Thursday, Noah Burtner tossed five innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven as Spotswood remained perfect with a non-district home win over Wilson Memorial.
Brady Hoover tossed the final two frames for the Trailblazers (13-0), giving up one run on three hits and zero walks while also recording a strikeout in the victory.
At the plate for Spotswood, Trevor Shifflett had two hits and a pair of RBIs while Dawson Russell had two hits and an RBI and Luke Keister added a triple.
Elijah Grogg and Burtner added a single and an RBI apiece for the Blazers.
The Green Hornets (6-4) were led by Kyle Wingfield with a pair of hits.
Wilson Memorial 001 011 0 — 3 6 1
Spotswood 301 040 x — 8 8 1
Rose, McDowell and Leavell. Burtner, Hoover and Russell. W — Burtner. L — Rose.
Softball
Broadway 11, Harrisonburg 1: Leah Sauder was 2-for-3 with four RBIs as Broadway earned a Valley District victory over Harrisonburg at home Friday.
Jasmine Gett added a trio of hits for the Gobblers (2-11, 1-2 Valley) while Savanah Fox, Jacklyn Williams and Taylor Suters all finished with one hit apiece.
In the circle for Broadway, freshman standout Savannah Janzen gave up just one run on three hits and a walk in the convincing five-inning victory.
For the Blue Streaks (3-7, 0-4 Valley), Rylee Stroop had an RBI double.
Harrisonburg 100 00 — 1 3 7
Broadway 540 02 — 11 8 1
Smiley, Johnson and Stroop. Janzen and Sauder. W — Janzen. L — Smiley.
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 1: Haley Lambert pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three and Lily Moyers tossed a perfect eight-pitch seventh inning as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a win over Rockbridge County on Friday in Bridgewater.
Mackenzie Cyzick and Eva Ochoa had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Knights (10-3, 3-0 Valley) while Kendall Simmers, Sydney Lyons, Taylor Adams and Harleigh Propst all finished with one hit and an RBI apiece in the victory.
Rockbridge County 000 010 0 — 1 4 8
Turner Ashby 151 200 x — 9 10 3
Lambert, Moyers and Warner. W — Lambert. L — Dudley.
East Rockingham 12, Central 1: Bria Berriochoa and Emma Cude finished 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs each as East Rockingham continued to impress with a big-time Bull Run District victory at Central on Friday in Woodstock.
Megan Holland added a single and two RBIs for the Eagles (9-4, 6-2 Bull Run) while Madison Arbaugh tossed a complete game, striking out three in the win.
Jayla Whetzel also had two hits for East Rock while Arbaugh had an RBI single.
Serenity Burnshire had two hits for the Falcons (7-5, 4-3 Bull Run) in the loss.
East Rockingham 311 124 x — 12 10 1
Central 100 000 x — 1 4 2
Arbaugh and Cude. Mantz, Stottlemyer and Clark. W — Arbaugh. L — Mantz. HR — ER: Cude, first inning, one on. Berriochoa, sixth inning, none on.
Riverheads 7, Buffalo Gap 3: In Swoope, Maggie Robertson and Samantha Charles each finished 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs as Riverheads picked up a big Shenandoah District victory over rival Buffalo Gap on Friday.
Pearl Bass added two hits and an RBI for the Gladiators (4-4, 2-2 Shenandoah).
For the Bison (5-4, 2-2 Shenandoah), Jasmine Harris and Sadie Patterson finished with two hits apiece. Harris also had an RBI while Paige Fix added a single.
Riverheads 100 400 2 — 7 11 3
Buffalo Gap 102 000 0 — 3 6 0
Good and Deming. Miller, Alger and Judy. W — Good. L — Miller. HR — R: Charles, first inning, none on. Robertson, fourth inning one on.
Spotswood 8, Wilson Memorial 7: Ciera Rodriguez was 3-for-5 and had the walk-off single in Spotswood’s non-district win over Wilson Memorial on Thursday.
Rodriguez also pitched four relief innings, giving up three hits and striking out six for the Trailblazers (10-3) while Taelor Ware struck out six over the final two frames.
Elizabeth Blatz was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for Spotswood while Rodriguez had three RBIs at the plate and Kailee Good had two hits and an RBI.
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 4, Broadway 0: Amilcar Rivas had a goal and an assist in Harrisonburg’s road shutout of Valley District foeBroadway on Friday.
Izaack Cruz Gonzalez, Daniel Romero and Allan Posadas Martinez had one goal apiece for the Blue Streaks (6-2-3, 4-0 Valley) while Caleb Garcia had five saves.
Turner Ashby 2, Rockbridge County 0: Kyle Maust and Bennett Wilburn each scored in Turner Ashby’s Valley District win over Rockbridge County on Friday.
Omar Celestino Calixto had two saves for the Knights (7-1-2, 2-1 Valley).
Spotswood 6, Wilson Memorial 2: Yafet Kflom had a hat trick as Spotswood cruised to a non-district victory over Wilson Memorial at home on Thursday.
Daniel Romanchuk added two goals and a pair of assists for the Trailblazers (7-2-1) while Brayan Molina Arevalo also chipped in with a goal in the victory.
Fernando Sierra-Perez, Elton Shabani and Yoel Galeano Molina had an assist each for Spotswood while Aiden Grefe, a junior goalkeeper, had eight saves.
Fort Defiance 4, Waynesboro 2: Luke Alger scored twice for Fort Defiance in a Shenandoah District victory at rival Waynesboro on Friday.
Will Brooks and Carlos Candelario scored once each for the Indians (5-2, 3-1 Shenandoah).
Girls Soccer
Harrisonburg 8, Broadway 0: Galilea Santiago Henriquez and Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez scored two goals apiece and Harrisonburg got back on track in a big way with a Valley District shutout of Broadway at home on Friday.
Mallory Knupp, Hannah O’Fallon, Corinne Mayfield and Esmeralda Cardoso added a goal each for the Blue Streaks (2-4, 2-2 Valley) in the victory.
Turner Ashby 1, Rockbridge County 0: Belinda Campos’ goal in the fifth minute was enough for Turner Ashby in a Valley District win at Rockbridge County on Friday as the Knights remained unbeaten in league play to open up the year.
Ahra Abdulla had an assist for TA (3-8, 3-0 Valley) in the district victory.
Wilson Memorial 4, Spotswood 1: Freshman Logan Hoover had a goal and two assists in Wilson Memorial’s non-district win over Spotswood at home Thursday.
Carley Piller and Adelie Condra added a goal apiece for the Green Hornets (3-2-1) while Alexandra Bishop and Lydia Daley each tallied an assist in the victory.
For the Trailblazers (6-4), Lily Cresawn scored the lone goal off an assist from Riley Thorpe in the 64th minute while freshman Sadie Mayhew had eight saves.
Eastern Mennonite 4, New Covenant 0: In Lynchburg, Sarah Drooger and Avery Nussbaum had two goals apiece as Eastern Mennonite stayed hot and rolled to an impressive Blue Ridge Conference shutout of New Covenant on Thursday.
Martha Wyse had two assists for the Flames (7-1, 3-0 BRC) while Hannah Dredger added one assist and Joelle Blosser posted four saves in goal for the shutout.
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 7, Broadway 2: In a battle of two of the top teams in the Valley District, it was Harrisonburg coming away with a win Friday on the road.
Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, Julien Steins and Adam Osinkosky won the top four singles matches for the Blue Streaks (8-0, 5-0 Valley), who swept doubles.
Tanner Fulk and Cason Surrat earned wins for the Gobblers (6-3, 2-3 Valley).
Rockbridge County 5, Turner Ashby 4: Despite earning two wins by forfeit, Turner Ashby suffered a Valley District loss to Rockbridge County on Friday.
Caleb Landes and Andrew Hodges earned wins for the Knights (4-7, 1-3 Valley).
Wilson Memorial 5, Spotswood 4: In Penn Laird on Thursday, Wilson Memorial came out victorious in a thrilling non-district battle with host Spotswood.
The two teams split the singles matches with Conner Miller, Chase Pullin and Jack Reed getting wins for the Green Hornets (8-1) before Miller/Pullin won No. 1 doubles and Reed/Jacob Wangler earned a victory at No. 2 to seal the win.
For the Trailblazers (6-5), Ryan Briggman, Cam Cooley and Nathan Lees earned singles wins while Cooley/Max Gass also earned a victory at No. 3 doubles.
On Friday, Wilson earned a 9-0 Shenandoah District home win over Buffalo Gap.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 9, Harrisonburg 0: Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold all earned singles victories in Broadway’s triumph over Harrisonburg in Valley District action on the road Friday.
The Gobblers (8-1, 4-1 Valley) also swept the doubles matches for the win.
Turner Ashby 9, Rockbridge County 0: Turner Ashby made the trip to Lexington and came away with a Valley District win over Rockbridge County on Friday.
Kate Jones, Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel, Devon Wichael and Holly Frost all earned singles victories for the Knights (7-4, 3-2 Valley).
Spotswood 9, Wilson Memorial 0: On Thursday, Spotswood remained unbeaten to open up the season in a non-district win over Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.
Meg Dunad=way, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer, Madison Knight and Ellee Trout all earned singles wins for the Trailblazers (10-0), who also swept doubles.
Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 1: Fort Defiance bounced back from its first loss of the season with a Shenandoah District win over Riverheads at home Thursday.
Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua, Sara Wine and Kalen Murphy all earned singles victories for the Indians (7-1, 5-0 Shenandoah).
“It is never easy playing a match the day after you have played one which not only drained you, but one which you also lost,” Fort coach John Edgecomb said. “While Riverheads is a young team, they also have a number of experienced players. We knew, to be successful, we had to minimize our unforced errors and make adjustments as necessary during the match. All the players did such.”
The Gladiators (4-3, 3-3 Shenandoah) got their lone win at the No. 2 doubles spot as seniors Adasyn Hollinger and Mackenzie Sacra earned an 8-6 victory.
Flames Remain Perfect
Ryan Slonaker shot a one-over-par 37 and Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten, shooting 164 to defeat Veritas (167) at the Dominion Club on Thursday.
Adam Hatter shot a 41 for the Flames (10-0) while Drew Hatter carded a 42.
Schuyler Harmison and Andrew Lantz each finished with a 43 for EMS.
