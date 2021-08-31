1. Rockbridge County (5-1, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats haven't missed a beat early with Maddie Dahl continuing to emerge as a big-time player for a team seeking its fourth straight Valley District regular-season title.
2. Fort Defiance (5-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): With outside hitter Lani Goggin leading the way, the Indians looked primed to repeat as Shenandoah District champions this season.
3. Spotswood (3-2, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers are loaded with talent this season and newcomers Sydney Litwiller and Dani Kunkle could help this team make serious noise.
4. Turner Ashby (3-3, 0-0 Valley): First-year Brandi Baylor has found success early with the Knights already picking up a trio of wins and proving that the Valley District may be a bit deeper than anticipated.
5. Broadway (5-0, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers have been the surprise story of the season thus far with an unbeaten record to start the year after not winning a game during the condensed spring season.
6. East Rockingham (1-4, 0-0 Bull Run): Although the wins have been hard to come by, East Rockingham is a team that has a lot of potential and still a major contender in the Bull Run District.
7. Luray (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The loss of Brynlee Burrill is tough, but the Bulldogs have enough talent to contend in the Bull Run and possibly make another deep postseason run this year.
8. Clarke County (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles picked up a pair of non-district wins to start the season and are looking to take that next step this year in the postseason.
9. Central (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run): After opening their season with a win over Bull Dun District opponent Madison County on Monday, the Falcons will face a much more difficult stretch of opponents ahead.
10. Riverheads (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have become one of the state's top programs in Class 1 and should continue to compete at a high level this season in the tough Shenandoah District.
11. Buffalo Gap (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): One of the area's biggest surprises has been Buffalo Gap, which has won three of its first four and could be a sleeper in the Shenandoah District this year.
12. Stuarts Draft (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars have a nice mix of youth and experience and will look to build off a strong season-opening victory over Mountain View.
13. Wilson Memorial (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite losing two of its first three matches, look for Wilson Memorial to slowly climb back up the standings under veteran coach Lauren Grove.
14. Waynesboro (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): A season-opening loss to Harrisonburg wasn't what coach Lori Aleshire anticipated, but the Little Giants always tend to get better as the year goes along.
15. Page County (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers are entering their first season without coach Alan Knight in quite some time, but have a solid mix of talent that could help the team exceed expectations.
16. Harrisonburg (2-1, 0-0 Valley): The Blue Streaks have won two of their first three and if they continue to improve, could emerge as a better-than-expected team in the suddenly deep Valley District.
17. Strasburg (0-1, 0-0 Bull Run): After falling in their season opener, the Rams are a team desperate to compete at a higher level this year.
18. Staunton (0-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been a rough start for the Storm with five straight losses to open up the year under a new coach.
19. Madison County (0-2, 0-1 Bull Run): The Mountainers are off to a slow start this season, but will look to slowly get better and back into the top half of the Bull Run District standings.
20. Mountain View (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): It may be a bit of a rebuild this year for the Generals, but they're a team capable of pulling off an upset on any given night.
