1. Rockbridge County (6-0, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats, despite having a new head coach, continue to be the premier team in the Shenandoah Valley after an unbeaten start to the season that included a win over rival Fort Defiance.
2. Fort Defiance (6-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been an impressive start for Fort Defiance under first-year coach Amber Pitsenbarger as the Indians got a pair of non-district victories and lost just one match to Rockbridge County in the championship game of the annual Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament.
3. Spotswood (5-2, 0-0 Valley): The biggest competition for Rockbridge County in the Valley District this season will come from Spotswood, which opened up with some impressive non-district wins before dropping a pair of matches this weekend at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament.
4. East Rockingham (3-3, 0-0 Bull Run): Despite a .500 record through its first six matches, East Rockingham took a major step forward over the weekend and appear primed to be a contender in the Bull Run District.
5. Central (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The defending VHSL Class 2 runner-ups have quite a bit of talent to replace from a year ago, but shouldn't have too big of a drop off and showed why in an impressive season-opening win over Sherando.
6. Riverheads (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have yet to take the court this season, but have built a reputation as one of the top programs in Class 1 and one of the most consistent teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
7. Wilson Memorial (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite a season-opening loss to Spotswood in four sets, Wilson Memorial is an established contender in the Shenandoah District and has one of the area's top players in Allison Sykes.
8. Luray (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Led by one of the best pure athletes in the Shenandoah Valley in Jaidyn McClung, the Bulldogs are a contender in not only the Bull Run District but perhaps to make another deep run at the Class 2 level.
9. Clarke County (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles opened the season with a big sweep of Skyline, but followed it up with a loss to Warren County and have a few tweaks to make heading into the second week of the regular season.
10. Staunton (2-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite three losses to strong opponents at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament, the Storm still impressed and earned wins over Charlottesville and Spotsylvania.
11. Stuarts Draft (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Stuarts Draft played better than the score indicated in a season-opening sweep at the hands of Luray and rebounded nicely with a win over Mountain View a couple of nights later.
12. Mountain View (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): After an impressive non-district win over Buffalo Gap to open the year, the Generals fell to Stuarts Draft but that doesn't take away from just how improved this team is this season.
13. Turner Ashby (3-3, 0-0 Valley): Turner Ashby was overwhelmed in a season-opening loss to Fort Defiance but rebounded nicely to get a trio of victories at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament over the weekend.
14. Waynesboro (2-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants shocked folks with a season-opening victory over Broadway and earned their second win of the year at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament on Saturday.
15. Broadway (3-4, 0-0 Valley): After a bit of a rough start to the season under first-year coach Colton Frey, the Gobblers took a major step forward over the weekend with a 3-2 record at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament.
16. Harrisonburg (1-1, 0-0 Valley): Following a difficult season-opening sweep at the hands of Millbrook, the young Blue Streaks rebounded nicely with an impressive five-set road victory over Culpeper County on Thursday.
17. Buffalo Gap (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): A season-opening win over Bath County was impressive, but the Bison dropped back-to-back matches following that and now will aim to get back on track this season.
18. Page County (1-3, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers finally hit the court over the weekend at the Bath County Invitational and used a big win over Grace Christian to propel themselves to a runner-up finish at the tournament.
19. Strasburg (0-2, 0-1 Bull Run): It's been a slow start to the season for Strasburg with a pair of losses to Warren County and Rappahannock County, but this team will surely be aiming for improvement in the weeks ahead.
20. Eastern Mennonite (0-1, 0-1 Blue Ridge): The Flames have played just one match and came up short, but this group has shown enough improvement throughout the preseason to believe they can climb up the rankings quickly.
