1. Rockbridge County (6-1, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats are absolutely loaded with depth, talent, and experience, and it has shown in the first week of the season as the team has reeled off six wins in seven matches, with their lone loss coming to Liberty Christian Academy at the Fluvanna Invitational.
2. Spotswood (5-1, 0-0 Valley): Featuring one of the area’s best players in Dani Kunkle and plenty of experienced veteran talent around her, Spotswood appears to be the biggest threat to dethrone Rockbridge County this season after opening the season with five wins in its first six matches.
3. Fort Defiance (4-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite plenty of new faces, Fort Defiance has been pretty impressive to open the season and with a move down to Class 2 this season, it’s lining up nicely for the Indians to potentially make another deep postseason run when the playoffs roll around.
4. Turner Ashby (4-3, 0-0 Valley): After a disappointing opener against Fort Defiance last week in Bridgewater, the Knights have bounced back nicely with a sweep of Wilson Memorial and wins over Fort Defiance, East Rockingham, and Waynesboro over the weekend at the Fluvanna Invitational.
5. East Rockingham (4-3, 0-0 Valley): The defending VHSL Class 2 state runner-up is quickly adapting to the Class 3 level, defeating former district rivals Page County and Luray already while going 2-3 over the weekend with losses to local opponents Fort Defiance and Turner Ashby.
6. Central (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run): Led by standouts Peyton DiNardo and Bailey Sheetz, the Falcons look the part of a team that could make another deep postseason run at the Class 2 level this season after opening the season with decisive sweeps over non-district opponents Riverheads and Sherando.
7. Luray (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Bulldogs may be young and may not have as much depth as in previous seasons, but they’ve shown the ability to compete with anyone already this season, earning wins over Buffalo Gap and Stuarts Draft before falling to East Rockingham in four sets on Monday.
8. Harrisonburg (3-0, 0-0 Valley): Off to one of its best starts in recent program history, the Blue Streaks have played inspired volleyball under second-year head coach Erin Brubaker and are using the consistent efforts of players like Macy Waid and Veronica Gutierrez to remain perfect thus far.
9. Wilson Memorial (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets are one of the younger teams in the Shenandoah District, and that didn’t matter in a four-set season-opening win over Alleghany Highlands, but showcased a bit more in a sweep at the hands of Turner Ashby a few nights later.
10. Broadway (3-3, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers are another young squad, but they’re playing with plenty of confidence under second-year head coach Colton Frey and showcased it in a four-set win over Waynesboro to open the year before going 2-3 over the weekend at the Fluvanna Invitational.
11. Riverheads (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Following a disappointing season-opening sweep at the hands of Central to open the season in Greenville, the Gladiators got back to work and responded by beating Rappahannock County in a five-set thriller and then sweeping Strasburg over the weekend.
12. Buffalo Gap (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The season opener was extremely impressive for the Bison as they swept Mountain View on the road, but a return trip to Luray a few nights later ended with the visitors getting swept this time and hitting the drawing board again before this week.
13. Staunton (2-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): Staunton has struggled a bit against local opponents, with losses against Harrisonburg, Fort Defiance, and Spotswood, but they did manage to pick up a pair of wins over Madison County and Monticello at the Fluvanna Invitational over the weekend.
14. Stuarts Draft (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): After back-to-back losses to Harrisonburg and Luray on the road to open up the season, the Cougars finally got their first taste of victory by earning a four-set win over Mountain View in their non-district home opener last Thursday at SDHS.
15. Waynesboro (2-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants are a team that could be better than their early-season record indicates, as they managed to win a set against both Spotswood and Broadway before going 2-3 over the weekend in a solid showing at the Fluvanna Invitational.
16. Clarke County (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Although it’s been somewhat of a rough start to the season for Clarke County with a five-set loss to Warren County and a sweep at the hands of Sherando, the Eagles are a team that has some talent and should still win games in the Bull Run District this year.
17. Page County (1-3, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers started off the season with a sweep at the hands of East Rockingham but showcased their veteran poise over the weekend by earning a win over Highland before dropping back-to-back matches to non-district opponent Pendleton County.
18. Mountain View (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): Although the Generals haven’t earned a win yet — they’ve been swept by Buffalo Gap and lost in four to Stuarts Draft — they’ve showcased the type of improvement that could help them earn some wins once they enter Bull Run District action.
19. Strasburg (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): Following a four-set loss to Skyline to open up the season, things didn’t get any better for the Rams in back-to-back sweeps to Harrisonburg and Riverheads.
