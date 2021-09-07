1. Rockbridge County (6-1, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats showcased their full potential in a dominating four-set victory over Fort Defiance last week. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (5-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite a disappointing loss to Rockbridge County, the Indians remain the favorite to win the Shenandoah. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (3-4, 1-0 Bull Run): An impressive sweep of previously unbeaten Clarke County proved the Eagles have deep playoff potential. Movement: +3
4. Turner Ashby (5-3, 0-0 Valley): The Knights continue to improve under first-year coach Brandi Baylor, picking up a pair of non-district wins last week. Movement: —
5. Spotswood (3-4, 0-0 Valley): It was a rough week for the Trailblazers, who suffered a pair of non-district losses to East Rockingham and William Monroe. Movement: -2
6. Central (3-0, 2-0 Bull Run): The Falcons are slowly emerging as contenders in the Bull Run District after a trio of impressive victories this past week. Movement: +3
7. Riverheads (3-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Don't look past Riverheads to make another deep run in Class 1 after three dominating victories to open the year. Movement: +3
8. Luray (1-1, 0-1 Bull Run): The defending VHSL Class 2 runner-up is still figuring things out early after a five-set loss to Central on the road Thursday. Movement: -1
9. Broadway (5-1, 0-0 Valley): An unbeaten start to the season is no longer in effect after Broadway suffered a surprising five-set loss to Staunton. Movement: -4
10. Clarke County (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run): After three wins in a row to start the season, Clarke County was humbled a bit in a sweep to East Rockingham. Movement: -2
11. Buffalo Gap (4-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison have stormed out of the gate strong, ripping through their non-district slate with wins in four of five. Movement: —
12. Wilson Memorial (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): After earning their first win of the season on Thursday, the Green Hornets should continue to get better. Movement: +1
13. Page County (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Panthers have yet to begin their season after some early rescheduling, but should hit the court finally this week. Movement: +2
14. Harrisonburg (2-2, 0-0 Valley): It's been an up-and-down start for the Blue Streaks, but they've got the talent to compete in the Valley this year. Movement: +2
15. Stuarts Draft (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): After blowing past Mountain View a week earlier, the Cougars fell to the Generals in the rematch this week. Movement: -3
16. Waynesboro (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants have been sidelined due to health and safety protocols since their season opener. Movement: -2
17. Staunton (1-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): After finally getting the first win of head coach Whitney Vaughn's coaching career, the Storm are trending up. Movement: +1
18. Rappahannock County (1-1, 1-0 Bull Run): The Panthers aren't expected to compete in the Bull Run, but did get a solid win over Mountain View. Movement: —
19. Eastern Mennonite (0-1, 0-0 Blue Ridge): It could be a long season for the Flames, who are under a new coach and replacing an abundance of talent. Movement: —
20. Mountain View (1-4, 0-1 Bull Run): While a win over Stuarts Draft was good for morale, the Generals continue to struggle against most opponents. Movement: —
21. Madison County (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run): The Mountaineers haven't won a match yet, but have showed steady growth throughout each contest this year. Movement: -2
22. Strasburg (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): It's been a rough start to the season for the winless Rams and won't get any easier once they enter league play. Movement: -5
