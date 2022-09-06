1. Fort Defiance (7-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Less than a week after falling in a three-set match over the weekend to Rockbridge County, the Indians went on the road and made a big-time statement with a four-set win over the Wildcats in Lexington. Movement: +1
2. Rockbridge County (7-1, 0-0 Valley): Many believed Rockbridge County was the favorite to serve as the area's top team once again this season, but Fort Defiance earned the right to jump the Wildcats after a four-set victory in Lexington last week. Movement: -1
3. Spotswood (7-2, 0-0 Valley): With as deep of a roster as it has had in recent memory, Spotswood has looked strong early on this season and is shaping up to be Rockbridge County's biggest competition for the Valley District title this year. Movement: —
4. Central (2-1, 1-0 Bull Run): Despite a loss to Sherando last week, the Falcons bounced back with an impressive Bull Run District sweep of Luray to make an early statement in league play and establish themselves as the favorites once again. Movement: +1
5. Riverheads (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been a slow start due to a lack of games for Riverheads thus far, but the Gladiators are an established program that has consistently made deep postseason runs at the Class 1 level in recent years. Movement: +1
6. Clarke County (2-2, 1-0 Bull Run): A thrilling five-set victory over Bull Run District foe East Rockingham shouldn't be overlooked as Clarke County now appears to be a team that could challenge Central for the district championship this season. Movement: +3
7. East Rockingham (3-5, 0-1 Bull Run): After starting to play some of their best volleyball early on, the Eagles faced a rough week with a sweep at the hands of rival Spotswood and a heartbreaking five-set loss on the road to Clarke County. Movement: -3
8. Luray (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run): The Bulldogs were impressive early on, led by standout Jaidyn McClung, but a sweep at the hands of Central showed this team needs to improve a bit in order to compete for a Bull Run District championship. Movement: —
9. Turner Ashby (5-4, 0-0 Valley): With wins in three of its last four matches, Turner Ashby is growing up before our eyes as it hopes to take another step forward in year No. 2 under head coach Brandi Baylor this season. Movement: +4
10. Wilson Memorial (2-2, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets had an up-and-down week and have struggled at points, but a win over Stuarts Draft to open up Shenandoah District play reminded folks why this program is so consistent. Movement: -3
11. Staunton (2-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The start to the season was relatively strong for Staunton, but the program has suddenly dropped four non-district matches in a row and faces a pivotal stretch ahead in order to get thinks back on track. Movement: -1
12. Stuarts Draft (1-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): It was a rough week for the Cougars, who are likely better than their record indicates, but the team has enough talent on its roster to make some noise in the Shenandoah District this year. Movement: -1
13. Broadway (5-4, 0-0 Valley): After a disappointing loss to Waynesboro to open the season, the Gobblers are suddenly playing much better and have been one of the hottest teams in the area over the past week or so of non-district action. Movement: +2
14. Waynesboro (2-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): A strong start to the season was brought down a bit with a loss to an impressive Grace Christian team, but the Little Giants will have a chance to complete a season sweep of Broadway tonight on the road. Movement: —
15. Mountain View (1-2, 0-1 Bull Run): After opening the season with a win, the Generals have now dropped back-to-back matches but this is a team that is much improved from past years and should surprise folks this season. Movement: -3
16. Buffalo Gap (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison are one of the hardest teams to figure out early on due to their domination of weaker non-district opponents, but they're a team that is hoping to surprise folks in a deep Shenandoah District. Movement: +1
17. Harrisonburg (1-2, 0-0 Valley): As another team with a lack of matches through two weeks on the slate, a brutal non-conference slate will pay dividends for the young Blue Streaks once they enter into Valley District competition. Movement: -1
18. Page County (1-4, 0-1 Bull Run): The Panthers are an inexperienced team that is being forced to learn on the fly and although the team may take some lumps early, this squad should be playing its best volleyball of the season by year's end. Movement: —
19. Strasburg (0-4, 0-1 Bull Run): Despite not getting a match victory yet this season, the Rams are already showing their progress by getting their first set wins last week in a pair of four-set losses to Warren County and Broadway. Movement: —
20. Eastern Mennonite (0-3, 0-1 Blue Ridge): The young Flames have yet to win a match this season, but they have shown tremendous progress through the first few weeks of the season and could be in shape to fare well in conference play. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.