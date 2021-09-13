1. Rockbridge County (7-1, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats continue to roll along, sweeping non-district foe Staunton in their only match last week. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (6-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Fort Defiance impressed with a dominant sweep of non-district rival Turner Ashby on Thursday. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (5-4, 3-0 Bull Run): As the Eagles get deeper into Bull Run play, they're looking more and more how we expected them to. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (5-4, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers dealt with adversity early, but picked up a pair of non-district wins last week to get on track. Movement: +1
5. Central (5-0, 3-0 Bull Run): As one of the biggest surprises in the area, the Falcons are now a legitimate contender in the Bull Run this year. Movement: +1
6. Riverheads (3-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators haven't played many matches this season, but have impressed when they've hit the court. Movement: +1
7. Luray (3-1, 1-1 Bull Run): After suffering its first loss of the season, Luray bounced back with a pair of dominant victories this past week. Movement: +1
8. Turner Ashby (5-5, 0-0 Valley): It was a rough week for Turner Ashby with back-to-back losses to opponents from the Shenandoah District. Movement: -4
9. Wilson Memorial (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have found their groove with three consecutive wins to move above .500. Movement: +3
10. Harrisonburg (2-2, 0-0 Valley): After an empty week of preparation, Harrisonburg's brutal non-district schedule continues tonight. Movement: +4
11. Stuarts Draft (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The up-and-down start to the season continued last week as Stuarts Draft earned a win over Broadway. Movement: +4
12. Staunton (2-7, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm are certainly improving and showed it with a five-set upset of Turner Ashby last week. Movement: +5
13. Broadway (6-2, 0-0 Valley): Although the Gobblers have impressed at times, consistency is proving to be an issue for this young team. Movement: -4
14. Buffalo Gap (5-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Buffalo Gap is off to a strong start with both of its losses coming to VHSL Class 2 runner-up Luray. Movement: -3
15. Rappahannock County (2-2, 2-1 Bull Run): The Panthers are proving to be a team in the upper echelon of Bull Run District early on. Movement: +3
16. Clarke County (3-2, 0-2 Bull Run): After an unbeaten start to the season, Clarke County has now dropped back-to-back Bull Run matches. Movement: -6
17. Page County (1-1, 1-1 Bull Run): The Panthers opened the season with a win, but were humbled by a sweep at the hands of East Rock. Movement: -4
18. Waynesboro (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been a brutal start for the Little Giants, who still remain shutdown due to COVID-19 protocols. Movement: -2
19. Madison County (2-2, 1-1 Bull Run): The Mountaineers earned their first Bull Run win of the year and may end up better than expected. Movement: +2
20. Eastern Mennonite (0-3, 0-1 Blue Ridge): Despite a winless start to the season, the Flames are showing steady growth in each match. Movement: -1
21. Mountain View (1-6, 0-3 Bull Run): The Generals find themselves in a recent slump after losses to Central and Page County this past week. Movement: -1
22. Strasburg (0-5, 0-2 Bull Run): A young Strasburg team continues to take its lumps early on and may be pressed to find a win on its schedule. Movement: —
