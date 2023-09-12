1. Rockbridge County (10-1, 1-0 Valley): Fresh off a thrilling five-set victory over rival Fort Defiance on Monday, the Wildcats have won six straight and remain in the top spot as district play is set to heat up.
2. Spotswood (9-1, 1-0 Valley): The Trailblazers have now reeled off seven straight wins and with a plethora of experience and talent on their roster, they could be primed to give Rockbridge County a push.
3. East Rockingham (7-3, 1-0 Valley): All of a sudden, East Rockingham has caught fire with four straight wins, including three consecutive sweeps, but have a couple of big tests up ahead.
4. Fort Defiance (5-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The young Indians are being forced to grow up on the fly but they may have taken their biggest step yet in a five-set loss to Rockbridge County on Monday.
5. Central (5-1, 2-0 Bull Run): As the early-season favorite in the Bull Run District, the duo of Bailey Sheetz and Peyton DiNardo has helped lead a talented group off to one of the area's best starts.
6. Turner Ashby (5-4, 0-0 Valley): The young Knights continuously show improvement as each week of the regular season passes and could emerge as a top three team in the Valley District by year's end.
7. Luray (6-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The red-hot Bulldogs have now reeled off four straight wins and continue to emerge as legitimate contender for both the Bull Run District and Region 2B championships this year.
8. Harrisonburg (6-2, 0-1 Valley): Having already doubled its win total from a season ago, it's hard not to be impressed with what Harrisonburg and second-year head coach Erin Brubaker have done.
9. Broadway (4-5, 0-1 Valley): There's no doubt the Gobblers play hard and despite dropping three of its last four, they should be a team that will continue to get better while competing in a tough district.
10. Wilson Memorial (2-4, 1-0 Shenandoah): It was a brutal start to the season for Wilson Memorial before snapping a four-game losing streak with an impressive win over Waynesboro to open league play.
11. Riverheads (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): As one of the more consistent Augusta County programs, the Gladiators are showcasing steady improvement and could challenge Fort for a league title.
12. Waynesboro (3-8, 0-1 Shenandoah): It's been a bit of an up-and-down season thus far for Waynesboro, which has lost four of five, but did manage to get a four-set victory over Broadway on Aug. 31.
13. Staunton (5-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): Perhaps the biggest mystery in the Shenandoah District is Staunton, which has managed to win three of its last four now but faces a much more formidable foe ahead.
14. Buffalo Gap (2-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison started off the season impressively but have suddenly lost three straight and are searching for some answers ahead of the start of district play.
15. Clarke County (2-5, 1-1 Bull Run): It's been a relatively slow start for Clarke County thus far, but this team has some legitimate talent on its roster and could sneak into Bull Run District contention.
16. Stuarts Draft (1-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars haven't taken the court since Aug. 31, but will be desperate to get their early-season issues fixed as they open up district play at Staunton.
17. Page County (2-5, 1-1 Bull Run): After some early-season struggles in non-district play, the Panthers opened up Bull Run District action with a sweep of Mountain view and appear much improved.
18. Mountain View (0-6, 0-2 Bull Run): The Generals are showing improvement slowly, but surely, and may have a chance at their first win when they take on winless Strasburg at home on Tuesday.
19. Strasburg (0-8, 0-2 Bull Run): It's been a rough season thus far for Strasburg, winning just two total sets in eight match, but there's a chance for a win this week as it gets set to take on Mountain View.
