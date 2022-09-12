1. Fort Defiance (9-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians have flexed their muscles as the area's top team so far this season and they'll have another opportunity this week as rival Rockbridge County, whose only loss is to the Indians, comes to Don Landes Gymnasium. Movement: —
2. Rockbridge County (8-1, 0-0 Valley): It could be the best match of the season taking place Tuesday at Fort Defiance as the Wildcats come to down determined to make up for a four-set loss to the Indians earlier this year as part of one of the area's best rivalries. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (8-2, 0-0 Valley): As one of the area's hottest teams over the past two weeks, the Trailblazers are showing tremendous depth and have now won six in a row. Movement: —
4. Central (3-2, 2-1 Bull Run): It hasn't been a perfect start to the season for the defending Region 2B champions, but the Falcons still remain the Bull Run District favorite. Movement: —
5. Riverheads (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators haven't played many matches through the first few weeks of the season, but have impressed when on the court. Movement: —
6. Clarke County (3-2, 2-0 Bull Run): With an experienced and athletic group on the court this season, Clarke County has emerged as a legitimate contender in Region 2B. Movement: —
7. East Rockingham (5-5, 2-1 Bull Run): After a rough week prior, the Eagles had a couple of impressive Bull Run District sweeps to get back on track in a big way. Movement: —
8. Luray (4-1, 1-1 Bull Run): The Bulldogs are a sleeper pick to make noise in Region 2B with arguably the area's best player and a solid assortment of talent around her. Movement: —
9. Wilson Memorial (3-2, 1-0 Shenandoah): Lauren Grove's squad is starting to take form after a trio of victories over solid non-district opponents to move back above .500. Movement: +1
10. Turner Ashby (5-6, 0-0 Valley): Suddenly in funk, Turner Ashby has lost three in a row and is looking to get back on track this week after some serious struggles. Movement: -1
11. Staunton (2-6, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm have lost five straight, but showcased the potential they have in a thrilling five-set loss to Rockbridge County at home. Movement: —
12. Waynesboro (3-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants proved their season-opening win wasn't a fluke with a five-set road victory to complete a season sweep of Broadway. Movement: +2
13. Stuarts Draft (1-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): After a week away, the Cougars are hoping to get back on track this week as they enter the heart of their Shenandoah District schedule. Movement: -1
14. Broadway (5-6, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers are headed in the right direction under first-year coach Colton Frey, but still going through some growing pains at the moment. Movement: -1
15. Mountain View (2-3, 1-2 Bull Run): As one of the most improved programs in the Shenandoah Valley, the Generals are coming off an impressive sweep of Page County. Movement: —
16. Buffalo Gap (3-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been an up-and-down start to the year for the Bison, who have struggled at times but have taken care of weaker opponents with ease. Movement: —
17. Harrisonburg (2-3, 0-0 Valley): There's still some questions about the Blue Streaks, but this team has managed to pick up some early wins that provided a glimpse of potential. Movement: —
18. Page County (1-6, 0-3 Bull Run): It's been a rough stretch of matches for Page County, but the Panthers are a young team that will look to improve each contest. Movement: —
19. Eastern Mennonite (1-3, 0-1 Blue Ridge): Fresh off their first win of the season, the young Flames are trending in the right direction and getting better every week. Movement: +1
20. Strasburg (0-6, 0-3 Bull Run): It's been a rough start to the season for the winless Rams, but the improvement shown gives this team optimism that a win will come. Movement: -1
