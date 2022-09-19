1. Fort Defiance (11-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Indians took a firm grasp on the top spot in the Shenandoah Valley last week, completing a season sweep of Rockbridge County and proving they’re a team capable of finding similar success to last year’s state quarterfinal squad. Movement: —
2. Rockbridge County (9-2, 0-0 Valley): Despite a season sweep at the hands of Fort Defiance, the Wildcats remain the favorite to win the Valley District this season. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (10-2, 0-0 Valley): The team that is most equipped to derail Rockbridge County this season is Spotswood, which enters tonight’s game against the Wildcats on an eight-match winning streak and has the experience necessary to make a legitimate run at the league title. Movement: —
4. East Rockingham (8-5, 5-1 Bull Run): All of a sudden, East Rockingham has regained its form with five straight Bull Run District victories to quickly move back up the standings. Movement: +3
5. Central (5-3, 4-2 Bull Run): After a frustrating four-set loss to East Rockingham, the Falcons bounced back with back-to-back wins over Clarke County and Rappahannock County. Movement: -1
6. Clarke County (5-3, 4-1 Bull Run): There’s no doubt Clarke County is a Bull Run District contender, but a four-set loss to Central proved they still have some things to improve on. Movement: —
7. Wilson Memorial (5-2, 3-0 Shenandoah): After back-to-back losses, the Green Hornets have reeled off five consecutive wins and will get a chance to show just how good they are with a big-time Shenandoah District match at league favorite Fort Defiance on Thursday. Movement: +2
8. Luray (5-3, 2-3 Bull Run): Despite a five-set loss to East Rockingham on Thursday, the Bulldogs proved they’re a team capable of playing with anyone in the Bull Run District. Movement: —
9. Turner Ashby (6-6, 0-0 Valley): With a relatively young squad, it has been an up-and-down season for Turner Ashby but the team snapped a three-match losing streak with a four-set non-district victory over Riverheads and have two more winnable matches coming up. Movement: +1
10. Waynesboro (4-6, 1-1 Shenandoah): The Little Giants remain the feel-good story of the Shenandoah Valley and opened up district play with a convincing sweep of Buffalo Gap. Movement: +2
11. Riverheads (2-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): It was a slow start to the season and things have suddenly went south for the Gladiators, who have lost three in a row in frustrating fashion. Movement: -6
12. Stuarts Draft (2-3, 1-1 Shenandoah): It has been a bit of an up-and-down start to the season for Stuarts Draft, but a four-set win over Staunton was impressive last week. Movement: +1
13. Staunton (2-9, 0-2 Shenandoah): After a solid start to the season, the Storm have now dropped eight in a row and are desperately seeking ways to get their season turned around. Movement: -2
14. Broadway (5-7, 0-0 Valley): In their first season under head coach Colton Frey, the Gobblers have showed significant growth but are now on a three-match losing streak. Movement: —
15. Mountain View (3-5, 2-4 Bull Run): After back-to-back wins over Strasburg and Page County, the Generals have dropped a pair of Bull Run matches to fall back below .500. Movement: —
16. Buffalo Gap (3-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): Back-to-back sweeps at the hands of Luray and Waynesboro set the Bison back a bit as this team continues to seek more consistency. Movement: —
17. Harrisonburg (2-4, 0-0 Valley): The inexperience and youth for the Blue Streaks has showed up at times for a team that now has lost two in a row and four of the last five. Movement: —
18. Page County (1-8, 0-5 Bull Run): The Panthers have shown progress in certain matches, but are in midst of a five-match losing streak and desperately seeking a turnaround victory. Movement: —
19. Eastern Mennonite (2-3, 0-1 Blue Ridge): It’s still early, but the Flames are already showing serious improvement and could put together a season better than expected. Movement: —
20. Strasburg (0-9, 0-6 Bull Run): The search for the first victory of the season is still on for Strasburg, but there are a number of winnable contests coming up on the schedule. Movement: —
