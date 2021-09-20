1. Rockbridge County (10-4, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats continue to use non-district tournament play to prepare them for what could be a deep postseason run, playing in the Endless Summer Classic at Virginia Beach this past weekend. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (8-1, 2-0 Shenandoah): Lani Goggin and Baylee Blalock have been some of the area's top players this season and the Indians are looking like a team destined to make some serious noise in the playoffs this season. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (7-5, 5-1 Bull Run): The Eagles have cruised early on this season, winning six straight at one point, but ran out of steam last week in a four-set road loss to Luray — their first setback in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (5-4, 0-0 Valley): After a week off to regroup and rest, the Trailblazers are back in action this week and looking to carry over momentum from back-to-back non-district wins from the week before. Movement: —
5. Central (7-1, 5-1 Bull Run): Although a loss to East Rockingham was frustrating, the Falcons bounced back strongly with a big victory over Clarke County and have established themselves as a legitimate district contender. Movement: —
6. Riverheads (4-5, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators have had a slow start to the season, but are finally getting into the swing of things and showcased their potential in a convincing win over rival Buffalo Gap last week. Movement: —
7. Luray (5-2, 3-2 Bull Run): As Luray continues to build its identity after the loss of key players, it finally seems to be hitting its stride and showed so in a four-set win over Bull Run District leader East Rockingham on Thursday. Movement: —
8. Wilson Memorial (5-3, 1-1 Shenandoah): Despite a loss to Fort Defiance that snapped a five-match winning streak, the Green Hornets are a team trending in the right direction and improving every night out. Movement: +1
9. Stuarts Draft (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars completed a season sweep of non-district foe Broadway and are appearing like a team that could quietly make some noise in the Shenandoah District if they stay consistent. Movement: +2
10. Turner Ashby (6-6, 0-0 Valley): After snapping a three-matching losing streak with a much-needed win over Page County, the Knights are looking to get back in a positive direction before district play begins. Movement: -2
11. Harrisonburg (2-3, 0-0 Valley): There haven't been a lot of matches for Harrisonburg this season, but the Blue Streaks are set to start playing more consistently in the upcoming weeks before Valley District play. Movement: -1
12. Staunton (2-9, 0-1 Shenandoah): It was a brutal week for the Storm, who had to face the top two teams in the area in Rockbridge County and Fort Defiance after just starting to build some positive momentum. Movement: —
13. Broadway (6-4, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers have now lost three matches in a row and four of their last five, but have showcased promise in each match and are playing competitively with everyone on their schedule this season. Movement: —
14. Madison County (5-2, 3-1 Bull Run): Don't be surprise to see Madison County continue to rise up the rankings after a pair of wins over Luray and William Monroe showcased just how dangerous this team can be. Movement: +5
15. Rappahannock County (3-3, 3-2 Bull Run): The Panthers are the definition of a middle-of-the-road team in the Bull Run District, but are looking like a serious contender at the Class 1 level this season. Movement: —
16. Clarke County (5-3, 2-3 Bull Run): Although the Eagles have shown flashes of greatness, their inability to stay consistent has hurt them and put them a notch below the contenders in the Bull Run District this season. Movement: —
17. Buffalo Gap (5-4, 0-2 Shenandoah): The Bison are suddenly falling fast as they have started Shenandoah District play with back-to-back frustrating losses to rivals Wilson Memorial and Riverheads. Movement: -3
18. Page County (1-4, 1-3 Bull Run): After opening the season with a win over Mountain View, the Panthers have now dropped four matches in a row and are struggling to build any sort of consistency. Movement: -1
19. Waynesboro (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants have, seemingly, been in quarantine for nearly a month but will finally have the chance to return to the court this week. Movement: -1
20. Eastern Mennonite (1-4, 1-2 Blue Ridge): Coming off their first win of the season over Miller School, the Flames are starting to showcase steady growth and more consistency in their first season under coach Meredith Hall. Movement: —
21. Mountain View (2-8, 1-5 Bull Run): After picking up their second victory of the season over Strasburg, the Generals are looking to build more consistency headed into the core of their Bull Run District schedule. Movement: —
22. Strasburg (0-8, 0-5 Bull Run): The Rams showcased their growth in a four-set loss to Mountain View, but have a rough stretch ahead and will have a hard time searching for their first victory of the season. Movement: —
