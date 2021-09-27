1. Rockbridge County (11-4, 1-0 Valley): The Wildcats opened up Valley District play with a clean sweep of Broadway and have, undoubtedly, established themselves as the favorite to win the league once again this season. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (11-1, 4-0 Shenandoah): As winners of six in a row, Fort Defiance is clicking at the right time behind the versatility of Baylee Blalock and the steady attack from outside hitters Lani Goggin and Ellie Cook. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (9-5, 7-1 Bull Run): The Eagles bounced back from their one hiccup in Bull Run District play with sweeps of Madison County and Mountain View last week to maintain their hold on first place in the district standings. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (7-4, 1-0 Valley): Things are trending in the right direction for the Trailblazers, who have won four in a row, as they continue to take steps forward and try to emerge as a threat to Rockbridge County in the Valley. Movement: —
5. Central (9-1, 6-1 Bull Run): Central's lone loss in Bull Run District play came to East Rockingham and the Falcons have looked the part of a team that could make serious noise in the Region 2B postseason this year. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (6-4, 2-1 Shenandoah): Despite a sweep at the hands of Spotswood last week, the Green Hornets have established themselves as the second-best team in the Shenandoah District so far this season. Movement: +2
7. Riverheads (5-6, 2-1 Shenandoah): The Gladiators still have some work to do, as shown in a sweep to Fort Defiance, but are slowly getting better and will still be a force in Class 1 when the postseason rolls around. Movement: -1
8. Luray (6-3, 4-3 Bull Run): One of the hardest teams in the area to figure out is Luray, which has dealt with consistency issues throughout the season and it showed last week with a disappointing loss to Clarke County. Movement: -1
9. Madison County (7-3, 5-2 Bull Run): The Mountaineers are not a team to sleep on and have proven capable of playing with almost anyone in the Bull Run District after picking up two more league victories last week. Movement: +5
10. Clarke County (6-4, 3-4 Bull Run): Consistency has been an issue for Clarke County as well, which defeated Luray last week in a big Bull Run District match but fell to Madison County just a few nights later. Movement: +6
11. Buffalo Gap (8-4, 2-2 Shenandoah): The Bison seem to be back on track after a couple of losses, reeling off three straight wins over Nelson County, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro to get things trending in a positive direction. Movement: +6
12. Stuarts Draft (4-4, 0-2 Shenandoah): Outside of a non-district victory over Harrisonburg, it was a rough week for the Cougars with back-to-back losses to Buffalo Gap and Fort Defiance to open up Shenandoah District play. Movement: -3
13. Broadway (6-6, 0-1 Valley): The Gobblers had a tough week against the area's top two teams in Fort Defiance and Rockbridge County, but will look to bounce back this week as they take on a pair of Rockingham County opponents. Movement: —
14. Turner Ashby (6-8, 0-1 Valley): Turner Ashby has now lost five of six overall and are struggling to put a consistent effort together for an entire match after a strong start to the season. Movement: -4
15. Harrisonburg (3-4, 0-0 Valley): The Blue Streaks managed to pick up a non-district win over Culpeper late last week, but have struggled with consistency during their light schedule to open up the season. Movement: -4
16. Rappahannock County (4-4, 4-3 Bull Run): Rappahannock County is another team that's had an up-and-down season but the Panthers have been able to compete in the Bull Run and will make serious noise in Class 1. Movement: -1
17. Staunton (2-11, 0-3 Shenandoah): After earning a couple of wins that showed flashes of potential, the Storm have now dropped five in a row and are trending toward the bottom of the Shenandoah District standings. Movement: -5
18. Page County (1-6, 1-5 Bull Run): The Panthers have now dropped six matches in a row since opening the season with a win and will have their work cut out for them as they continue into Bull Run District play. Movement: —
19. Waynesboro (0-2, 0-2 Valley): In their first action on the court in nearly a month, the Little Giants showed they need to shake off some rust in a disappointing sweep at the hands of Buffalo Gap. Movement: —
20. Eastern Mennonite (1-5, 1-3 Blue Ridge): The firepower simply hasn't been there consistently for the Flames early this season as the team has struggled to string together any sort of consecutive victories. Movement: —
21. Mountain View (2-9, 1-6 Bull Run): The Generals are showing improvement but a sweep at the hands of first-place East Rockingham certainly didn't help get them turned around in a positive direction. Movement: —
22. Strasburg (0-9, 0-6 Bull Run): The struggle continues for the winless Rams, who fell to Rappahannock County last week and were forced to postpone a match against one-win Page County due to a shortage of officials. Movement: —
