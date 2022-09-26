1. Fort Defiance (13-1, 3-0 Shenandoah): The Indians continued their stellar season with a four-set win over Wilson Memorial to take over sole possession of first place in the Shenandoah District. Movement: —
2. Spotswood (13-2, 2-0 Valley): With standout Dani Kunkle leading the way, Spotswood has now won 11 straight and is in the driver's seat in the Valley District after a win over Rockbridge County. Movement: +1
3. East Rockingham (10-5, 7-1 Bull Run): The Eagles are starting to look like last year's historic state quarterfinal squad with wins in seven straight matches to take over first place in the Bull Run District. Movement: +1
4. Rockbridge County (10-4, 1-1 Valley): It's been a unique time for Rockbridge County, which dropped two straight last week but bounced back with a Valley District sweep of Harrisonburg. Movement: -2
5. Wilson Memorial (7-3, 4-1 Shenandoah): Despite a four-set loss to Fort Defiance, there's no doubt the Green Hornets have established themselves as one of the area's top teams. Movement: +2
6. Central (6-3, 5-2 Bull Run): Another Bull Run District team heating up, the Falcons have now won three in a row and are playing good volleyball at the perfect time. Movement: -1
7. Luray (6-4, 3-4 Bull Run): The Bulldogs continue to be up and down, like several other teams, getting a win over Clarke County before falling to Rappahannock County on the road. Movement: +1
8. Clarke County (6-4, 5-2 Bull Run): The roller coaster of a season continued for Clarke County with a big win over Madison County and a frustrating loss to Luray. Movement: -2
9. Turner Ashby (7-6, 0-0 Valley): The Knights continue to show improvement in their second year under head coach Brandi Baylor and have now won two in a row. Movement: —
10. Waynesboro (4-7, 1-1 Shenandoah): It was a rough week for Waynesboro, which faced a pair of top opponents and came up short against Fort Defiance and Spotswood. Movement: —
11. Stuarts Draft (4-4, 2-2 Shenandoah): It's been a solid start to the season for the Cougars, who fell to Fort Defiance but defeated Harrisonburg and have won two of their last three overall. Movement: +1
12. Broadway (6-8, 0-1 Valley): The Gobblers got a much-needed win over Strasburg to end a losing streak, but were quickly swept by Spotswood in their Valley District opener two nights later. Movement: +2
13. Mountain View (4-6, 3-5 Bull Run): The much-improved Generals got a win over struggling Page County, but have lost three of their last four overall and are losing ground in the district standings. Movement: +2
14. Buffalo Gap (5-5, 1-2 Shenandoah): It was a strong overall week for Buffalo Gap, who hasn't put together more than two wins in a row this year but did get a pair of victories last week. Movement: +2
15. Riverheads (3-5, 1-2 Shenandoah): One of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah District is finally going through a struggle with losses in five of its last six matches. Movement: -4
16. Staunton (2-12, 0-3 Shenandoah): There were signs of potential for this team early in the year, but 11 losses in a row have sent this team into the basement of the Shenandoah District. Movement: -3
17. Harrisonburg (2-7, 0-1 Valley): After and up-and-down start to the season, the Blue Streaks have now dropped four straight and are desperately seeking a bounce-back win. Movement: —
18. Eastern Mennonite (4-4, 2-2 Blue Ridge): The young Flames are continuing to trend in the right direction after back-to-back wins moved them back to .500 on the season. Movement: +1
19. Strasburg (1-11, 1-7 Bull Run): The Rams were slowly showing improvement throughout the first half of the year and it paid off with the team earning its first win of the season last week. Movement: +1
20. Page County (1-11, 0-8 Bull Run): Hard times have come upon the Panthers, who have now lost eight in a row, including a four-set loss at the hands of previously winless Strasburg. Movement: -2
