1. Fort Defiance (15-1, 5-0 Shenandoah): The Indians remain atop the rankings on a 10-match winning streak and with no sign of being slowed down any time in the near future. Movement: —
2. Spotswood (16-2, 3-0 Valley): With 14 wins in a row, the Trailblazers are now in the driver's seat in the Valley District and have emerged as a threat to Fort Defiance in Region 3C. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (12-5, 9-1 Bull Run): The Eagles have now reeled off nine straight victories and are in control of the Bull Run District after some early-season struggles. Movement: —
4. Rockbridge County (12-4, 1-1 Valley): Despite some midseason setbacks, Rockbridge County is still having a strong season and will surely be a contender when Region 3C play rolls around. Movement: —
5. Wilson Memorial (9-4, 5-1 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss to Spotswood, but bounced back with a sweep of non-district foe Alleghany County on Monday. Movement: —
6. Central (10-3, 8-2 Bull Run): With wins in seven straight matches, Central is quickly rising to the top of the Bull Run District and, once again, proving to be East Rockingham's biggest challenger. Movement: —
7. Turner Ashby (10-6, 1-0 Valley): Don't look now, but here comes Turner Ashby with five straight wins and a district-opening victory over Broadway that has taken folks by surprise. Movement: +2
8. Clarke County (7-6, 6-3 Bull Run): The Eagles have been up and down at times this season, but have proven throughout the year that they can play with anyone in Region 2B. Movement: —
9. Luray (8-6, 4-6 Bull Run): It was a rough week for Luray, which dropped back-to-back games to Central and Strasburg, but the Bulldogs bounced back Monday by taking care of business in a sweep of Stuarts Draft. Movement: -2
10. Stuarts Draft (6-5, 3-2 Shenandoah): The Cougars had won three in a row before a sweep at the hands of Luray on Monday and have established themselves as the Shenandoah District's third-best team. Movement: +1
11. Waynesboro (4-11, 1-3 Shenandoah): There's no team that's more improved than Waynesboro this season, but the Little Giants have now lost five in a row and are desperately seeking a win. Movement: -1
12. Broadway (7-9, 0-2 Valley): The Gobblers picked up a much-needed win over Eastern Mennonite on Thursday, but remain searching for their first Valley District win this season. Movement: —
13. Mountain View (4-8, 3-7 Bull Run): The improved Generals are in a bit of a rough stretch, dropping three straight and trending in the wrong direction in the Bull Run District standings. Movement: —
14. Riverheads (4-7, 2-3 Shenandoah): The Gladiators certainly have taken a bit of a step back this season, but did pick up a big win over Waynesboro last week to earn their second Shenandoah District victory. Movement: +1
15. Buffalo Gap (5-7, 1-4 Shenandoah): Consistency remains an issue for Buffalo Gap, which has now lost three of four, including a setback at the hands of struggling Staunton last week. Movement: -1
16. Staunton (3-14, 1-4 Shenandoah): The Storm finally got a win with a victory over Buffalo Gap, but this team has struggled collectively and remains in the bottom of the Shenandoah District standings. Movement: —
17. Eastern Mennonite (5-6, 3-3 Blue Ridge): Despite being extremely young and inexperienced, the Flames continue to make strides and are putting together a solid season in the Blue Ridge Conference. Movement: +1
18. Strasburg (2-12, 2-8 Bull Run): The Rams have suddenly won two of three and are a much-improved squad from the one that started the year with 11 straight losses. Movement: +1
19. Harrisonburg (2-9, 0-2 Valley): After showing some promise early in the season, the young Blue Streaks have now dropped six in a row and may be in for a difficult stretch in the weeks ahead. Movement: -2
20. Page County (2-13, 0-10 Bull Run): Although the Panthers snapped a 10-match losing streak with a sweep of Randolph-Macon Academy on Monday, this team still has work to do to experience more wins. Movement: —
