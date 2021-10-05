1. Rockbridge County (13-4, 2-0 Valley): The Wildcats continue to dominate teams locally and are building the type of depth this season and that has made the RCHS program so consistently dangerous under coach Amanda McCoy. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (14-2, 6-0 Shenandoah): Outside of a pair of losses to Rockbridge County, the Indians have taken care of business this season and are dominating Shenandoah District opponents thus far. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (11-5, 9-1 Bull Run): The Eagles have won four in a row and continue to cruise through Bull Run District play, but will have a big one Thursday when they welcome Central to town for a Bull Run District rematch. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (11-4, 3-0 Valley): Spotswood has been as impressive as anyone recently with eight straight wins, but will face their stiffest test yet when they travel to Lexington to take on first-place Rockbridge County on Tuesday. Movement: —
5. Central (12-1, 8-1 Bull Run): Since a loss to East Rockingham, the Falcons have won seven matches in a row and are setting up a big-time rematch on Thursday in Elkton in a game that could decide the district title. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (8-5, 4-1 Bull Run): Despite a loss to Spotswood on Monday, the Green Hornets have impressed as of late and emerged as the second-best team in a loaded Shenandoah District this season. Movement: —
7. Luray (9-4, 6-4 Bull Run): The Bulldogs are a team that has played well against the area's top teams and had letdowns against weaker opponents, but don't be surprised if this team hits its stride as postseason play begins. Movement: +1
8. Riverheads (6-7, 2-2 Shenandoah): After some struggles early in the season, the Gladiators showed off the progress they've made with an impressive sweep of non-district opponent Rappahannock County on Monday at home. Movement: -1
9. Buffalo Gap (8-5, 2-3 Shenandoah): Taking a set from first-place Fort Defiance is a small victory in itself, but the Bison look the part of a legitimate playoff team that could make a deep run at the Class 1 level this season. Movement: +2
10. Madison County (8-4, 6-3 Bull Run): The Mountaineers were beginning to emerge as a sleeper in the Bull Run District, but an upset loss to Page County showed this team is still struggling to maintain consistency in a match. Movement: -1
11. Turner Ashby (7-8, 1-1 Valley): In their lone game last week, the Knights put together one of their most impressive efforts of the season with a convincing sweep of rival Broadway to earn their first Valley District victory of the year. Movement: +3
12. Clarke County (7-6, 4-5 Bull Run): Despite taking care of business against a struggling Mountain View team, a pair of losses to East Rockingham and Warren County showed Clarke County still has work to do. Movement: -2
13. Staunton (4-11, 2-3 Shenandoah): The Storm have now put together back-to-back wins over Shenandoah District opponents Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft and could be surprisingly competitive in one of the area's top leagues. Movement: +4
14. Rappahannock County (5-7, 5-5 Bull Run): The Panthers continue to be an up-and-down team struggling with consistency, but they have been able to win against weaker opponents when their expected to this season. Movement: +2
15. Stuarts Draft (4-7, 0-4 Shenandoah): After a strong start to the season, Stuarts Draft now finds itself in a major slump and has yet to find a win in the tough Shenandoah District with four consecutive losses in league play. Movement: -3
16. Broadway (6-9, 0-3 Valley): The Gobblers' struggles are continuing as they've now lost eight matches in a row and have looked like a far cry from the team that opened the season with wins in six of their first seven matches. Movement: -3
17. Harrisonburg (3-7, 0-2 Valley): As the Blue Streaks get entrenched into Valley District play, they hope to finally put some wins together in a five-team league that features a pair of inconsistent teams in Turner Ashby and Broadway. Movement: -2
18. Page County (2-8, 2-7 Bull Run): The Panthers managed to snap an eight-match losing streak with an upset of Madison County, but still have work to do if they hope to make any sort of run at the postseason this year. Movement: —
19. Waynesboro (0-6, 0-3 Shenandoah): The Little Giants have yet to win a game this season and it's hard to see their fortunes changing any time soon after being stuck in quarantine for nearly four weeks earlier this season. Movement: —
20. Mountain View (3-12, 2-9 Bull Run): Mountain View's five-set loss to Strasburg on Monday was a tough blow, but the Generals did manage to get a win over Page County last week and move their win total to three this season. Movement: +1
21. Strasburg (1-11, 1-8 Bull Run): The Rams' steady progress throughout the season finally paid off on Monday as they rallied from a two-set deficit to earn their first win of the season in a five-set victory over Mountain View. Movement: +1
22. Eastern Mennonite (1-8, 1-6 Blue Ridge): The young Flames are struggling to find consistency throughout the course of a match and are a program now in a bit of a rebuild under first-year coach Meredith Hall. Movement: -2
