1. Fort Defiance (16-1, 6-0 Shenandoah): The Indians continue to dominant Shenandoah District play, now on an 11-match winning streak and flexing their muscles as the area's top team without a doubt. Movement: —
2. Spotswood (17-2, 4-0 Valley): There's no team that's been hotter over the past month of the season as the Trailblazers have reeled off 15 straight victories and are doing it in a number of impressive ways. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (14-5, 11-1 Bull Run): Don't look now, but East Rockingham may be set for another deep postseason run as winners of 11 straight, including a four-set victory over Central last week. Movement: —
4. Rockbridge County (14-4, 3-1 Valley): Although the Wildcats haven't been as sharp as we're used to seeing at times this season, they've now won five in a row and are still a legitimate Region 3C contender. Movement: —
5. Central (11-4, 9-3 Bull Run): The Falcons came up short in a four-set loss at the hands of East Rockingham last week, but this team has won eight of nine overall and will contend in Region 2B. Movement: +1
6. Wilson Memorial (9-5, 5-2 Shenandoah): After gaining steam and appearing as the undisputed No. 2 team in the Shenandoah District, the Green Hornets suffered a surprising sweep at the hands of Riverheads. Movement: -1
7. Turner Ashby (10-8, 1-2 Valley): The Knights were picking up momentum with five straight victories, including one to open Valley District play, but have now dropped two straight and are hoping to bounce back. Movement: —
8. Clarke County (9-6, 8-3 Bull Run): The up-and-down season for Clarke County continued throughout last week as the Eagles bounced back from a loss to Warren County with two straight district victories. Movement: —
9. Luray (9-6, 5-6 Bull Run): The Bulldogs are another team that's been on a bit of a roller coaster this season, but this teams appears to be headed in the right direction after back-to-back wins last week. Movement: —
10. Riverheads (6-7, 4-3 Shenandoah): After what's been a surprisingly slow start to the season, the Gladiators have now won three of four, including a pair of big-time Shenandoah District rivalry wins. Movement: +4
11. Stuarts Draft (7-6, 4-3 Shenandoah): It was a rough week overall for Stuarts Draft, which dropped back-to-back games to Luray and Riverheads but remains in the middle of the pack in the Shenandoah. Movement: -1
12. Broadway (8-10, 1-3 Valley): The Gobblers suffered a disappointing loss to Rockbridge County, but have still won two of their last three and are showcasing steady growth under a first-year head coach. Movement: —
13. Mountain View (5-9, 4-8 Bull Run): After going through a bit of a rough stretch in recent weeks, the Generals snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Strasburg last week in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
14. Buffalo Gap (6-8, 2-5 Shenandoah): The Bison snapped a three-game skid with a much-needed win over Waynesboro and continue to show they're a team capable of making noise when clicking on all cylinders. Movement: +1
15. Waynesboro (5-12, 2-4 Shenandoah): One of the area's feel-good stories this season has been Waynesboro's improvement, but the Little Giants have suddenly lost six of seven overall. Movement: -4
16. Eastern Mennonite (5-8, 2-4 Blue Ridge): The Flames continue to show steady growth throughout the year, despite a record below .500, using depth and balance to consistently gain surprising victories. Movement: +1
17. Staunton (3-16, 1-6 Shenandoah): A rough season has continued for Staunton, despite steady improvement, as the Storm have dropped three straight and are sinking in the Shenandoah District standings. Movement: -1
18. Strasburg (2-14, 2-10 Bull Run): After gaining some positive momentum the week prior, Strasburg faced a reality check last week with a pair of Bull Run District losses to Mountain View and Madison County. Movement: —
19. Harrisonburg (3-10, 0-3 Valley): It's been a rough stretch for Harrisonburg as of late, but the Blue Streaks battled Broadway well and snapped a seven-game losing streak by defeating Culpeper County. Movement: —
20. Page County (2-15, 0-12 Bull Run): The Panthers got a much-needed victory with a win over Randolph-Macon Academy last week to snap a 10-match losing streak and gain some confidence. Movement: —
(1) comment
Someone told me that Fort was also the top-rated team in Region 3C too.
