1. Rockbridge County (15-4, 4-0 Valley): The Wildcats have now won five in a row and seven of their last eight and are the clear-cut Valley District favorite. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (15-2, 7-0 Shenandoah): Since suffering its second loss of the season to Rockbridge County, Fort Defiance has won four matches in a row. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (12-6, 10-2 Bull Run): After a disappointing sweep at the hands of Page County, the Eagles bounced back with a big win over Central. Movement: —
4. Spotswood (11-5, 3-1 Valley): Despite snapping an eight-match winning streak with a loss to Rockbridge County, the Trailblazers are playing well. Movement: —
5. Central (13-2, 9-2 Bull Run): A loss to East Rockingham snapped an eight-match winning streak, but Central remains one of the top teams in Region 2B. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (10-5, 6-1 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have won five of their last six, including wins last week over Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro. Movement: —
7. Luray (11-4, 7-4 Bull Run): All of a sudden, Luray seems to have found its rhythm with wins in four straight matches and five of its last six overall. Movement: —
8. Riverheads (8-7, 4-2 Shenandoah): The Gladiators are trending in a positive direction with four straight wins in Shenandoah District play. Movement: —
9. Turner Ashby (8-9, 2-2 Valley): After back-to-back wins in Valley District play, the Knights suffered a humbling sweep at the hands of Rockbridge County. Movement: +2
10. Madison County (8-5, 6-4 Bull Run): The Mountaineers suffered a loss to Luray last week and remain a team that has struggled with consistency at times. Movement: —
11. Clarke County (9-6, 6-5 Bull Run): It's been an up-and-down year, but last week was good for the Eagles with a pair of Bull Run District victories. Movement: +1
12. Staunton (5-12, 3-4 Shenandoah): All of a sudden, the Storm are playing well again with wins in three of their last four matches. Movement: +1
13. Buffalo Gap (8-7, 2-5 Shenandoah): The Bison were playing well, but have suddenly lost three in a row to Shenandoah District opponents. Movement: -4
14. Rappahannock County (5-8, 5-6 Bull Run): Rappahannock County's struggles have continued recently with three straight losses in district play. Movement: —
15. Stuarts Draft (4-8, 0-5 Shenandoah): The Cougars are another area team in a bit of trouble as of late, now caught in a five-match losing streak. Movement: —
16. Harrisonburg (4-8, 1-2 Valley): A sweep of Broadway was much-needed for a Blue Streaks team that has still lost five of its last six matches overall. Movement: +1
17. Page County (3-9, 3-8 Bull Run): The Panthers managed to pull off a sweep of first-place East Rockingham that was their best match of the year. Movement: +1
18. Broadway (7-10, 0-4 Valley): Despite a non-district win over East Hardy last week, the Gobblers are struggling with losses in nine of the last 10. Movement: -2
19. Mountain View (3-13, 2-10 Bull Run): The Generals are in a bit of trouble recently, dropping seven of their last eight matches overall. Movement: +1
20. Strasburg (1-11, 1-8 Bull Run): After earning their first win of the season in a victory over Mountain View, the Rams were off the rest of the week. Movement: +1
21. Waynesboro (0-8, 0-5 Shenandoah): The Little Giants continue to struggle after an extended quarantine and have yet to win a set this season. Movement: -2
