1. Fort Defiance (18-1, 8-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are slowly closing in on a perfect regular season in the Shenandoah District and enter this week riding an impressive 13-match winning streak. Movement: —
2. Spotswood (19-2, 6-0 Valley): The area's hottest team is on a 17-match winning streak and has a chance to clinch the Valley District regular-season title with a win over Rockbridge County on Tuesday. Movement: —
3. East Rockingham (16-6, 13-2 Bull Run): The Eagles suffered a hiccup with a loss to Luray, but have still won 13 of their last 14 overall and have clinched the Bull Run District regular-season championship. Movement: —
4. Rockbridge County (15-5, 4-1 Valley): Despite a non-district loss to Region 3C power Hidden Valley, the Wildcats have won six of their last seven and have a big one against Spotswood coming up this week. Movement: —
5. Wilson Memorial (11-5, 7-2 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets bounced back from a disappointing loss to Riverheads with back-to-back victories and are shaping up as a contender in Region 3C this season. Movement: +1
6. Central (13-5, 11-4 Bull Run): It's been an up-and-down run over the past couple of weeks for Central, but there's no doubt the Falcons are a threat in both the Bull Run District and Region 2B tournaments. Movement: -1
7. Turner Ashby (11-8, 2-2 Valley): Quietly, the Knights have put together a solid couple of weeks on the court with wins in six of their last eight to establish themselves as the No. 3 team in the Valley District. Movement: —
8. Clarke County (10-7, 9-4 Bull Run): The Eagles suffered a difficult loss to Central, but took care of business against struggling Strasburg and have now won three of their last four overall. Movement: —
9. Luray (10-7, 6-7 Bull Run): As one of the area's hardest teams to figure out this season, last week proved why as Luray defeated East Rockingham but followed it up with a disappointing loss to Mountain View. Movement: —
10. Riverheads (8-7, 5-3 Shenandoah): The Gladiators are shaping up to be a contender at the Class 1 level once again, riding a four-match winning streak at the moment that includes some impressive sweeps. Movement: —
11. Mountain View (7-10, 5-9 Bull Run): A much-improved Mountain View team continues to open eyes, defeating Luray last week to remind folks just how dangerous it can be when playing to its full potential. Movement: +2
12. Broadway (8-12, 1-5 Valley): It's been a bit of a rough stretch for Broadway as it has entered Valley District playing, losing three straight and five of their last seven to fall toward the bottom of the standings. Movement: —
13. Stuarts Draft (8-8, 5-4 Shenandoah): The Cougars are a solid team, but have struggled as of late with losses in four of their last six despite some strong individual performances throughout their roster. Movement: -2
14. Buffalo Gap (6-10, 2-7 Shenandoah): Shenandoah District play hasn't been particularly kind to the Bison, who have lost five of their last six, but there's plenty of reason to believe a turnaround is possible. Movement: —
15. Waynesboro (5-13, 2-6 Shenandoah): The Little Giants are a much-improved team this season, but have lost five of their last six and face a difficult stretch ahead in the final weeks of the regular season. Movement: —
16. Eastern Mennonite (6-9, 2-4 Blue Ridge Athletic): After going through some struggles, Eastern Mennonite got a much-needed confidence-boosting win on Saturday over King Abdullah at home. Movement: —
17. Staunton (3-18, 1-8 Shenandoah): The Storm are in a bit of a rebuild this season and have quickly fallen to the bottom of the Shenandoah District standings with five consecutive league losses. Movement: —
18. Harrisonburg (3-13, 0-5 Valley): There have been a number of close matches throughout Valley District play, but the young Blue Streaks haven't quite been able to get over the hump this season. Movement: +1
19. Strasburg (2-16, 2-12 Bull Run): Although the Rams have been a team that has shown significant growth, they now find themselves on a four-match losing streak as the regular season winds down. Movement: -1
20. Page County (3-17, 0-14 Bull Run): It's been a long fall for Page County, but the Panthers have continued to show improvement and had it pay off with a win over Randolph-Macon Academy on Friday. Movement: —
