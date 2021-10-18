1. Rockbridge County (19-4, 6-0 Valley): The Wildcats continue to roll with nine straight wins, including two in a doubleheader against Northside last week. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (17-2, 9-0 Shenandoah): Outside of Rockbridge County, no one has been able to stop Fort Defiance, which has won 12 of its last 13. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (14-5, 5-1 Valley): The Trailblazers have now won 11 of their last 12 behind the strong 1-2 punch of Gabby Atwell and Sydney Litwiller. Movement: +1
4. East Rockingham (14-7, 12-3 Bull Run): An loss to Madison County may have eliminated East Rockingham's chances at winning a Bull Run District title. Movement: -1
5. Central (15-2, 11-2 Bull Run): As one of the more consistent teams in the area, the Falcons are now in the driver's seat to win the Bull Run District. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (11-6, 7-2 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets have established themselves as the second-best team in the Shenandoah District. Movement: —
7. Riverheads (10-8, 5-3 Shenandoah): Riverheads is playing its best volleyball of late and should make a deep run in Class 1 again this season. Movement: +1
8. Madison County (11-5, 8-4 Bull Run): With wins in three straight and five of their last seven, the Mountaineers are a team trending in the right direction. Movement: +2
9. Clarke County (11-7, 8-6 Bull Run): The Eagles have won four of five and are playing well following an important district win over Luray this past week. Movement: +2
10. Luray (11-6, 7-6 Bull Run): It was a difficult week for a Luray team that was playing well after suddenly dropping back-to-back Bull Run District matches. Movement: -3
11. Turner Ashby (9-10, 2-3 Valley): Despite losses in four of the last six matches, the Knights have a favorable schedule to finish their district slate. Movement: -2
12. Staunton (5-13, 3-5 Shenandoah): In their only match of the week, the Storm suffered a sweep at the hands of district rival Wilson Memorial. Movement: —
13. Buffalo Gap (9-8, 3-6 Shenandoah): A win over Stuarts Draft was a good morale boost, but the Bison have still lost four of their last five overall. Movement: —
14. Rappahannock County (6-8, 6-6 Bull Run): The Panthers came off an extended quarantine and defeated winless Strasburg in their only match. Movement: —
15. Stuarts Draft (6-9, 2-6 Shenandoah): Wins over Waynesboro were impressive, but the Cougars have still lost six of their last eight overall. Movement: —
16. Harrisonburg (4-10, 1-4 Valley): The Blue Streaks lost both matches last week and have dropped seven of their last eight matches overall. Movement: —
17. Broadway (8-12, 0-6 Valley): A thrilling five-set win over Eastern Mennonite was needed for morale as the Gobblers prepare for the postseason. Movement: +1
18. Eastern Mennonite (2-10, 2-7 Blue Ridge): The Flames earned their second win of the season with a convincing home sweep of Carlisle. Movement: +3
19. Page County (3-11, 3-9 Bull Run): It's been a rough season for Page County, which has now lost three in a row and four of its last five. Movement: -2
20. Mountain View (3-13, 2-10 Bull Run): The Generals have been in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, but return to action this week. Movement: -1
21. Strasburg (1-15, 1-12 Bull Run): Since earning their first win of the season, the Rams have now lost four in a row in Bull Run District play. Movement: -1
22. Waynesboro (0-11, 0-7 Shenandoah): The Little Giants finally won a set against Stuarts Draft, but have yet to get a victory in a full match this year. Movement: -1
