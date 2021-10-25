1. Rockbridge County (21-4, 8-0 Valley): The Wildcats swept Spotswood for their fifth consecutive Valley District title and have won 11 matches in a row. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (19-2, 11-0 Shenandoah): Closing in on an unbeaten season in Shenandoah District play, the Indians have now won 14 of 15 overall. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (15-6, 6-2 Valley): Despite a loss to Rockbridge County, the Trailblazers are playing well with wins in 12 of their last 14 matches. Movement: —
4. East Rockingham (15-7, 13-3 Bull Run): The Eagles wrapped up the Bull Run District regular-season title with a clean road sweep of Mountain View. Movement: —
5. Central (17-3, 13-3 Bull Run): Despite a loss to Madison County in the final week, the Falcons have won four of their last five entering tournament play. Movement: —
6. Riverheads (13-8, 8-3 Shenandoah): With four wins in a row, including a victory over Wilson Memorial, the Gladiators suddenly look much improved. Movement: +1
7. Wilson Memorial (11-7, 7-3 Shenandoah): Wilson Memorial has found itself in an up-and-down stretch, including a loss to Riverheads last week. Movement: -1
8. Clarke County (13-7, 10-6 Bull Run): Don't look now but here comes Clarke County, which has won six of seven entering the district tournament. Movement: +1
9. Madison County (13-6, 10-5 Bull Run): The Mountaineers earned a big-time win over Central that proved how dangerous they can be in the playoffs. Movement: -1
10. Turner Ashby (11-11, 4-4 Valley): With wins in three of their last four matches, the Knights are back on track ahead of regional play next week. Movement: +1
11. Luray (11-8, 7-8 Bull Run): The Bulldogs are reeling a bit with four straight disappointing losses to close the regular season. Movement: -1
12. Staunton (6-14, 4-6 Shenandoah): Staunton has solidified itself in the No. 4 spot of the Shenandoah District after another win over Stuarts Draft. Movement: —
13. Buffalo Gap (10-8, 4-6 Shenandoah): After a rough stretch in district play, the Bison have put together back-to-back impressive victories. Movement: —
14. Rappahannock County (7-11, 7-8 Bull Run): A win over Luray was solid, but the Panthers then lost three in a row and have dropped six of the last eight. Movement: —
15. Page County (6-11, 6-9 Bull Run): Suddenly, the Panthers seem to be figuring things out with four straight Bull Run District wins to close the year. Movement: +4
16. Stuarts Draft (6-11, 2-8 Shenandoah): Stuarts Draft continues to struggle with losses in 8 of its last 10 and both wins coming over Waynesboro. Movement: -1
17. Harrisonburg (4-13, 1-6 Valley): The Blue Streaks are another Valley District team struggling with losses in five straight and nine of their last 10. Movement: -1
18. Broadway (8-13, 0-7 Valley): With losses in 12 of their last 14 matches, the Gobblers will need a major turnaround before regional play begins. Movement: -1
19. Eastern Mennonite (3-10, 2-7 Blue Ridge): The Flames are a team that improved as the season went along and enters tournament play confident. Movement: -1
20. Mountain View (3-15, 2-12 Bull Run): The Generals have lost four in a row and nine of 10 as they prepare for the Bull Run District tournament. Movement: —
21. Strasburg (1-18, 1-15 Bull Run): Since earning its only win of the season, Strasburg has now dropped seven Bull Run District matches in a row. Movement: —
22. Waynesboro (0-16, 0-10 Shenandoah): The Little Giants have had an unfortunate season, but have continued to play hard despite not earning a win. Movement: —
