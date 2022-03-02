LURAY — Following Joe Lucas' first year as the coach of the Luray girls basketball team — one that ended with a strong overall record and several playoff wins under his belt — he admitted now that, in some ways, he thought it'd be easy.
"I thought it was always going to be like that," Lucas said. "Turns out, it wasn't."
The Bulldogs went through some struggles the next couple of years as Lucas tried to get the program turned back around.
Eventually, he started to establish the culture he envisioned and the arrival of a strong, talented freshman class for both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons quickly got Luray back on track.
As the Bulldogs now prepare to host Brunswick in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at LHS, they've emerged as one of the premier Class 2 programs in the state.
"This group that’s seniors now — I remember, when they were freshmen, they’d come in every time the gym was open," Lucas said. "That’s when I was like, ‘OK. We may not win now, but eventually this thing is going to flip.’ It just sort of gradually built. It makes it so much more fun, though, when you have kids in here working and you can see that light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Luray seniors — Emilee Weakley, Averie Alger, Lexie Vile, Olivia Good, Amber Tharpe and Trinity Belton — said they've played together since they were young, giving them the type of chemistry that isn't built overnight.
But a talented junior class in Jaidyn McClung, Lindsay, Bly and Bailey Ancell came in behind them and all of a sudden, the Bulldogs took off as a program.
“We all just have that goal," said Alger, the team's starting point guard, leader and a captain. "We are all working toward the same thing. We’ve all grown up with each other, so we’re all friends. Being in basketball, the chemistry that we have outside of it definitely carries over onto the court for us.”
In 2020, when members of the current senior class were just sophomores, Luray surprised folks with a run to the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
Although the Bulldogs suffered a 64-54 loss to Gate City at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, it was a season the program was able to build from.
Luray finished 29-2 that season and followed that up with a perfect 13-0 record in 2021 during a COVID-shortened year that ended with the Bulldogs capturing the program's first-ever state title with a 61-56 win in a rematch with the Blue Devils on their home court in southwest Virginia.
“Spotswood sort of set the bar in this area and you look at them — they were expected to take a step back this year and they’re right back [in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals] again," Lucas said. "For us, that’s our goal. I think you have to win first and then people see you’re winning and the work that it takes to win consistently. From there, it just sort of comes year after year."
This season, the defending state champion Bulldogs (25-2) have looked like a well-oiled machine. They enter Friday's state semifinal on a 17-game winning streak and their only losses this season are to Carroll County, which is one of the top teams in Class 3 again this season, and to district rival Strasburg.
Over the past three seasons, Luray has compiled a 67-4 overall record.
“A lot of it is our practice," Lucas said. "I’m serious. We just really get after each other in practice, work hard. There are times where I sort of have to rein them back a little bit, which is a good thing. That is where it starts and then the maturity of our girls. It’s been the same five, six girls for three years. The maturity piece is a part of it. They see that we can win, we can do something special. We talk about not taking a step back, whether it is in a practice or in a game plan against lesser opponents. We never want to take that step back."
The Bulldogs' loss to Luray this season came with Weakley, who is in the top 10 in VHSL history in scoring for girls basketball and will play college basketball at Division II Shepherd next season, sidelined with an illness.
When she returned for the second matchup with the rival Rams later in the year, Luray ran away with a convincing 59-17 rout on the road.
“They key to that has just been knowing that if we get upset, it takes us down a path we don’t want to go down," McClung said about the Bulldogs' consistency. "It would give teams confidence that they can do the same. That’s just something that motivates us to stay on a really successful path.”
Staying so consistent in a district that has proven to be competitive at the state level is easier said that done, but the Bulldogs have done just that.
“We just take it one game at a time and are focusing on what we can do in practice to better ourselves each and every day," Tharpe said.
What also makes it more impressive is Luray isn't just playing familiar opponents twice a year in the traditional home-away, regular-season format.
This season alone, the Bulldogs have had to defeat Region 2B runner-up Clarke County and district opponent Central four times. They've also played Mountain View on three different occasions.
“We get everybody’s best shot," Weakley said. "We’re always going to get everyone’s best game because they know how we play and, of course, everyone wants to beat the defending state champions. We notice that."
When Lucas first took over as girls basketball coach at Luray, it came easy.
But when things quickly trended in a negative direction the following years, he set out to establish a culture and a program similar to the state's best.
Now, in his sixth year, with one state ring on his finger and desperately seeking another, Lucas and the Bulldogs have done just that.
"It's a culture," Lucas said. "The talent might drop, but not the expectation."
