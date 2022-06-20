BRIDGEWATER — As a baby-faced middle-school kid, Jalin Quintanilla can remember attending Turner Ashby football camps and hearing from the late Chris Fraser.
Fraser coached the Knights from 2017-2021 before passing away unexpectedly at the age of 59 last December and when Quintanilla, an eighth-grader at the time, came to the camp, he said the former TA football coach always expressed optimism about his future.
"He had always believed in me, ever since I was just in eighth grade on the JV team," Quintanilla said. "He would tell me he just couldn't wait for me to be on varsity."
Throughout his career, the 5-foot-7, 155-pound speedster for the Knights dealt with adversity, whether it be injuries, off-the-field setbacks or other issues, but was able to bounce back each time in large part because of the support of Fraser.
Now, the recent Turner Ashby graduate will head off to Alderson Broaddus University — a Division II school in Philippi, W.Va. — to continue his football career in the fall.
"What makes it even more special, to me, was only getting two years of varsity football," said Quintanilla, who missed most of his junior year after suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the season. "I'm not going to say me getting hurt was a good thing, but I think that only made me go harder and harder on, and off, the field."
When Quintanilla went down for his junior campaign, which was a condensed six-game spring season under the Virginia High School League's adjusted COVID-19 guidelines, he said he immediately knew he had to make up for the lost opportunity in the fall.
"It has always been my dream to play football at the next level," Quintanilla said. "Ever since rec league, that's what I wanted to do. That was my goal. Once I hit eighth grade and started playing for [TA], that's when it really hit me that it was what I wanted to do."
The final season for Quintanilla turned out to be one of his best as he finished with 92 carries for 443 yards and six touchdowns as part of a 1-2 punch out of the backfield for the Knights and also averaged 48 yards per return on kickoffs when given the rare opportunity to return one by the opposing team's kicker.
Defensively, the senior made an impact as well as he finished with 17 tackles and an interception and was a first-team All-Valley District selection.
"It means a lot to me, knowing that this is what I've always wanted to do and now that I've achieved it, having family there supporting me every step of the way is special," Quintanilla said. "I know they have believed in me and are proud of me."
This past season, Quintanilla was part of a senior class for the Knights that helped put the program back on the map as it steadily rose to the top of the district standings.
He said those memories with his teammates, many of whom he has played with since he was a kid, are what he'll cherish most as he heads off to begin a new journey.
"It's disappointing knowing we never get to go out on that field together again," Quintanilla said, "but it makes you appreciate every moment and memory we had."
When Quintanilla went on a tour at Alderson Broaddus, he said he got the full experience of what it would be like if he chose to continue his career on the gridiron at the school.
From an intrasquad scrimmage to practice to visiting dorms and meeting with coaches, he said he immediately began to gain a sense of comfort with the program.
"They were super welcoming to me," Quintanilla said about the ABU coaching staff. "Just making me feel at home and that's one thing that definitely stood out to me."
Coincidentally, that same type of connection with the Turner Ashby coaching staff, including Fraser, is what got Quintanilla's prep career off to a strong start four years ago.
Now, as he heads off to build a similar bond and aims to experience similar success at the college level, he could only reflect on how proud his late coach would be.
"I wish he was here to see all that I've accomplished," Quintanilla said. "He'd be proud."
