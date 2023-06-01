WOODSTOCK — After losing last week to Shenandoah County rival Central, Strasburg head coach Suzanne Mathias-Carter wanted her team to be more aggressive at the plate and have more energy. The Rams did both on Wednesday night with a Virginia High School League Class 2 state berth on the line.
Seventh-seeded Strasburg used four homers and a solid start to pull out a 10-6 victory over sixth-seeded Central in the Region 2B softball semifinals.
It's Strasburg's first state berth in numerous years.
"I just feel like the last two nights they've just played with energy from the first pitch to the last pitch," Mathias-Carter said. "And that's something I've been preaching to them all week and when Central beat us the last time is 'you got to have the energy. You got to want to do it. You got to want to be here, and just have fun doing it.' This group is paving the way for us. I told them 'have fun doing it.' The last two nights they've done so."
Strasburg took the lead from the game's first batter and led the entire game. Strasburg freshman and leadoff batter Hannah Merriner hit a solo homer off Central senior pitcher Trynda Mantz for a 1-0 lead.
"I think they were just relaxed from that first [homer] on," Mathias-Carter said. "And they just kept doing their jobs and swinging the bats. It just kept going."
Strasburg senior Reese Moxley followed with a one-out solo homer for a 2-0 lead.
Moxley said she did not hit well the last time the two teams played, so she hit off the hitting machine before the game to get ready.
"I kind of took what I learned from hitting off the machine and put it into the game tonight," Moxley said.
Strasburg freshman Ava Mayhew drew a walk, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by junior Kiersten Wiseley for a 3-0 lead.
Central (13-11) responded in the bottom of the first. Central sophomore Kristen Hockman drew a walk from Strasburg starting pitcher Wiseley and later scored on a fielder's choice on a ground ball hit by sophomore Serenity Burnshire.
Central sophomore Keriana Stottlemyer singled, and Mantz drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Central junior Jera Cook followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.
Mathias-carter brought Mayhew to relieve Wiseley in the pitching circle, and Mayhew got out of the jam without further damage.
Strasburg (16-7) stretched the lead to 5-2 in the top of the second on a two-run double by Moxley. This is the fourth time the Rams have faced Matz this season, and Moxley said that may have helped Strasburg.
"I think seeing her a bunch has helped," Moxley said. "We were kind of down the last time we played them, we didn't hit well. We hit, but we just hit right to them. But I think stringing those hits together [tonight] built our confidence. We were able to put it together."
The Falcons got back in the game in the third inning. With two outs, Mantz singled, and Cook followed with a two-run homer to cut the lead to 5-4.
Strasburg scored at least one run in every inning but the third. In the top of the fourth, the Rams extended the lead to 7-4.
Freshmen Camille Greco and Merriner each singled with one out. Both eventually scored on an error and a wild pitch.
"We had mistakes and you don't beat a good team when you make mistakes," Central softball coach Timmy Wakeman said. "And that's all that happened tonight is, we had plays tonight that should have been made giving them extra outs, and they capitalized."
Strasburg added a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by senior Sophia Reynolds for an 8-4 lead.
However, Central had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the fifth to make it a much closer game.
Burnshire and Stottlemyer led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Mantz reached on an error to load the bases with no outs. Cook followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 8-5.
Mayhew struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning with a three-run lead.
"I like having people on base and getting them out," Mayhew said. "I like the challenge of trying to get out of that."
Strasburg added a solo home run each from Wiseley and Rylie Arnold, and Central scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but would get no closer.
Mayhew had 10 strikeouts in picking up the win. Mayhew also pitched a stellar game against second-seeded Stuarts Draft on Tuesday in a 2-1 Rams win.
"Ava's come in the last two nights and just thrown well and hit her spots and moved the ball around and just been really good," Mathias-Carter said. "I can't be more proud of her, because you can't tell she's a freshman."
Moxley said advancing to the state tournament is special, especially in her senior year.
"I'm so excited," Moxley said. "I can't even put it into words how excited I am. I knew we were going to go far, but I didn't think we were going to go this far. But I'm super proud of everybody. (Being a senior) I feel like it's a really good way to go out. I wouldn't want to go out any other way."
Cook had two singles, a homer, and four RBIs, and Burnshire had two doubles and a single for Central. The Falcons had 10 hits and committed three errors. The Falcons have a young squad, starting four freshmen and three sophomores.
Wakeman said he could tell his team was not ready to go even before the game, but he's still happy with how they performed this season.
"I'm not upset with them," Wakeman said. "You kind of have that bad feeling or that feeling like 'Uh-oh, we ain't ready tonight.' As a coach, you can tell. I'm not sure if they overlooked Strasburg or what. ...We got next year, we're young. We'll figure it out for next year. I'm proud of them."
Moxley had a homer, a double, and three RBIs, and Wiseley had a homer, three singles, and two RBIs for Strasburg. The Rams had 12 hits, and all nine batters reached base at least once.
Strasburg will play at either top-seeded Page County or fifth-seeded East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals on Friday. Win or lose, the Rams will then play in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Tuesday against the Region A champion or runner-up.
Mathias-Carter said things are coming together at the right time for her young squad.
"This group is special," Mathias-Carter said. "They're definitely the best group I've ever had and they're showing it. We've had some growing pains, but again were coming through it and just working hard. They're trusting me, they're trusting themselves. And it's coming together at the right time."
