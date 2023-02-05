WOODSTOCK — Strasburg took another step toward another state title on Saturday.
The reigning Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Rams won the Bull Run District wrestling championship by 58 points over second-place Central. The Rams had 11 wrestlers in the finals and had all 13 wrestlers finish in the top three.
"I think we did great as a team," Strasburg head coach Daniel Reynolds said. "I think there were some matches that we didn't win that I felt we could have wrestled better, or made it closer, or even came out the victor. But overall as a team, I think we all 13 made it to the podium (top three). So that's a great achievement. They exceeded expectations on that front, because I knew we had a couple of guys that might not make it there, but we definitely came through. I'm just extremely proud of the guys for the way they wrestled."
Strasburg finished with 261 points, while Central finished with 203. Clarke County was third (138), followed by Madison County (128), Mountain View (94), East Rockingham (85), and Page County (70.5).
Bentley Hensley (144), Grant Malin (150), and Sam Shifflett (132) all placed third in their respective weight classes for the Eagles to earn spots in the regional tournament, while the Panthers' Kaylee Campbell (third, 113) and Josh Talley (second, 285) will move on.
"The grapplers wrestled tough," Page head coach Greg Martin said. "First-year wrestler Josh Talley making the finals was awesome to see, but the most impressive performance was Kaylee Campbell. I was happy to see her break through at the right time and get on the podium, and she was the first female wrestler for Page to ever medal in this tournament."
Strasburg had six individual champions: Conner Miller (106), Peyton Dean (113), Ethan Asher (138), David Burks (150), Hutson Conrad (190) and Chuck Fake (215).
Central had four champions: Corey Chapman (120), Isaac Dodd (132), Ryan Mickelwait (175) and Nathan Lopez (285).
Mountain View's lone champion was Braxton Biller at 165.
All of Saturday's wrestlers advance to next weekend's Region 2B Championships held in Strasburg.
Miller won his first district title with a majority decision, 13-4, over Clarke County's John Ferarro in the 106-pound final.
"I felt pretty confident," Miller said. "I got tired towards the end, but I powered through and pulled out the victory for the team. It feels awesome. It feels good to know I'm the best in the district."
Strasburg's Dean pinned Central's Xade Neff in the 113-pound final in 3:27.
"I was just going to my basics and wrestling as hard and as best as I could," Dean said. "I just worked on the basic moves, like fakes and set-ups and got the job done."
In the 120-pound final, Central's Chapman won by medical default over Strasburg's Jadon Shanholtz. The match was called after Shanholtz had to be looked at for a second time by the trainer for an injury.
Shanholtz was leading 4-2 when the match was stopped the first time with 1:22 left in the second period. The match was stopped with 46 seconds left in the second period and Shanholtz leading 4-3.
Reynolds said any time a match is stopped twice due to a head, neck or clavicle injury it is an automatic default.
"I wasn't extremely happy with the result of that match, because we were doing a lot of scoring and then we go and get hit in the head a couple times," Reynolds said. " ...It wasn't a question of whether he said 'I cant go,' or we said 'he can't go.' If they find you're getting hit in the head and the ref determines that the trainer needs to check him out for head, neck and clavicle (for a second time) then it's over."
Champan said it was not the way he wanted to win the match.
"I wish that would have finished," Chapman said. "I would have rather finished that one out than for it to end that way. I don't want him hurt. That's not how I wanted it to end. ...It was really close. I couldn't defend my legs at all. I've got to work on that."
Strasburg two-time state champion Heath Burks, who usually wrestles at 126, did not wrestle in the Bull Run District Wrestling Championships due to injury. Heath Burks, who is undefeated this season, was walking around on crutches, but Reynolds said they are hopeful he will be cleared to wrestle again Tuesday and will wrestle in next week's Region 2B Championships.
Central's Dodd beat Strasburg's Lucas Martinez in the 132-pound final, 4-0. The match was a rematch of last year's Class 2 state final, but they haven't wrestled at all this season. Dodd started the year at 138 pounds, but recently dropped back down to 132.
"The match went good," Dodd said. "I feel like I did pretty well. I feel like I could have done better. I'm looking for ways to improve at regionals, to be even better. ...I would have liked to have stayed at (138), but it would be better for our team if I go to (132). I'll do the best I can wherever I'm at."
Central wrestling coach Dustin Thomas said he moved some guys around to help strengthen the team overall.
"It was for our team purpose," Thomas said. "It might have even hurt some people individually, but it's for the sake of our team score. It puts us in the best position for us to finish as high as we can at the state tournament. So, it will all work out."
Strasburg's Asher beat Central's Willie Ayala by majority decision, 12-0, in the 138-pound final.
"It feels good, but I'm never satisfied," Asher said. "I'm always working to the next thing. The next thing is regionals. I expect the same competition (at regionals) and I'm ready for that."
Clarke County's Blake Jacobson pinned Strasburg's Zach Bracken in 3:23 to win the 144-pound title.
At 150 pounds, Strasburg's David Burks won by technical fall over Central's Cam Reedy, 23-7. David Burks, a reigning state champion, said it was good for the match to go a little longer.
"I needed a match like that, because I've been pinning everybody," David Burks said. "I'm not trying to be cocky whatsoever. It's just I wanted a match where I could get a lot of points in, and especially against one of my bro's. Because he is one of my boys, and I have a lot of respect for him. I could have ended the match, but I'm trying to get my gas tank up for states, trying to get my second title -- that's all I want."
At 157 pounds, Clarke County's Cannon Long held off Strasburg's Donovan Burks, 4-2, to win the title.
Mountain View's Biller pinned Strasburg's Braden Stern in 1:01 to win the 165-pound title. Biller defeated Stern twice this season, but both matches were close and went the distance.
"Ill be honest, I was expecting to go the whole way with him," Biller said. "...We kind of have this rivalry going on for a couple years now, but when I got that leg up I just saw the opportunity (for the pin) and I took it. And my coach was in my ear the whole time guiding me through it. ...This is my first (district title). It feels good. I'm glad I got to do it. I'm glad I get to end my senior year with a bang in the district."
One of the wrestlers who benefited from Central's moves in weight classes was Mickelwait. Most of the season Mickelwait has wrestled at 190 pounds, but he moved down to 175 and was dominant for the Falcons. Mickelwait pinned Madison County's Aaron Fincham in 18 seconds in the 175-pound title for his first district title.
"I went out there, and I was as aggressive as I could be and it paid off," Mickelwait said. "I like being at 175. ... I was often pretty gassed before my matches (at 190), and I just feel a lot more confident (at 175)."
Strasburg's Conrad won the 190-pound title by majority decision over Madison County's Matthew Sacra, 15-2. Conrad, a freshman, had only wrestled two matches all year due to suffering a torn meniscus at the start of the season. He had surgery to repair it several weeks ago but was happy to be back wrestling again.
"It feels great," Conrad said of wrestling again. "It's been tough. I haven't been able to train. I feel really weak in the legs lately since surgery."
Reynolds said he was pleased with how Conrad wrestled.
"Hutson really showed out tonight," Reynolds said. "It was a big mystery around him. I've had lots of people asking me about him from everywhere -- our community, other schools. He came out ready to go. I think as well as he did today, I still see room for improvement for him. And we're going to take these next two weeks to really try to hone in and fix some things that we can work on. Hopefully we can go down there and continue to surprise people with him at the state tournament."
Strasburg's Fake won the 215-pound title by forfeit over Central's Tyler Forbes. Thomas said Forbes was feeling sick and has been dealing with illness all week and had to forfeit. Forbes, who won his semifinal match Saturday, beat Fake a few weeks ago in a regular season match.
"(Forbes) gave it a go today, got me a win and second place points for us," Thomas said. "We took care of Fake once, and we have no doubt in our mind that we can do it again. We didn't need to see that match again for us to be happy with it."
Fake, the reigning state champion, said it felt good to win the district title, but it's not the way he wanted it to happen.
"It feels good, but way different than I thought," Fake said. "I thought I was going to have a rematch with Tyler Forbes. ...I wish I would have wrestled Tyler, but it is what it is."
In the 285-pound final, Central's Lopez pinned Page County's Joshua Talley in 53 seconds.
"It felt pretty good," Lopez said. "I already wrestled most of these guys. So, I already know their weaknesses and strengths. So, I was just going out there and wrestling hard just like coach told me to."
