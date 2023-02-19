Editor's Note: Daily News-Record sports editor Cody Elliott contributed to this report.
SALEM — Strasburg's wrestling team did it again.
The Rams dominated the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament with four individual state champions to win their second straight team title on Saturday.
"I don't know if I can say that we improved from last year, but we certainly wrestled just as good if not better," Strasburg head coach Daniel Reynolds said. "Four champions sounds good."
Central finished fifth as a team and had two state champions, while Skyline was third in Class 3 with three state runners-up. Warren County had one state runner-up and finished eighth as a team.
The experience proved key for Strasburg, as all four champions were former champs. Junior Heath Burks (126) won his third state title, senior Ethan Asher (138) won his third state title, while junior David Burks (150) and senior Chuck Fake (215) each won their second state title.
Central senior Issac Dodd (132) won his second state title, while Central junior Nathan Lopez (285) was the only first-time state champ in the area.
East Rockingham's Tim Kartyshev capped a 25-14 season with a fourth-place effort in the 138-pound weight class, while Stuarts Draft's Mason Graber was sixth in the heavyweight division.
In the 126-pound final, Heath Burks beat Glenvar's River Smith 3-1. Heath Burks went up 1-0 in the second period, but Smith returned and tied the match at 1-1 in the third.
Heath Burks responded by winning two points in the final 30 seconds to pick up the victory.
"Hats off to River Smith, he was a strong dude," Heath Burks said. "He put up a fight. At the very end I thought I had it, and I knew I had it. ...I felt like I had to win this one, so I could become a four-timer [next year] and I did."
In the 132-pound final, Dodd wrestled a familiar opponent — Strasburg's Lucas Martinez. Dodd beat Martinez in last year's state final as well.
Dodd beat Martinez 4-1 for his second straight state title. Last year Dodd became the first-ever state champion from Central. This year he became Central's first two-time state champ.
"I felt good," Dodd said. "I felt like things were clicking a lot better. I was more focused. I wasn't in my head, I was confident. ...It feels good. I owe all the glory to God. I'm really grateful to be out here and have this opportunity. It feels a lot better [this year], especially for it being my last year. I'm glad it ended on a good note."
In the 138-pound final, Asher pinned Appomattox's Frank Gonzin in 1:38. Asher won a state title all three years he wrestled. He won as a freshman at Strasburg and then as a sophomore at Skyline. He missed last season due to transferring back to Strasburg and then capped his high school career off on Saturday with another state title for the Rams.
Asher said the state title on Saturday felt different.
"It was my last one, it was a great feeling," Asher said. "I just wanted to show my fans, show my family -- one last time with me on the mat."
In the 150-pound final, David Burks held off Graham's Tristen Hass 10-7. David Burks built a 9-2 lead after the opening period but was able to hold off Hass down the stretch.
David Burks said he wasn't feeling well all day but knew he had to get through it and get the win.
"I'm just thankful for God, my family, my personal trainer, Dylan Wiseman," David Burks said. "I'm so thankful for everybody, all my people back home. (Central's) Cam Reedy — I did it for him and his dad up in heaven. I did it for my grandma, everybody. It's all love. ...I wasn't expecting [Hass] to score that much, but if I was on my 'A' game it would have been way different. It feels great."
In the 215-pound final, Fake topped Radford's Charlie Davis by a majority decision, 15-5.
"Senior year, I had to go out there and do what I do best and just wrestle my match," Fake said. "I did that and I won it. Senior year I knew I was going to win -- I had to. I wasn't going to go out here any less than first."
Reynolds said he was impressed with how well Fake wrestled.
"He surprised even us," Reynolds said. "[Strasburg assistant coach] Neil [Ramey] and I are sitting there going, 'Wow. Who is this guy?' That's one of the best matches I've ever seen him wrestle. He went out there, and he seemed like he was completely composed."
In the 285-pound final, Lopez pinned Central-Wise's Brady Strugill in 3:37 for his first state title.
"At first I was a little nervous, but I got over the nervousness and realized I really wanted this since day 1," Lopez said. "So I just put that aside and just went out there and played my game. He was (bigger and) taller and had an advantage, but I realized I'm smaller and more nimble than he is. I used my speed to just wear him down. ...It feels pretty great. I said at the beginning of the year that I was going to be a state champ -- and it happened."
Strasburg's Peyton Dean lost to Poquoson's Jared Goodson in the Class 2 113-pound final, 9-2.
Mountain View finished 31st in Class 2 as Braxton Biller went 1-2 at 165 pounds.
Strasburg finished with 209.5 points to win by 72 points over second-place Glenvar (137.5). Poquoson finished with 129.5 points. Central finished with 116 points, just three points behind fourth-place Union.
Other top finishers for Central were Willie Ayala (third, 138), Odane Dodd (fourth, 190), and Tyler Forbes (third, 215).
Central wrestling coach Dustin Thomas said he was pleased with how his team wrestled.
"I'm just proud about everything this weekend," Thomas said. "We had some wins, we had some losses. But the guys came down here and fought. I'm proud. That's all I can ask for. ...We had a good year. We have a bright future. That's what I'm excited about."
Other top performers for Strasburg were Conner Miller (sixth, 106), Jadon Shanholtz (third, 120), Donovan Burks (sixth, 157), Braden Stern (fifth, 165), and Hutson Conrad (third, 190).
Reynolds said having four state champions was the most he's had since he took over the program, and he was very proud of the whole team for winning back-to-back state titles.
Asher said winning it in his senior year was excellent, and he knows the team isn't done yet.
"It feels good," Asher said. "It feels good, especially for my last year. I'm definitely excited about that. I'm happy for my team because they have more years [left] than me. So they can win it again next year and the year after that."
