James Sibert Jr. pitched six innings, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five as second-seeded Strasburg defeated eighth-seeded East Rockingham 6-4 for the Bull Run District baseball championship Friday.
Tanner Jenkins led the Rams (19-4) at the plate with two hits, including a double, a three runs scored while Walker Conrad had a double and a pair of RBIs himself.
Also chipping in for Strasburg was Hayden Fravel with an RBI single while Conrad pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
For the Eagles (5-18), who won back-to-back upsets to get to the title game and sneak into the Region 2B playoffs, Ben Dinkel was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Ryan Williams also had two hits at the plate in the setback.
William Brown and Noah Campbell added one hit apiece for East Rock while Josh Hensley, Dylan Hensley and Bentley Hensley all finished with an RBI each.
Strasburg will now host sixth-seeded Page County as the No. 3 seed in the Region 2B tournament on Monday while the No. 5 Eagles travel to No. 4 Stuarts Draft.
East Rockingham 031 000 0— 4 6 2
Strasburg 202 020 x — 6 4 0
B. Hensley, D. Hensley and J. Hensley. Sibert Jr., Conrad, Jenkins and Turpen. W — Sibert Jr. L — B. Hensley.
