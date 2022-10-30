STRASBURG — Strasburg sophomore Takhi Coates was instrumental in the Rams’ final drive of the second quarter.
In a 35-0 high school football win over Page County on Thursday, Coates almost single-handedly led Strasburg to one of its touchdowns — or at least it appeared that way until Coates spoke after the game.
First, Coates intercepted a pass from PCHS quarterback Hayden Plum with just 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Then he caught two screen passes, one for 24 yards and the other for 11 yards, to give the Rams a shot at the end zone with just 11 seconds remaining in the first half. The drive ended with 0.08 seconds still on the clock when Coates caught a 23-yard pass from senior Ryan Roller to put the Rams up 28-0.
When he was asked about the final stretch of the first half, the sophomore gave credit to nearly everyone around him.
The interception? It wasn’t a great play by Coates in the secondary. It was a great play at the line by senior Omari Holliday, who tipped the pass and allowed Coates to catch the ball.
“That shouldn’t have even been my interception,” Coates said. “My lineman, he hit it and I just went up and caught it and made the interception.”
The screen passes? They seemed like plays set up to give Coates space to create. Both were well-thrown balls that were blocked well downfield, according to the player who had the ball in his hands.
“That was all my quarterback and all my wide receivers that had good blocks,” Coates explained.
The touchdown? It looked like a diving catch by Coates with no time left on the clock, but it was a ball thrown where only the Ram could get to it, according the guy that made the catch.
“It was a good pass,” Coates said. “It was all my quarterback.”
Coates’ quarterback did have a standout performance in the Rams’ shutout victory. Roller completed seven passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. In the first quarter, he found Walker Conrad for a 7-yard score through the air. In the second quarter, Roller threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Carter. Carter led all wideouts with 66 receiving yards.
On the ground, Strasburg was without senior Braden Stern. Their leading rusher was sophomore Lucas Martinez, who had 47 yards on five carries. Braydon Decristofaro added 33 rushing yards on 8 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Khali Wilson also had a touchdown run, a 10-yard scamper in the third quarter. Wilson finished the game with 22 rushing yards on six carries.
“We came out and got things going right away,” Strasburg head coach Mark Roller said after the game. “The kids played really well.”
Offensively, Strasburg (8-1, 5-0 Bull Run) was able to move the ball in a variety of ways, but they also looked strong defensively, allowing zero points. Page County managed just five first downs in the contest, and was twice stopped on four downs inside the 10-yard line.
After the game, Panthers head coach James May said his team just ran into a tougher opponent.
“We kind of let their record get in our head. Obviously they’re the better team here tonight,” May said. “I’ll be honest, I’m not really angry with my guys. I appreciate the guys I have that play hard.”
The leading rusher for the Panthers was Ty Davis, who had 43 yards on 10 carries. Page (3-6, 0-5 Bull Run) struggled to get a passing game going. Quarterback Hayden Plum had two completions for 18 yards, but also threw three interceptions.
The combination of a tough rushing defense and a stifling secondary showed Mark Roller that his defense was playing well overall on Thursday night.
“We played well defensively right from the get go,” Roller said. “We’re starting to play well as a unit and trusting one another and that really showed up tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.