Freshman standout Ryan Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Strasburg picked up a big 7-5 win over Luray in Bull Run District baseball action at home on Tuesday.
Brady Flynn, another freshman, had two hits and three runs scored for the Rams, while senior Braxton Funk and freshman Harper Sherman each finished with an RBI single in the victory.
Peyton Dean, a sophomore, and junior Walker Conrad had a hit each, and Dean also struck out six in six innings on the mound.
For the Bulldogs, who dropped their second district game in as many nights, junior infielder Jacob Shenk had a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while senior Cameron Weaver had a two-run single, and senior Landon Vile added a single and two runs.
Trever Griffith, a senior, and Mason Seekford, a junior, had a hit each for Luray, while Griffith also struck out eight in four innings.
Strasburg (2-1, 1-1 Bull Run) was right back in action Wednesday at home against non-district foe Moorefield, while the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3 Bull Run) will travel to Buffalo Gap on Thursday.
