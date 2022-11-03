The Strasburg-Central football rivalry has always been strong, but Friday night's contest has more on the line than ever.
The winner of Friday's game at Central will win the Shenandoah County Championship, the Bull Run District title and will earn the top seed in the upcoming Region 2B playoffs.
"They got a real good offense, we got a real good defense," Strasburg junior offensive lineman/linebacker Colby Shaw said. "So it's going to be a blood battle out there. It's the biggest game of the year. It's kind of like our Super Bowl. I think its going to be a real good game."
Central senior offensive/defensive lineman Gaige Lewis said home field doesn't mean a lot when Strasburg and Central play.
"There's really no home field advantage," Lewis said. "Because everybody from Strasburg is over there (in) the Strasburg (stands). And everybody from Central is right over here (in) the Central (stands). It's probably going to be the biggest game of our season and the biggest game of their season as well."
Both teams are having strong seasons with a combined 16-2 record.
Strasburg is coming off a 35-0 win over Page County. The Rams are averaging 332.9 yards and 33.6 points per game. Defensively, the Rams are allowing an area-best 151.4 yards and seven points per game.
Strasburg senior quarterback Ryan Roller has thrown for 591 yards on 28-of-49 passing with 10 touchdowns. Strasburg sophomore running back Takhi Coates has 646 rushing yards and six scores, and senior running back Braden Stern has 597 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior tight ends Griffin Carter (10 receptions for 241 yards and three scores) and Walker Conrad (nine receptions for 143 yards and four touchdowns) lead the way through the air this season.
Central coach Mike Yew said he expects a tough game against Strasburg.
"I expect a slugfest," Yew said. "They're very good at what they do. Methodical is really the word when I watch them on film this week and when I seen them against Page (County) the other night -- just very methodical. They don't waiver. They're good at what they do. Regimented, methodical those are the kind of words that I think of when I watch them. They'll have some wrinkles here and there, that are small wrinkles to what they do. But for the most part you know what you're going to get. You're going to get it. You're going to get a heavy dose of it."
The Falcons are coming off a 42-0 win over William Monroe. They are averaging 310.6 yards and 35.4 points per game.
Central's running game has been led by Tyler Forbes with 709 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Nazaiah Merit with 521 yards and seven scores. Central quarterback Nick Barahona has thrown for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Ben Walters has 14 catches for 303 yards and four scores.
Strasburg coach Mark Roller said the Falcons present a real challenge on the offensive and defensive lines.
"It's going to be a battle in the trenches," Mark Roller said. "And whoever can win that should have a good chance at winning the game. Those guys are pretty good up in there. Our offensive line is going to have a tough task and the defensive line is going to have a tough task. We've been up against people the same size so it's nothing new for us."
Shaw said a key on the line of scrimmage will be being faster.
"They do have some big linemen -- offense and defense — but we just have to be faster than them," Shaw said. "More physical and faster. ...We've got to be faster stronger and more physical than their big guys."
Lewis said the Rams' speed is one of the things that makes them tough on the line of scrimmage.
"They're really fast," Lewis said. "A lot of them are smaller, but they definitely have speed. Whereas other teams would have strength, they got speed and agility."
Lewis said he feels like the team is playing better since suffering a 41-25 loss to Luray on Oct. 7.
"We feel really good after coming off of that loss to Luray," Lewis said. "We've been a lot more physical, and we've a lot more dominant up front."
The Rams had to forfeit their opening-season game, but haven't lost a game on the field this season. Shaw said he's happy with the way the players have responded throughout the season.
"From the start of the season all that stuff that happened, we've built up and come together with a strong team," Shaw said. "We've won eight games so far, and I couldn't be more proud of these guys."
Both coaches said a big key to the game is that the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will probably win.
There's probably more at stake than in any other Strasburg-Central regular season game from the past, but Mark Roller said whether there's a lot at stake or not the game is always important to the kids and the community.
"Obviously, first place in the district is on the line, realistically the number one seed in the region," Mark Roller said. "I think it's a big game regardless even if you don't have that equation in it. Just the rivalry itself is big. With them being with one loss and us being with one loss, it's a real big game. So I don't expect anything less than a real good game."
Central has won 15 of the last 18 games against Strasburg, but the Rams lead the all-time series 36-27-2.
"I guess what makes it special is it's just 10 miles away," Yew said of the rivalry. "It's always been Strasburg-Central. It's just always been that. It's just always been a great rivalry for over 50 years."
